Free hotel nights and award flights: The best uses of Marriott Bonvoy points

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. After years of growth and mergers, Marriott now offers travelers one of the largest and most diverse hotel portfolios of any hotel brand. There aren't many similarities between a Ritz-Carlton and a TownePlace Suites. But, one common aspect connects all hotels in the Marriott portfolio: the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program. With 30 brands and over 8,100 hotels to choose from, the best use of Marriott Bonvoy points depends on where you want to go and how you like to travel. However, we've got tips and tricks to help you make the most out of using your Bonvoy points.

How to earn Marriott Bonvoy points

Marriott members have plenty of ways of earning Bonvoy points -- from staying at Marriott hotels to Marriott credit cards. You can even transfer points from other loyalty programs to Marriott Bonvoy. The most obvious way of earning Bonvoy points is by staying at a Marriott-branded hotel. Members generally earn 10 Bonvoy points per dollar spent -- except at some extended stay brands where the rate is just 5 points per dollar. Elite members earn up to a 75% bonus on top of that. And thankfully it's easy to get elite status through Marriott credit cards. Up to 235,000 points in value from Marriott Bonvoy credit card offers Whether you're just getting started with the Marriott Bonvoy program or a lifetime elite, now's a great time to boost your Bonvoy account. All four Marriott co-branded cards are currently offering top-notch welcome bonuses. Beyond the welcome bonus, each card offers cardholders Bonvoy elite status. And most of these cards offer an anniversary Free Night Award -- making these cards a long-term keeper. You can read all about the Marriott credit cards, but here's a quick summary of the current welcome offers (which expire Nov. 3): Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card : 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points plus 1 Free Night Award (worth up to 50,000 points) -- worth up to 175,000 points, when you spend $5,000 in purchases within the first three months of card membership.

: 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points plus 1 Free Night Award (worth up to 50,000 points) -- worth up to 175,000 points, when you spend $5,000 in purchases within the first three months of card membership. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card : 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points plus 1 Free Night Award (worth up to 85,000 points) -- worth up to 235,000 points after spending $5,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of cardmembership.

: 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points plus 1 Free Night Award (worth up to 85,000 points) -- worth up to 235,000 points after spending $5,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of cardmembership. Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card : 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points plus 2 Free Night Awards (worth up to 50,000 points each) -- worth up to 225,000 points after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first three months of cardmembership.

125,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points plus 2 Free Night Awards (worth up to 50,000 points each) -- worth up to 225,000 points after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first three months of cardmembership. Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Card: 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points when you spend $2,000 in purchases within the first three months of card membership. This card has no annual fee. Transferring points from other loyalty programs If you don't have enough Bonvoy points for a redemption, you can top off your account with a transfer from either American Express Membership Rewards or Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. Or, if you have United Premier elite status, you can transfer up to 100,000 MileagePlus miles to Marriott Bonvoy each year.

Membership Rewards transfer to Marriott Bonvoy at a rate of 1:1. To boost your Membership Rewards balance, if you sign up for the American Express® Gold Card and spend $4,000 on purchases in the first six months you can earn 60,000 bonus points. Chase Ultimate Rewards also transfer to Marriott Bonvoy at a 1:1 ratio. That means the current 60,000-point bonus you earn after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card can net you another 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. However, there are generally more valuable uses of Chase points and Amex points. So, you'll only want to transfer points to Marriott when you need to top off your account or if you really desire a redemption with them.

The best uses of Marriott points

Marriott offers great redemptions for all types of travelers. Luxury travelers can use Bonvoy points to book incredible stays at St. Regis or Ritz-Carlton properties. Price-conscious travelers can stretch their points at Four Points or Courtyard Hotels. And if you need to be somewhere for a while, Marriott offers a range of extended stay hotels. 5th night free awards One of the best ways to use Marriott Bonvoy points is for stays of at least 5 nights. If you redeem Bonvoy points for a stay of 5 or more consecutive nights, you'll get the cheapest night for free. There are no tricks to scoring this free night. Just log into your Bonvoy account and search for an award stay of 5+ nights. Marriott will automatically discount the least-expensive night to zero points. In my own travels, I've found that Marriott 5th night free perk can come in handy for a variety of trips -- from the Marriott Karachi during a friend's wedding to exploring the wonders of Kruger National Park in South Africa for just 45,000 points total for a 5th night free stay.

