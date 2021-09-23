Marriott Bonvoy cards launch new welcome offers: Earn up to 125,000 points plus two free nights

California, the Caribbean and other warm weather locations are popular for Christmas travel this year, however Hawaii is the most in-demand destination for American travelers, according to Similarweb.

Credit card issuers are rolling out some of the best welcome offers we've ever seen to entice new cardholders. On Sept. 23, three limited time bonus offers were announced for Marriott Bonvoy co-branded credit cards. These cards earn Bonvoy points which can be redeemed for free rooms at any Marriott property around the world, as well as be transferred to a number of airline loyalty programs. The three credit cards with raised welcome bonuses are: Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card Hurry to take advantage of these deals: You have to apply and be approved by Nov. 3, 2021 in order to score the elevated welcome bonuses.

Marriott Bonvoy cards limited-time welcome offers

Here are the details on the new welcome offers. Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card: You can earn 125,000 bonus points and one free night certificate (valued up to 50,000 points) after you spend $5,000 in the first three months from account opening. This card is excellent for someone who is just starting their points and miles journey as the card has a modest $95 annual fee. The Bonvoy Boundless comes with great benefits, including: automatic Silver Elite status with a path to Gold status, an annual free night certificate worth up to 35,000 points and free premium Wi-Fi on property. In addition, cardholders receive travel insurance coverage and will not pay foreign transaction fees when spending outside of the U.S.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 17X total points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy ® hotels and 2X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus For a limited time, earn 125,000 bonus points and 1 free night award (value up to 50,000 points) after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card: You can earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months from account opening. The card comes with automatic Silver Elite status and complimentary travel insurance coverage for no annual fee, making it a solid card for someone who visits Marriott properties occasionally.

Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 14X total points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy ® hotels, 2X points on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains) and 1X point on all other purchases

Welcome bonus For a limited time, earn 60,000 Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: You can earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points and two free night awards, worth up to 50,000 points, after you use your new card to make $5,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months. This card is a good choice for small business owners who travel for work or leisure and want to stay with Marriott. The Bonvoy Business automatically gives one free award night up to 35,000 points after you renew your card, along with complimentary Silver Elite status and travel insurance. The annual fee is $125. (see rates and fees)

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program, 4X points for each dollar of eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping, 2X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points, plus 2 bonus free night awards after you use your new card to make $5,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months. Each bonus free night award has a redemption level up to 50,000 points. Certain hotels have resort fees. Offer ends 11/3/2021.

Annual fee $125

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's eligible for the Marriott Bonvoy welcome bonuses?

Both the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card reportedly fall under Chase's 5/24 rule, which means that you can't be approved for either if you've opened five or more personal credit cards (from any card issuer) within the past 24 months. For example, if you've opened two Citi cards and three Amex cards within the past 24 months then you will likely be denied for a new Chase card until your 5/24 score decreases. There really aren't any workarounds to the 5/24 rule, beyond waiting for a new account to be over 24 months old. Amex lists extensive exclusions for its Marriott bonus offers as well, so make sure you review the terms prior to applying for one of the cards. For both cards, Amex may consider the number of American Express cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility. Here are the more specific restrictions for each card: Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card eligibility requirements If you're a new applicant for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus. The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who: Already have the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card

Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Card in the last 30 days

Have opened the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card in the last 90 days

Have received a welcome bonus from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card in the last 24 months Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card eligibility requirements If you've never had the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card or any Marriott cards before, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus. The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who: Already have the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card

Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card in the last 30 days

Have opened the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card in the last 90 days

Have received a welcome bonus from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card in the last 24 months Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card eligibility requirements If you're a new applicant for Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card and haven't had any Marriott cards before, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus. The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who: Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card or the Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express® Luxury Card.

Have or have had The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card from JPMorgan or the J.P. Morgan Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card in the last 30 days.

Have acquired the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase in the last 90 days.

Have received a new card member bonus or upgrade offer for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card from Chase, Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase in the last 24 months. Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card eligibility requirements If you've never had the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card or any Marriott cards before, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus. The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who: Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card or The Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express.

Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Business Credit Card from Chase in the last 30 days.

Have acquired the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase in the last 90 days.

Have received a new card member bonus offer in the last 24 months on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundles® Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase.

What to keep in mind when using Marriott Bonvoy points

Once you earn Marriott Bonvoy points, you can redeem them for free rooms with any of the over 7,000 Marriott properties around the world. This includes luxury brands like JW Marriott, St. Regis and The Ritz-Carlton. For example, you can score a room at the Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa for 35,000 points per night or the Renaissance New York Times Square for 50,000 points a night. Both of these properties can give you great value for your hard-earned points. But before you redeem your Marriott Bonvoy points, there are a few things to keep in mind: The value of your points: As you make purchases with your Marriott Bonvoy credit card and stay at Marriott properties, you will accrue points. Hotels and airlines both do not disclose the value of their rewards, but many points enthusiasts estimate Marriott Bonvoy points to be worth roughly 0.7 cents each. To make sure you are getting the most value of your miles, take the time to do a quick calculation: (Price of hotel room) / (Number of points needed to book the same room)

If the number you get is 0.7 cents per point or above, the stay will provide solid value for your points. Anything below that, you may want to shop around some.

As you make purchases with your Marriott Bonvoy credit card and stay at Marriott properties, you will accrue points. Hotels and airlines both do not disclose the value of their rewards, but many points enthusiasts estimate Marriott Bonvoy points to be worth roughly 0.7 cents each. To make sure you are getting the most value of your miles, take the time to do a quick calculation: (Price of hotel room) / (Number of points needed to book the same room) If the number you get is 0.7 cents per point or above, the stay will provide solid value for your points. Anything below that, you may want to shop around some. Marriott award chart: The great part about earning and using Marriott Bonvoy points is that if you have a specific hotel in mind, the award chart will give you a general idea of how many points it will cost for one night. For example, if the hotel you want to stay at is a Category 5 on the award chart, it will cost between 30,000-40,000 points. However, keep in mind that sometimes rooms are on sale. Those will be labeled "PointSavers".

The great part about earning and using Marriott Bonvoy points is that if you have a specific hotel in mind, the award chart will give you a general idea of how many points it will cost for one night. For example, if the hotel you want to stay at is a Category 5 on the award chart, it will cost between 30,000-40,000 points. However, keep in mind that sometimes rooms are on sale. Those will be labeled "PointSavers". Fifth night free: If you pay for a five night reservation completely on points, the fifth night will be considered free. Essentially, you'll get five nights for the cost of four.

If you pay for a five night reservation completely on points, the fifth night will be considered free. Essentially, you'll get five nights for the cost of four. You can transfer your points to airlines: If you need a few thousands miles to top off your airline loyalty account, you can transfer your Marriott Bonvoy points to over 40 partners. For every three points you transfer, you will earn one airline mile. If you transfer 60,000 Bonvoy points, you will earn an additional 5,000 miles on top of the 20,000 miles you will get from transferring your points. And some of their partners, including Alaska Airlines and Asiana Airlines, have excellent award charts to help stretch the value of your points even farther.

Bottom line

These offers are among the highest we've seen for these cards, so if you have upcoming trips and you'd like to save on your hotel costs, these products can help you do just that. Along with the bonus points, the benefits of each card can help enhance each of your Marriott stays. Whether you select the Boundless, Bold or Business card, as long as you are able to earn the welcome bonus, you will be able to earn enough points to help save at least a few hundred dollars on hotel rooms.

For rates and fees for the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, click here

