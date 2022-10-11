What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?

With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime membership — which currently costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month, with discounted pricing for students and those receiving government assistance — new cardholders can take advantage of a lucrative welcome bonus that'll at least help offset part of that expense for your first year: a $100 Amazon.com gift card upon approval.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Learn More On Amazon's secure site Rewards 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $100 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Cardholders also receive 5% back in rewards for all Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases, as well as 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% back for all other purchases. You'll also be able to score 10% or more back on Amazon.com limited-time offers, based on rotating spending categories and products, and won't have to worry about paying foreign transaction fees for using the card abroad. These reward rates make it the best credit card to use when shopping at Amazon. Below, Select looks at what kind of credit score you'll need to qualify for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, as well as another Amazon credit card that could help you earn rewards for all your purchases with the popular online retailer.

What credit score do you need to get the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card?

Generally, credit card issuers will look at your credit score, income, recent credit applications and credit history when approving you for a new card. Keep in mind that while your FICO credit score is one of the most important factors, it is not the only one that's taken into consideration. FICO score factors: Payment history (35%) — If you've made your previous payments on time

Amounts owed (30%) — Your credit utilization ratio, or the ratio of the amount of credit you're using to the amount that's been extended and owed on your accounts

Length of credit history (15%) — The amount of time you've had credit

New credit (10%) — How often you open new accounts

Credit mix (10%) — Whether you have different types of credit, such as installment loans or revolving lines of credit Issuers will typically consider your FICO 8 score, one of the most widely used scoring models, which ranges from 300 to 850. Higher scores indicate a greater level of creditworthiness, or, the likelihood that a cardholder will be able to pay their bill on time and in full. FICO Score ranges: Very poor: 300 to 579

Fair: 580 to 669

Good: 670 to 739

Very good: 740 to 799

Excellent: 800 to 850 For the Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you'll likely need a good credit score (670 or above) to qualify. Having a good credit score does not necessarily guarantee you'll be approved, but the higher it is, the more it does improve your chances. In order to maintain a good FICO score, be sure to make your other credit payments on time and in full, keep a low credit utilization ratio and limit the number of credit applications you are submitting.

Another Amazon credit card worth considering

If you don't shop online enough to make an Amazon Prime membership worth your while, you may want to think about signing up for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card instead — especially since new cardholders can receive a $50 Amazon.com gift card upon approval as a welcome bonus.

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card Learn More On Amazon's secure site Rewards 3% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $50 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

No Prime membership required

$50 Amazon gift card upon approval, with no spending requirements

3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons The 3% back on groceries only applies to groceries bought on Amazon or at Whole Foods Market Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $399

$399 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,835 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Note that this no-annual fee credit card does offer a lower rewards rate than the Prime Rewards card, but you'll still earn 3% back for shopping at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; as well as 2% back for spending at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; and 1% back for all other purchases. To get approved for this card, you'll need to have a good credit score of at least 670, though having a higher one certainly won't hurt your chances.

Bottom line

If you're looking to earn rewards for all your Amazon purchases — especially this week during the second Prime Day event happening Oct. 11 and 12 — look no further than the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card. Both are no-annual-fee cards that offer Amazon gift cards as welcome bonuses and higher rewards rates for shopping with Amazon.com and Whole Foods Markets. The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is a good option for anyone who uses Amazon frequently and plans singing up for (or already has) an Amazon Prime membership. For those who are not regular Amazon shoppers, the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card is a better choice and also lets you save. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.