Morgan Stanley, American Express announce new cash-back credit card for brokerage clients

On Nov. 10, Morgan Stanley and American Express announced their first-ever cash-back credit card, exclusively for Morgan Stanley and E*TRADE clients with eligible brokerage accounts. The new Morgan Stanley Blue Cash Preferred® American Express Card offers the same high-rate cash-back program as the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (which Select has named one of the best for grocery shopping and streaming). Cardholders can earn: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)

6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit

1% cash back on other eligible purchases Cash back that you earn with the Morgan Stanley Blue Cash Preferred is provided in the form of Blue Cash Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit whenever your available reward dollars balance is $25 or more.

"Our card members love earning cash back on the things they do every day, like cooking at home and streaming their favorite show, which is why the Blue Cash Preferred Card is one of our most popular cash-back cards," Jon Gantman, SVP of cobrand product management at American Express, said in the company's press release. "With this new card, Morgan Stanley clients are getting one-of-a-kind value that can only come from their Morgan Stanley American Express card membership." The Morgan Stanley Blue Cash Preferred Card joins the The Platinum Card® from American Express Exclusively for Morgan Stanley in the portfolio of American Express cards only for Morgan Stanley clients. (The Blue Cash Preferred is open to eligible E*TRADE clients as well, but the Platinum is not.) The two act as a perfect pair: While the Blue Cash Preferred earns you cash back on the purchases you make every day, the Platinum offers luxury benefits on travel, entertainment and wellness. Plus, with the Platinum, Morgan Stanley cardholders can use their rewards points for deposits credited to their qualifying Morgan Stanley brokerage account.

New cardholders of the Morgan Stanley Blue Cash Preferred American Express Card can earn a welcome bonus of a $300 statement credit after spending $3,000 on eligible purchases in the first six months. Plus, they get exclusive Morgan Stanley cardmember perks: a $120 Equinox+ Credit (earn $10 in statement credits per month, up to $120 per calendar year) and a $100 statement credit every year after spending $15,000 on eligible purchases. Though we recommend paying off your balance in full every month, cardholders can have more time paying off large purchases with an introductory 0% APR on purchases for the first 12 months from the date of account opening (after, 13.99% to 23.99% variable APR). Cardholders can also "buy now, pay later" using Amex's Plan It® feature: Spread out paying for purchases by paying in monthly installments with a fixed fee (see Plan It terms).

Bottom line

