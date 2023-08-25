Hotel free night certificate: Everything you need to know about earning and using this valuable benefit

When planning your vacation or getaway, lodging usually takes up a huge portion of your budget. But the right hotel credit card can help reduce that cost by letting you book rooms using not only reward points, but also free night certificates. Free night awards are valuable benefits for cardholders that can make paying the annual fee for many of the best hotel credit cards worth it without needing to consider the card's other perks. However, the rules for earning and redeeming free night certificates differ depending on the hotel chain and type of certificate. If you want to learn more about how to earn and use this type of reward, CNBC Select has the details.

What is a hotel free night certificate and how does it work?

Free night certificates, or free night awards, are rewards you can redeem at no cost for a hotel room. Many major hotel chains offer this type of reward and free night awards are typically earned as a benefit of a branded hotel credit card. Sometimes non-cardholders get a free night certificate as part of a limited-time promotion or as an elite-status benefit. Credit card free night certificates are typically earned in one of three ways, you can earn free night awards: As part of a limited-time welcome bonus offer

As an ongoing benefit

When you hit a spending threshold The rules and restrictions for redeeming free night awards vary by hotel chain and by credit card. Most free night certificates can only be used for hotels that cost a certain number of reward points per night or fall into certain award categories. In general, you can only use this type of free night when there are standard rooms available for points bookings. And it's essential to pay attention to the certificate's expiration date, which is usually a year from when it's issued.

Hotels with credit card free night certificates

The major hotel chains have loyalty programs that allow you to earn and redeem points for hotel rooms, but only a handful offer free night certificates as a standard benefit with their co-branded credit cards. These chains include: Hyatt

Hilton

IHG

Marriott While these chains offer similar rewards, there are subtle differences between each brand in how you earn and redeem those rewards that you should understand.

Hyatt free night certificates

Hyatt offers free night certificates to elite members as a Milestone Reward and as part of its ongoing Brand Explorer promotion. But the World Of Hyatt Credit Card is the only Hyatt card that allows you to earn free night certificates. World of Hyatt Credit Card holders receive a free night certificate valid at any category 1-4 hotel every cardmember anniversary. Just keep the card and pay its $95 annual fee and you get a free night. Cardmembers can earn a second category 1-4 free night certificate after spending $15,000 on their World of Hyatt card in a calendar year.

The World of Hyatt Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 9 points total per $1 spent at Hyatt: 4X bonus points per $1 when you use your card at Hyatt hotels and 5X bonus points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member

Welcome bonus Earn up to 60,000 total bonus points: Earn 30,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 more Bonus Points by earning 2X bonus points total per $1 spent in the first 6 months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1X bonus point, on up to $15,000 spent

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

Hilton free night certificates

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card Learn More Information about the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 14X points per dollar for eligible purchases on your card made directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; 7X points for eligible purchases on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and at U.S. restaurants; 3X points for all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus 150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within your first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $450

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% to 29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Hilton Surpass and Hilton Business cardholders can earn a free night reward after spending $15,000 on eligible purchases on the card in a calendar year. Hilton Business card members can earn a second free night reward after spending $60,000 on eligible purchases in a calendar year.

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Learn More Information about the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; 6X points for eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations; 3X points for other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $95.

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your card: 12X directly with hotels and resorts in the Hilton portfolio, 6X at U.S. gas stations, on US purchases for shipping, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers, on flights booked directly with airlines or with Amex Travel, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and at U.S. restaurants, 3X on all other eligible purchases. Terms & Limitations Apply.

Welcome bonus Welcome Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business Card within the first three months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

IHG free night certificates

The IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card and IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card both award free night certificates to cardholders each year on the card anniversary. These rewards are valid at IHG hotels costing up to 40,000 points per night. And if you want to use your reward to book a more expensive hotel, you can pay the points difference to book the room. For example, you can use the free night award to book a room that costs 50,000 IHG points but you'll need to pay the 10,000-point difference.

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 26 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel, 5 points per $1 spent on purchases on travel, at gas stations, and restaurants, 3 points per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, earn up to $100 in IHG® statement credits on purchases at IHG® Hotels and Resorts during the first 12 months from account opening.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card Learn More Rewards Earn up to 26 total points per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel, 5X points per dollar spent on travel and at gas stations, restaurants and dining, social media and search engine advertising and at office supply stores, 3X points per dollar spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

Marriott free night certificates

Marriott Bonvoy credit cards are issued by American Express and Chase, and most of them offer free night awards as a benefit. Occasionally, Marriott cards have limited-time welcome bonus offers that include free night awards. These awards are separate from the free night certificates you can earn as part of the card's standard benefits and may have a different value. The value of a Marriott free night award varies by card, but all Marriott free night rewards can be topped off with up to 15,000 Marriott points. For example, if your free night reward is valid at Marriott hotels costing up to 35,000 points, you can use it on rooms that cost 50,000 points and pay the 15,000-point difference. The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card comes with a free night certificate every year after the card renewal month and this free night is valid at hotels costing up to 85,000 points per night. Mariott Bonvoy Brilliant cardholders can choose a second free night reward as an Earned Choice Award after spending $60,000 on eligible purchases on the card in a calendar year. Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® program. 3 points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 95,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual Fee $650

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

You can earn a free night award valid for rooms costing up to 50,000 points with the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card. To qualify for this award, you need to spend $15,000 on eligible purchases on the card in a calendar year. Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy® points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy; 4X points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets per calendar year, then 2X points).

Welcome bonus Earn 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy Points on purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy; 4X Marriott Bonvoy Points on up to $15,000 in combined purchases per year at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets; 2X Marriott Bonvoy Points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 85,000 Bonus Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases in your first 3 months from your account opening.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% – 27.24 variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply. Information about the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Every year after the account anniversary, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card grant the card member a free night award valid at hotels costing up to 35,000 points. The Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card also allows cardholders to earn a second award night (valid at hotels costing up to 35,000 points) after spending $60,000 in eligible purchases on the card in a calendar year. Te

Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy Points on each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy® program, 4X points for each dollar of eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping, 2X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn three bonus Free Night Awards after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Redemption level up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy® points for each bonus Free Night Award, at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®. Certain hotels have resort fees .

Annual fee $125

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining; 1 Elite Night Credit towards Elite Status for every $5,000 spent; earn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at over 7,000 hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card, and 2X points for every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from your account opening. Plus 50,000 Bonus Points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy ® through 1/31/24

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply. Information about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Bottom line

Earning and using hotel points isn't the only way to book free hotel rooms. Many hotel credit cards offer free night certificates as an ongoing perk. This benefit alone can often make paying a credit card's annual fee worth it.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit cards. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best credit cards. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees for the Hilton Honors Aspire card, click here. For rates and fees for the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, click here. For rates and fees for the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.