Cheap Marriott award nights Marriott Bonvoy award nights price as low as 5,000 points per night. To get such a great deal you'll need to book a Marriott Category 1 hotel during off-peak nights. Note that Marriott plans on getting rid of its award chart in March 2022, so award pricing will vary more once the new system is implemented. Marriott currently offers 278 Category 1 hotels scattered around the world -- including 34 here in the United States. Examples include Fairfield Inn hotels from Wyoming to North Carolina and an Aloft in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Understandably, attractive Category 1 hotels are hard to find. After all, these hotels sport enticing award rates for a reason. But, depending on where you travel, you can really stretch your points at a nice Category 1 hotel. For example, here's an option to book a 5th night free at a Le Meridien in Kochi, India for just 22,500 Bonvoy points total:

Overwater villa in the Maldives for just 30,000 points per night One of the most spectacular uses of Marriott Bonvoy points at the moment is for an overwater villa in the Maldives. The Le Meridien Maldives Resort is currently just a category 5 property, so award nights range from 30,000 to 40,000 Bonvoy points per night. Best of all, the hotel will let you book overwater villas as part of a standard points redemption. That's right, you can book an overwater villa in the Maldives for just 30,000 points per night!

But, you aren't going to travel all the way across the world for one night. If you can find off-peak dates, you can book a 5th night free for as few as 120,000 points total. But, you'll generally need to pay between 130,000-140,000 points per 5-night stay.

Between the sign-up bonus and the spending required to earn that bonus, new Marriott Boundless cardholders will earn at least 135,000 points -- putting a 5th night free stay in the Maldives easily within reach. If five nights isn't long enough in paradise, you can use the 50,000-point Free Night Award earned as part of the sign-up bonus to extend your stay to six nights. Say 'bula' to a resort in Fiji Another affordable Marriott resort in a wonderful destination is the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay. This resort opened in 2017 and features the only overwater villas on Fiji's main island of Viti Levu. As a Category 5 property, award rates vary from 30,000 to 40,000 points per night. That means you can book a 5th night free award for as few as 120,000 points. A 5-night stay in Fiji is easily within reach from just the points portion of the Marriott Boundless credit card sign-up bonus.

It's a pricey upgrade to book to the resort's overwater villas. However, as I found from my stay at the resort in June 2019, the "base room" bookable with points sports excellent views of the lagoon and overwater villas.

Ski-in ski-out using Marriott points As the weather turns cooler, winter sports lovers may be counting down the days until they can hit the slopes. Marriott offers ski resorts in prime locations in the Rocky Mountains and other ski-friendly areas around the world. Luxury skiers can use the 85,000-point Free Night Award earned through the Marriott Brilliant welcome offer at the spectacular Category 8 The St. Regis Aspen Resort.

However, additional nights at the St. Regis Aspen -- or Marriott's other Category 8 ski resort hotels -- will burn through your stash of Bonvoy points in a hurry. Thankfully, Marriott has more affordable hotels for powder junkies. You can redeem Bonvoy points at five Category 6 hotels located in U.S. ski resorts: Marriott Grand Residence Club, Lake Tahoe, California

Marriott's Timber Lodge Marriott's Timber Lodge in South Lake Tahoe, California

Marriott's Mountain Valley Lodge at Breckenridge, Colorado

Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection in Snowmass Village, Colorado

Marriott's MountainSide in Park City, Utah For a ski-in ski-out experience, book Marriott's MountainSide in Park City. As a Category 6 hotel, award nights range from 40,000 to 60,000 points per night. If you avoid peak dates, you can utilize the two Free Night Awards earned through the Marriott Bonvoy Business welcome offer. Or book a 5th night free for as few as 160,000 points, if you can find all off-peak dates. Those traveling in a group can pay a few more Bonvoy points to upgrade to a 2-bedroom villa. For example, book a 5-night stay in a 2-bedroom villa in April 2022 for 220,000 points total after a fifth night free:

Transfer to airlines For some travelers, the best Marriott Bonvoy redemptions don't even involve hotel stays. Marriott isn't the only hotel loyalty program that allows point transfers to airlines, but it's certainly the most valuable for these types of transfers. Bonvoy points transfer to 40 airlines at a general rate of 3 points to 1 mile. Even better, you'll get a 5,000-mile bonus for transferring at least 60,000 Bonvoy points. That means you'll get 25,000 miles for every 60,000 Bonvoy points transferred to most airline mileage programs. You can take advantage of this transfer bonus to unlock some incredible awards. For example, transfer 120,000 Bonvoy points to net a total of 50,000 Alaska Mileage Plan miles. That's enough to fly in Cathay Pacific's excellent business class to Asia. Even better, Alaska allows a free stopover on international awards. So, you can fly to Hong Kong and build in as long of a visit as you want before continuing to another destination in Asia.

Bottom line

Between an expansive hotel portfolio and wide-ranging brands, Marriott likely has a hotel where you want to go and how you want to stay. Now's a great time to give the Bonvoy program another look. Every Marriott co-branded card is offering a top-notch offer, with some welcome offers worth up to 235,000 Bonvoy points in value. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

