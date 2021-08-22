Here's how much money you should be investing in your 401(k)

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

When we talk about personal finance, numerical guidelines traditionally tend to shape our money habits. We often hear about having three to six month's worth of living expenses in an emergency fund, or abiding by the 50/30/20 budget rule (spending 50% of our take-home pay on needs, 30% on wants and 20% on debt repayment and savings). How much you cash you stow away for retirement is no different. In fact, most financial experts will suggest investing 15% of your income annually in a retirement account (including any employer contribution). With 401(k)s, or employer-sponsored retirement plans, you may find that your company offers a match if you contribute a certain amount. For example, if your company matches up to 6% of your salary and you contribute 6%, you're doubling what you're able to put away. While the more you can contribute the better, Shannon Lynch, a CFP at Personal Capital, says that it's generally good rule of thumb to contribute at least enough to get your full employer match if you have one. A company match is additional money from your employer that's put into your 401(k), so you want to do everything you can to take advantage of that. Otherwise, that's 'free' money you're leaving on the table.

What if you can't meet your employer match?

If you aren't yet in a position to contribute enough to meet your employer's match, and thus not enough to reach the desired 15% savings rate, aim to boost your retirement contributions by 1% to 2% each year. If you opt in to do so, some companies will automatically raise your contribution rate annually, so it's worth making sure you are signed up for what is called an "auto-escalation" feature. Ivory Johnson, a CFP and founder of Delancey Wealth Management, recommends increasing your contribution rate as you get pay raises until you max out the limit. There is a limit to how much you can contribute annually to your 401(k). In 2021, the standard annual contribution limit is $19,500 for 401(k) plans. And those over age 50 can use catch-up contributions to add an extra $6,500 in their 401(k) account. Employer contributions don't count towards those specific limits. Lynch reminds retirement savers to be strategic with the magic number they would like to contribute to their 401(k) before automatically trying to max it out, however. "Situations can arise where you may need to prioritize your cash savings in your emergency fund or save for a different reason, such as for a down payment on property or a vehicle," she adds. "$19,500 isn't a small chunk of change." Keep in mind that although you don't pay income taxes on the money you set aside in a 401(k), you'll have to pay taxes later on when you eventually withdraw the funds in your nonworking years.

Where to invest if you don't have a 401(k)

In 2021, the standard annual contribution limit is $6,000 for IRAs. Those over age 50 can use catch-up contributions to add an extra $1,000 in their IRA. Similar to a 401(k), a traditional IRA can reduce your taxable income, meaning you owe the government a bit less every year you contribute. If you're a younger investor, or planning to have more income and a higher tax rate when you retire, consider a Roth IRA over a traditional IRA. With Roth IRAs, you pay taxes upfront by contributing after-tax dollars and later in retirement your withdrawals are tax-free (as long as your account has been open for at least five years).

