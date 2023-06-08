Earn up to 200,000 bonus points with these new Marriott Bonvoy card offers

CNBC Select details the new bonuses and perks, what you need to know about each card and how to qualify for the welcome bonus.

New co-branded Marriott cardholders can now earn up to 200,000 bonus points depending on the card. However, unlike previous offers, there are two tiers to earning the full welcome bonuses — there's both a spending component and a stay requirement.

There are a total of six Marriott cards available (five consumer cards plus one business card ), issued in tandem by Chase and American Express . Right now, several of the Amex-issued personal cards have elevated welcome offers.

Earn 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through 1/31/24. Offer ends 8/9/2023.

6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® program. 3 points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.

The Bonvy Brilliant card has a $650 annual fee (see rates and fees ) but is loaded with benefits that can easily make it worth paying. These benefits include:

Earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through 1/31/24. Offer ends 8/9/2023.

6X Marriott Bonvoy® points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy; 4X points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets per calendar year, then 2X points).

The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy card is more affordable than the Bonvy Brilliant card with only a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees ). Its benefits aren't as robust but can still deliver good value, including:

Marriott credit cards are an excellent way to earn rewards on your daily expenses to cut down on your lodging costs throughout your travel. However, to be eligible for the cards, you have to meet certain criteria.

For the cards issued by Chase, you'll need to fall under Chase's 5/24 rule. That means you can't have opened five or more cards in the previous 24 months. Meanwhile, American Express does not allow you to open more than two Amex credit cards within a 90-day period. Amex also only allows you to earn a welcome bonus once per card per lifetime, so if you've had that specific card before, you won't be able to earn the intro bonus again.

In addition to the issuer-specific rules, each card has its own limitations on who is eligible to earn the welcome bonuses if you currently have or had certain Marriott Bonvoy credit cards.

If you want to earn the Marriott Brilliant card bonus, you must not:

Already have or have had the Bonvoy Brilliant card

Have or have had the Chase Ritz-Carlton Credit Card in the last 30 days

Have opened the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card in the last 90 days.

Have received a welcome bonus or upgrade offer from the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card in the last 24 months

If you want to earn the Marriott Bevy card bonus, you must not: