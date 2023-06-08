Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Earn up to 200,000 bonus points with these new Marriott Bonvoy card offers
The Marriott Bonvoy credit cards have new intro offers, which can be even more lucrative if you have upcoming paid Marriott stays.
For a limited time, several Marriott Bonvoy credit cards are offering increased welcome bonus offers.
New co-branded Marriott cardholders can now earn up to 200,000 bonus points depending on the card. However, unlike previous offers, there are two tiers to earning the full welcome bonuses — there's both a spending component and a stay requirement.
CNBC Select details the new bonuses and perks, what you need to know about each card and how to qualify for the welcome bonus.
Marriott Bonvoy card welcome offers
There are a total of six Marriott cards available (five consumer cards plus one business card), issued in tandem by Chase and American Express. Right now, several of the Amex-issued personal cards have elevated welcome offers.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card welcome bonus and perks
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
Rewards
6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® program. 3 points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.
Welcome bonus
Earn 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through 1/31/24. Offer ends 8/9/2023.
Annual Fee
$650
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.74%-29.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card currently has a limited-time offer to earn:
- 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first six months from account opening. Cardholders can earn an additional 50,000 bonus points after staying six eligible paid nights at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels through January 31, 2024. Offer ends 8/9/2023.
The Bonvy Brilliant card has a $650 annual fee (see rates and fees) but is loaded with benefits that can easily make it worth paying. These benefits include:
- An annual free night award (at hotels costing up to 85,000 points per night)
- Up to $300 in dining credit (up to $25 per month)
- Up to $100 in Marriott property credit
- Marriott Bonvoy Platinum status (perks like free breakfast at some brands and upgrades to suites) and 25 elite night credits each year
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit (worth up to $100)
- Priority Pass airport lounge membership
- Terms apply
Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card welcome bonus and perks
Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card
Rewards
6X Marriott Bonvoy® points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy; 4X points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets per calendar year, then 2X points).
Welcome bonus
Earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through 1/31/24. Offer ends 8/9/2023.
Annual fee
$250
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.74%-29.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees. Terms apply.
The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy American Express Card currently has a limited-time offer to earn:
- 125,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first six months from account opening. Cardholders can earn an additional 50,000 bonus points after staying six eligible paid nights at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels through January 31, 2024. Offer ends 8/9/2023.
The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy card is more affordable than the Bonvy Brilliant card with only a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees). Its benefits aren't as robust but can still deliver good value, including:
- An annual free night award (at hotels costing up to 50,000 points per night) after spending $15,000 in purchases on the card in a calendar year
- Marriott Bonvoy Gold status (perks may include room upgrades late checkout) and 15 elite night credits each year
- 1,000 bonus points per eligible stay booked directly through Marriott Bonvoy
- Terms apply
Marriott credit cards welcome bonus eligibility
Marriott credit cards are an excellent way to earn rewards on your daily expenses to cut down on your lodging costs throughout your travel. However, to be eligible for the cards, you have to meet certain criteria.
For the cards issued by Chase, you'll need to fall under Chase's 5/24 rule. That means you can't have opened five or more cards in the previous 24 months. Meanwhile, American Express does not allow you to open more than two Amex credit cards within a 90-day period. Amex also only allows you to earn a welcome bonus once per card per lifetime, so if you've had that specific card before, you won't be able to earn the intro bonus again.
In addition to the issuer-specific rules, each card has its own limitations on who is eligible to earn the welcome bonuses if you currently have or had certain Marriott Bonvoy credit cards.
If you want to earn the Marriott Brilliant card bonus, you must not:
- Already have or have had the Bonvoy Brilliant card
- Have or have had the Chase Ritz-Carlton Credit Card in the last 30 days
- Have opened the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card in the last 90 days.
- Have received a welcome bonus or upgrade offer from the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card in the last 24 months
If you want to earn the Marriott Bevy card bonus, you must not:
- Already have or have had the Bonvoy Bevy card
- Have or have had any of the following cards in the last 30 days: Chase Ritz-Carlton Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card or several cards that are no longer available to new applicants
- Have opened the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card in the last 90 days.
- Have received a welcome bonus or upgrade offer from the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card in the last 24 months
Bottom line
Marriott Bonvoy rewards are great to earn as there are properties all over the world where you can redeem your points for free stays, ranging from economic to ultra-luxury. And thanks to the increased welcome offers on the consumer Marriott credit cards, now is a great time to build up your Marriott points balance.
If you don't want to be locked into just earning Marriott points, consider a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card which offers one-to-®one transfers of its Chase Ultimate Rewards® points into the rewards currencies of Marriott, Hyatt, United, Southwest, Air Canada and more.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express Card, click here.
Information about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.