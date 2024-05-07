The best commercial auto insurance companies to help you cover your businesses' vehicles

Best for discounts

Progressive Commercial Auto Insurance Learn More Features Available in all 50 U.S. states, Progressive's commercial auto insurance is affordable and offers coverage for a variety of vehicles and business situations. Nine discounts are available to help business owners save.

Coverage options Snapshot ProView can help business owners get a 5% discount and track their vehicles, get trip reporting metrics and safety reports.

A.M. Best Rating A+ Pros Available in all 50 U.S. states

A variety of discounts are available Cons Not available in Washington, D.C. Learn More View More

Who's this for? Progressive is one of the nation's largest commercial auto insurers by written premiums according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). From contractors to food truck vendors, Progressive makes it easy to get and manage commercial auto coverage. The brand also offers business owners policies (BOP), professional liability, and other essential coverages to bundle and save. Standout benefits: Progressive offers nine discounts, including up to 15% off for paying the full premium upfront. There are also discounts for those who have been in business for over three years and those holding a commercial driver's license (CDL) for two years or more. Those with separate personal vehicles could also save on their policies with a commercial auto policy. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for a wide range of vehicles

Geico Commercial Auto Insurance Learn More Features From cars to food trucks, Geico's commercial auto insurance can cover a variety of vehicles and businesses. Policies can be managed and quotes are available easily online.

Coverage options In addition to commercial vehicle insurance, Geico also offers general liability, professional liability and worker's compensation coverages, along with Business Owner's Policies.

A.M. Best Rating A+ Pros Coverage for a variety of needs

Available in all 50 U.S. states Cons Learn More View More

Who's this for? With over 70 years of experience in the insurance space and a top choice for personal auto insurance, Geico takes top marks for offering coverage for a range of vehicles, from cars to semi-trucks. Standout benefits: Geico makes it easy to manage your commercial auto insurance policies online, including the ability to get a quote online. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for quick coverage

NEXT Commercial Auto Insurance Learn More Information about NEXT Commercial Auto Insurance has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Features Online business insurance marketplace Next offers quick coverage with online quotes. Coverage is through NEXT or a partner insurer, including Progressive.

Coverage options Includes towing and labor reimbursement up to $200 and rental car reimbursement with the pro or pro plus packages.

A.M. Best Rating A- Pros Quotes and policies available in a matter of minutes Cons Does not cover passenger services or food trucks Learn More View More

Who's this for? NEXT specializes in business insurance, making it an excellent fit for those also looking for a BOP policy or professional liability coverage. Standout benefits: With NEXT, you can get coverage completely online and have your policy in minutes. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for customization

Sentry Commercial Auto Insurance Learn More Features Sentry's commercial auto insurance products are available in all 50 states and feature the ability to file claims available 24/7 online.

Coverage options Options include commercial auto liability, physical damage insurance and non-trucking liability insurance.

A.M. Best Rating A+ Pros Availability of an expert to help craft a fleet safety program Cons Quotes not available online Learn More View More

Who's this for? Specializing in business insurance, Sentry's coverage can help business owners get the coverage they need. The brand works with many industries, including dealerships, trucking, construction and manufacturing. Standout benefits: Policies include access to an expert safety consultant who can help you craft a safety program for your business drivers. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top commercial auto insurance companies

Progressive

Progressive has become a mainstay in the auto insurance space for its competitive rates and broad coverage, and its commercial auto insurance policies are no different. Claims available online? Yes A.M. Best rating A+ [ Return to summary ]

Geico

With decades of experience helping Americans insure their vehicles, Geico's commercial auto insurance policies are simple and convenient for business owners and drivers of all types. Claims available online? Yes A.M. Best rating A+ [ Return to summary ]

NEXT

NEXT offers a variety of insurance policies for business owners and allows for simple quotes and coverage online in a matter of minutes. Claims available online? Yes A.M. Best rating A- [ Return to summary ]

Sentry

Catering to business owners, Sentry has been helping customers since 1904 and specializes in working with the construction companies, dealerships, retailers and trucking industries among others. Claims available online? Yes A.M. Best rating A+ [ Return to summary ]

FAQs What is commercial auto insurance? Commercial auto insurance is an insurance policy for business owners who use their vehicles for their business. It can cover vehicle damage and injuries, typically at higher limits than personal auto insurance policies. What's the difference between commercial and regular auto insurance? Commercial policies tend to have higher limits than personal policies, since businesses may need more coverage than individuals. Additionally, these policies can cover vehicles when being used for a business, whereas typical policies may not cover these activities. Do I need commercial auto insurance? If you plan to use your vehicle for your business, you'll likely need a commercial auto insurance policy to cover it. This includes both company-owned vehicles and personal cars you use for business-related work like transporting goods, equipment or people. If you're using your car for ridesharing, you may need a separate rideshare insurance policy. Do I need rideshare insurance? If you drive for a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, you can either get a commercial auto insurance policy or a personal auto policy with a rideshare endorsement.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every car insurance review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of insurance products. To research the best insurance companies, we compiled over 100 data points on more than a dozen insurance companies. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best commercial auto insurance companies.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Our methodology

To determine the best commercial auto insurance companies, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of insurance companies and compared them based on various factors. While narrowing down the best insurance companies, we focused on nationwide availability, variety of vehicles covered and restrictions, A.M. Best ratings, NAIC complaint index scores, and discounts. We also considered the ease of quotes and average annual premiums when available. Note that the premiums and policy structures advertised for commercial auto insurance companies are subject to fluctuate per the company's policies. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.