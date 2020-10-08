The credit score of an average borrower is 703—here’s how much income and debt they have

Your credit score, level of income and amount of outstanding debt are all crucial elements that make up your financial profile.
Understanding these numbers helps you determine what credit you have access to, what you can afford and what obligations you owe. But sometimes it helps to get the bigger picture of what is "normal," or the average, so you can see how you measure up and any progress that you can make.
So you can see how your numbers stack up to the average American consumer, CNBC Select asked Experian, one of the three main credit bureaus, to share a snapshot of the average borrower data across U.S. consumers. Here is what we found.
Experian's most recent data from Q1 2020 shows that the average borrower in the U.S. has a 703 FICO credit score.
On the FICO credit score scale ranging between 300 on the low end to 850 on the high end, a 703 falls under "good."
Having a 3-digit score that falls within this "good credit" range is worthwhile and it can certainly make a difference when applying for a loan or new credit card. In fact, a good credit score is essential if you want to qualify for cards that offer competitive rewards and generous welcome bonuses.
The average borrower has an estimated $88,255 yearly income and an average $94,081 in total debt, according to Experian's Q1 2020 data.
As expected, these numbers fall right between prime and subprime borrower data. Prime borrowers have an average $98,206 yearly income and $110,110 in total debt, while subprime borrowers have an average $68,567 yearly income and $55,135 in total debt.
We can analyze from these numbers that those with higher credit scores also have more income and debt obligations. Having debt may not be ideal, but when you pay your monthly bills for those obligations every month on time, that can help your credit score. Not to mention, having a mix of credit (credit cards, student loans, car payments, a mortgage) helps improve your score because it shows that you can manage different types of debt.
Experian provided the below additional data for the average consumer:
As you observe the data above and compare to your own, know that everyone's financial picture is different and the numbers don't tell the whole story.
A good credit score is something smart to strive for, but you won't get there by taking out a bunch of credit cards and loans. The key is to have enough credit that you can manage, given your own personal income and debt obligations, and that you borrow strategically according to your needs.
