Here's how much money you should have saved to retire by age 67

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has certainly rippled across the nation, making a dent in millions of Americans' personal finances. Yet according to Gallup's annual Economy and Personal Finance survey, soon-to-be retirees are only slightly more concerned about having enough money for retirement — and most still expect to retire at age 66.

You should have saved 10 times your income to retire by age 67 according to retirement-plan provider Fidelity Investments. That's in order to continue your current lifestyle in retirement, rather than planning to downsize or spend more in old age.

Those looking to retire earlier, say at age 66, would need to save more than the recommended 10 times their income to make up for the one-year buffer in between.

Fidelity's guideline assumes retirees are no longer working, not even a part-time job. It takes into account your retirement contributions and investments, in addition to any cash savings.

But what's surprising is this: Gallup's survey suggests that a greater percentage of seniors are expecting to work a part-time job in retirement due to the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, as hopeful retirees brace for the uncertainty ahead, more look to their savings account as another source of income.