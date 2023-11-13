4 of the easiest business credit cards to get approved for

If you run a small business or plan on starting a business, having a business credit card can help you streamline expenses, earn rewards and finance larger purchases. However, opening a new credit card can sometimes be easier said than done. When applying for a business credit card, issuers may consider your personal credit score if you don't have a business credit report yet. As such, business owners with low personal credit scores may have difficulty being approved for a business credit card with favorable terms. Fortunately, there are some business cards that are easier to get than others. CNBC Select reviewed dozens of popular options to determine which business cards are the easiest to get approved for. (See our methodology for more information on how we made this list.)

Easiest business credit cards to get

Best for an average credit score

Capital One Spark 1% Classic Learn More Information about the Capital One Spark Classic has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Rewards Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 30.74% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Average See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Free employee cards

Average credit may qualify

Redeem cash back for any amount at any time

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No welcome bonus

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Capital One Spark 1% Classic is best for business owners who have fair or average credit. It's often difficult to find an unsecured credit card that accepts applicants with less-than-ideal credit scores, making the Spark 1% Classic stand out. Standout benefits: The Capital One Spark 1% Classic credit card doesn't charge an annual fee or foreign transaction fee. This card also lets customers earn cash back while they are building their credit. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for bad credit

Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card Learn More Information about the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 4% of each transaction (minimum $0)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Poor/No credit history See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Bad credit may qualify

Opportunity to transition to an unsecured card for qualified cardholders

Flexible redemption options Cons $1,000 minimum security deposit

No welcome bonus

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card is geared toward business owners who have poor or bad credit. As a secured credit card, you'll need to put down a deposit that acts as your "credit limit" in order to use this card. The minimum security deposit required for this card is $1,000. Standout benefits: Secured credit cards generally aren't very rewarding, but cardholders can earn an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. And if you have a Bank of America Business Advantage 360 account, you can access your Dun & Bradstreet business credit score for free. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for start-ups without a credit score

Brex Business Card Learn More Rewards Customers with a Brex Cash account that make daily payments on their card earn the highest rewards*: 8x on rideshare, 5x on Travel, 4x on restaurants, 3x on eligible Apple purchases through the Brex Rewards Portal, 1.5x on ads, and 1x everything else. Learn more about all rewards multipliers and options here. Cardholders also get credits and discounts up to $150,000 on top services, including AWS, QuickBooks, Slack, Dropbox, Apple, and Google Ads.

Welcome bonus Get 10,000 points when you spend $3,000 on a Brex card plus 20,000 points when you link your payroll or ecommerce platform to your Brex account in your first 3 months

Annual fee No annual fee

Intro APR Brex does not charge interest

Regular APR Brex does not charge interest

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee No foreign transaction fees, free ACH and wires worldwide, global acceptance on the Mastercard network

Credit needed No personal guarantee or credit check. Brex's unique credit model can underwrite even businesses with limited history, revenue, or profitability while offering 10-20x higher limits than traditional corporate cards Pros No personal credit check to qualify

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fee Cons You'll have to pay off the balance daily or monthly *Offer available to new Brex Card customers only. The Brex Mastercard® Corporate Credit Card is issued by Emigrant Bank, Member FDIC. Terms and conditions apply. See the Brex Platform Agreement for details. Brex Treasury LLC is an affiliated, SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC that provides Brex Cash, a program that allows customers to elect to sweep uninvested cash balances into certain money market mutual funds or FDIC-insured bank accounts at program banks. Maximum FDIC insurance of $250,000 per program bank. Investing in securities products involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Brex Treasury is not a bank and your Brex Cash account is not a bank account. Wire transfers, both inbound and outbound, are free to send for Brex Cash customers. For customers sending wires, the recipient's financial institution may charge a fee upon receipt of the wire. Please see brex.com/cash for important legal disclosures. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Brex Business Card is great for start-ups and fast-growing businesses because it doesn't rely on the owner's credit scores for approval, but looks at how much money a business has raised, its existing cash balances and its revenue. On the flip side, unlike traditional credit cards, it requires cardholders to pay off their balances in full either daily or monthly. Standout benefits: Brex cardholders have access to a number of useful features for businesses, including expense management tools and discounts with various vendors. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for building personal credit

Discover it® Secured Credit Card Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A on purchases

Regular APR 28.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed New / Rebuilding

*See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Read our Discover it® Secured Credit Card review. Pros Cash-back program

Generous welcome bonus

Starting at seven months from account opening, Discover will automatically review your credit card account to see if you can transition to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit Cons Cash-back program limits earnings: 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%

Low credit line prevents cardholders from charging high-cost items or many expenses Learn More View More

