Financial advisor: Always consider flexibility when deciding between buying a home and renting an apartment

Buying a home is a huge accomplishment, but it's also a huge responsibility. It's important to understand all the pros and cons of homeownership when you decide it's time to take the plunge and stop renting. Sometimes, even after you feel like you have enough saved for a down payment, the decision to buy isn't always so easy to make, and you may find yourself wondering if you should put off homeownership for a little while longer. First of all, it can be a big financial commitment. Many financial advisors recommend you aim to stick with the 28% rule: your mortgage payment (including principal, interest, taxes and fees) should amount to no more than 28% of your gross monthly income. And after you make the initial down payment, ideally you'll have something leftover for repairs, upgrades and furniture among other expenses. It can all add up very quickly, and if you're not careful, you can end up feeling house rich but cash poor. Of course, cost is important when making the decision to rent or buy, but financial advisor Sheryl Garrett argues that your flexibility should also be top of mind. Here's why.

"If there are any ifs, ands or buts, you aren't committed to buying."

It's important to understand how much of a commitment buying a home can really be. Not only are you paying a mortgage, but you're also responsible for any home repairs, maintaining the property, paying property taxes and home owners' insurance and more. In fact, according to a Bankrate survey, 21% of millennials regretted buying a home because maintenance costs were too high. The mortgage application process is a commitment in and of itself. Typically, you'll need to get pre-qualified for a loan before you even start looking at homes. And after your offer is accepted, it can take months to wrap up the process, during which time you'll need to be extra careful to maintain your credit score and avoid spending large sums of money until you close on the property. It's hard to ever feel 100% ready to be a homeowner, and sometimes taking a risk even when you're intimidated can really pay off. But if you feel nervous about the long-term financial commitment, you may not be ready to buy a home. "Buying a home as a first-time home buyer or as a young person is a new adventure," Garrett says. "If you're not 100% certain you want to buy a house, then don't buy a house. It can also be a very emotional process, so if there are any ifs, ands or buts, you aren't committed to buying."

"We need to think first about flexibility."

According to Garrett, flexibility is one of the most important factors to consider when deciding whether to continue renting or become a homeowner. "Think about whether or not you really want to be tied down to a house when you have the opportunity to be more flexible. There are lots of things that can cause you to change your mind about where you want to be: climate, relationships and even cost of living," Garrett says. Flexibility can really come in handy if, for example, you value traveling and want to live in different cities. In this case, it probably doesn't make sense for you to anchor yourself to a home in just one location. Or maybe you're thinking of making a career switch in the next one to two years, and you're open to pursuing opportunities in other cities — this may be another instance where you want the flexibility of renting so you can easily pack up and move for your career when you need to. Another scenario that can impact where we want to live is climate. Some people may not be so inclined to live in areas known for severe weather — hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, etc. — in part because insurance can be very expensive. Renting in these areas first can help you figure out if it's a climate you're really willing to endure before you sign on for a mortgage. This way, if you decide that the weather makes your city an extremely difficult place to live, you still have the flexibility to move somewhere else. It's also not always a great financial decision to buy and the resell a home quickly as there are a number of big costs, from the agent's fees to capital gain taxes, etc. If you want to make sure you make a profit (or at least break even), many financial advisors recommend waiting at least five years before selling.

"Don't rush a big decision."

