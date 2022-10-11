Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
If you're interested in signing up for an Amazon credit card, you'll need to have this credit score.
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card.
While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime membership — which currently costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month, with discounted pricing for students and those receiving government assistance — new cardholders can take advantage of a lucrative welcome bonus that'll at least help offset part of that expense for your first year: a $100 Amazon.com gift card upon approval.
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
Rewards
5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$100 Amazon.com gift card upon approval
Annual fee
$0 (but Prime membership is required)
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.74% to 23.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, $5 minimum
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Cardholders also receive 5% back in rewards for all Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases, as well as 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% back for all other purchases. You'll also be able to score 10% or more back on Amazon.com limited-time offers, based on rotating spending categories and products, and won't have to worry about paying foreign transaction fees for using the card abroad. These reward rates make it the best credit card to use when shopping at Amazon.
Below, Select looks at what kind of credit score you'll need to qualify for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, as well as another Amazon credit card that could help you earn rewards for all your purchases with the popular online retailer.
What credit score do you need to get the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card?
Generally, credit card issuers will look at your credit score, income, recent credit applications and credit history when approving you for a new card. Keep in mind that while your FICO credit score is one of the most important factors, it is not the only one that's taken into consideration.
FICO score factors:
- Payment history (35%) — If you've made your previous payments on time
- Amounts owed (30%) — Your credit utilization ratio, or the ratio of the amount of credit you're using to the amount that's been extended and owed on your accounts
- Length of credit history (15%) — The amount of time you've had credit
- New credit (10%) — How often you open new accounts
- Credit mix (10%) — Whether you have different types of credit, such as installment loans or revolving lines of credit
Issuers will typically consider your FICO 8 score, one of the most widely used scoring models, which ranges from 300 to 850. Higher scores indicate a greater level of creditworthiness, or, the likelihood that a cardholder will be able to pay their bill on time and in full.
FICO Score ranges:
- Very poor: 300 to 579
- Fair: 580 to 669
- Good: 670 to 739
- Very good: 740 to 799
- Excellent: 800 to 850
For the Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you'll likely need a good credit score (670 or above) to qualify. Having a good credit score does not necessarily guarantee you'll be approved, but the higher it is, the more it does improve your chances.
In order to maintain a good FICO score, be sure to make your other credit payments on time and in full, keep a low credit utilization ratio and limit the number of credit applications you are submitting.
Another Amazon credit card worth considering
If you don't shop online enough to make an Amazon Prime membership worth your while, you may want to think about signing up for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card instead — especially since new cardholders can receive a $50 Amazon.com gift card upon approval as a welcome bonus.
Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card
Rewards
3% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$50 Amazon.com gift card upon approval
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.74% to 23.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, $5 minimum
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- No annual fee
- No Prime membership required
- $50 Amazon gift card upon approval, with no spending requirements
- 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market
- No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Cons
- The 3% back on groceries only applies to groceries bought on Amazon or at Whole Foods Market
- Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $399
- Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,835
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
Note that this no-annual fee credit card does offer a lower rewards rate than the Prime Rewards card, but you'll still earn 3% back for shopping at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; as well as 2% back for spending at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; and 1% back for all other purchases.
To get approved for this card, you'll need to have a good credit score of at least 670, though having a higher one certainly won't hurt your chances.
Bottom line
If you're looking to earn rewards for all your Amazon purchases — especially this week during the second Prime Day event happening Oct. 11 and 12 — look no further than the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card.
Both are no-annual-fee cards that offer Amazon gift cards as welcome bonuses and higher rewards rates for shopping with Amazon.com and Whole Foods Markets.
The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is a good option for anyone who uses Amazon frequently and plans singing up for (or already has) an Amazon Prime membership. For those who are not regular Amazon shoppers, the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card is a better choice and also lets you save.