Who's this for? While the Discover it® Secured credit card is a personal credit card, it can still be useful for those who are preparing to apply for a business credit card in the future. Improving your personal credit now can help make it easier to get approved for business credit cards with more attractive offers down the line. Standout benefits: The Discover it® Secured card has a unique welcome bonus offer where Discover matches all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our picks for the easiest business credit cards to get

Capital One Spark 1% Classic

The Capital One Spark 1% Classic has lower credit score requirements than many cash-back business credit cards but still earns valuable rewards. Its other benefits are fairly limited, but the card has no annual fee, and once you build your credit, you'll be able to qualify for more valuable cards. Rewards 5% back on hotels and rental cars you book through the Capital One Travel site

1% back on all other purchases Welcome bonus None Annual fee $0 Notable perks The Capital One Spark 1% Classic has no foreign transaction fees and offers roadside assistance and extended warranty protection. Account holders can request free employee cards and take advantage of various Capital One account management tools for businesses. [ Return to card summary ]

Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card

The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card is a secured credit card, geared toward applicants with poor or no credit scores. It requires a $1,000 minimum security deposit, which acts as your credit line, but Bank of America may eventually upgrade you to an unsecured card. Rewards 1.5% cash back on all purchases Welcome bonus None Annual fee $0 Notable perks With this card, there is the ability to upgrade to an unsecured card after demonstrating positive credit habits for a certain amount of time. Cardholders also get access to cash flow management tools that let them schedule automatic payments and transfers as well as download transactions into QuickBooks. Those with a Business Advantage 360 account can also access their Dun & Bradstreet business credit score for free. [ Return to card summary ]

Brex Business Card

The Brex Business Card is unique in that it considers other factors to determine eligibility beyond just credit scores. However, as a charge card, you won't be able to carry debt from one month to the next — all balances must be paid off in full either daily or monthly, depending on the type of card you're approved for. Rewards Cardholders that have a Brex Cash account and make daily payments earn the highest rewards: 8X points per dollar on rideshare

5X points per dollar on travel

4X points per dollar at restaurants

3X points per dollar on eligible Apple purchases through the Brex Rewards Portal

1.5X points per dollar on ads

1X point per dollar on everything else Learn more about all reward multipliers and options here. Welcome bonus Earn 10,000 points when you spend $3,000 on a Brex card in your first three months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 points when you link your payroll or e-commerce platform to your Brex account in your first three months. Annual fee $0 Notable perks Although the Brex Business Card may function like a debit card, it offers the standard suite of benefits that you'd expect from a credit card. In addition to the generous reward structure, cardholders can take advantage of benefits associated with the World Elite Mastercard® for Business program, including: Discounts on popular software for businesses, such as TurboTax, Microsoft 365, QuickBooks® and Salesforce Essentials

MasterRental Insurance, which covers damage or theft of a rental car if you use your card to pay for it

Complimentary ShopRunner membership, worth a value of $79 per year for perks like free return shipping and unlimited free two-day shipping

Mastercard's Easy Savings program, which lets you score rebates for hotel stays, dining, car rentals, gas and other business expenses throughout the U.S. There's also no limit to the number of employee credit cards you can get from Brex. [ Return to card summary ]

Discover it® Secured card

FAQs Do banks check personal credit for a business credit card? Credit card issuers usually check your personal credit when you apply for a business credit card. However, if you're applying for a secured business credit card, your credit score and credit history may not be considered for approval. How do I know if my business qualifies for a credit card? Many types of businesses qualify for a business credit card. You don't need to register and incorporate your business before applying for a business credit card, but keep in mind that incorporating your business protects you from personal liability for any business debt you accrue. How long does it take to get a business credit card? It can take seven to 10 business days to actually receive your business credit card once you've been approved. The approval timeline may depend on the card issuer. How do I get business credit with bad personal credit? There are some business credit card options that approve applicants with low credit scores, but keep in mind that can be subjected to higher interest rates. You may also consider applying for secured credit cards since those are aimed at helping cardholders improve their credit before transitioning to an unsecured line of credit.

Bottom line

Applying for business credit cards may seem daunting at first, but they can be a valuable tool for helping build your business credit while taking your small business or startup to the next level. Some cards may be easier to get approved for than others so make sure you do your homework to know what you qualify for.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the easiest business credit cards.

Our methodology

To determine which business credit cards are the easiest to get approved for, CNBC Select analyzed the most popular credit cards available to U.S. business owners with poor or average credit. We compared each card on a range of features, including fees, minimum and maximum security deposit, APR, rewards and benefits for business owners, as well as any additional approval requirements and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is to redeem rewards. The main criteria in our ranking were the rewards rates and accessibility to a small business owner without good credit. The fewer costs a card required, and the more rewards it offered to offset them, the higher it ranked on our list. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.