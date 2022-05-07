These 5 credit cards are available to those with credit scores of 580 and below

Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Having a low credit score can be frustrating, but know that many other Americans face the same reality. An estimated one-third of Americans have a subprime credit score, which is a score that's under 670, according to Experian. By having subprime credit, you may be limited to loans with a higher interest rate and you'll find it harder to be approved for a travel credit card of your choosing.
If you have a credit score below 580 you're considered to have "poor" or "bad" credit, which limits your financing options even more. However, there are plenty of credit cards available for consumers with less than perfect credit, including the ones we mention in this article. Keep in mind that these aren't the highest reward-earning credit cards on the market, but they can still offer valuable benefits.
That said, by using them responsibly for some time, you'll be able to increase your credit score and eventually apply for a travel rewards credit card or cash-back credit card that offers better perks and rewards.
Below, Select rounds up the best credit cards that provide people with poor credit a better shot at qualification.
Best credit cards for a credit score of 580 or lower
- Best for cash back: Discover it® Secured Credit Card
- Best for building credit: Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
- Best for no security deposit: Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit
- Best for secured card with a low deposit: Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
- Best for international students: Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students
Best for cash back
One way to get approved for a credit card if you have a low credit score is to sign up for a secured card, like the Discover it® Secured Credit Card, which topped our list of best secured credit cards. The card has no annual fee and doesn't charge foreign transaction fees, which makes it great for travel, plus it earns rewards.
Cardholders earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%. Plus, you'll earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. And as a welcome bonus, Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. So if you earned $100 cash back in the first year, Discover will match that $100, and you'll end up with a total of $200.
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
Welcome bonus
Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
N/A on purchases
Regular APR
23.24% Variable
Balance transfer fee
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
New / Rebuilding
*See rates and fees, terms apply.
Best for building credit
The Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card is a great pick if you're trying to increase your credit score. You don't need to have an established credit score to apply for this card, and best of all, it reports to all three major bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — to help you build your credit history. Cardholders also earn at least 1% cash back on all eligible purchases. The earning rate actually jumps to 1.25% cash back after six straight months of on-time payments and increases again to 1.5% cash back after 12 months of on-time payments. This card also has no annual fee or foreign transaction fees.
Best for no security deposit
The Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit is a solid choice for consumers with less than perfect credit. While this card is secured through a deposit, you can still earn rewards on specific purchases. As you spend on the card, you'll earn 1% cash back on eligible gas and grocery purchases, monthly mobile phone, internet, cable, and satellite TV services. And according to Credit One Bank, your account will be regularly reviewed for potential credit line increases.
However, the card has a $75 annual fee the first year, and then $99 annually.
Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit
Rewards
1% cash back rewards on eligible gas and groceries as well as your monthly mobile phone, internet, cable, and satellite TV services
Welcome bonus
No current offer
Annual fee
$75 for the first year. After that, $99 annually (billed at $8.25 per month)
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
24.24% Variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
3%, minimum $1
Credit needed
Poor credit
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Best for secured card with a low deposit
The Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card is worth considering if you can only put down a small amount for the security deposit. If you qualify for the low $49 or $99 deposits, you'll still receive a $200 credit limit.
The card is also good for travelers since there are no foreign transaction fees, meaning you will not incur any fees for using the card to pay for your expenses while you're traveling outside of the United States. The card also has no annual fee and features automatic reviews to increase your credit line that can start as soon as six months into your card membership.
Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
Rewards
This card doesn't offer cash back, points or miles
Welcome bonus
No current offer
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
26.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
None
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
No credit history
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- No annual fee
- $49, $99 or $200 refundable deposit
- Get access to a higher credit line after making your first five monthly payments on time
- No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
- Flexibility to change your payment due date
Cons
- High 26.99% variable APR
- No rewards program
- After you apply and submit your deposit, it takes 2-3 weeks to get your card
- Capital One periodically reviews your account to see if you can be transitioned to an unsecured card, but unlike the Discover it® Secured Card there’s no clear timeline for when this will occur
Best for international students
If you're an international student who's currently studying in the United States, you may have noticed how difficult it can be to get a credit card without having a social security number. If you find yourself in this predicament, the Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students could be a great solution since you don't need a social security number to be approved. The card lets you earn 1% cash back on all purchases and comes with benefits such as a year of Amazon Prime membership and cell phone protection. It also has no annual fee or foreign transaction fees.
Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students
Rewards
1% cash back on all purchases
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
18.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A, balance transfers are not available
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
N/A
Terms apply.
Bottom line
The road to building (or re-building) a solid credit score may be long, but with responsible credit use, you'll be able to do this fairly quickly. And because your credit score is not as high as you'd like it to be, that means there's room for improvement. To help raise your credit score, consider using a credit monitoring service such as CreditWise or Chase Credit Journey to track details about why your credit score is what it is.
These services also provide tips for how you can improve it going forward — you might be shocked to find a mistake or two on your credit report, which may end up being what's hurting your score. Also, consider Experian Boost which allows you to connect your utility and telecom accounts to your Experian credit report, which can potentially raise your credit score. Plus the service is completely free to use.
Most importantly, before you sign up for a new credit card, be sure you have a detailed budget in place. Without taking this extra step, you could find yourself overspending with a credit card and landing even deeper into debt, which could lower your credit score even more.
Read more
FAQ's
Below, Select takes a closer look at some frequently asked questions from consumers regarding credit card recommendations for people with less than perfect credit.
Can I get a credit card with a credit score of 580?
Yes, you can, but you'll need to apply for specific cards that accept applicants with low credit scores. Also, be sure to analyze your monthly budget to see if it's the best decision for your financial needs at this time.
Can I get a credit card if my credit is poor?
Yes, however, your options will be slim. But if you start with one of the cards mentioned above, you can quickly build your score back to qualify for unsecured credit cards with great benefits.
Can I get a credit card with a credit score of 570?
Yes, but you may find your options are more limited toward secured credit cards.
Our methodology
To determine which credit cards offered the best value for people with poor credit, Select analyzed the most popular credit cards offered by banks, financial companies and credit unions that we determined to have requirements for poor credit scores.
We compared each card's range of features, including the annual fee, rewards programs, introductory and standard APRs, balance transfer fees, welcome bonuses and foreign transaction fees, as well as other factors such as required credit scores and customer reviews, when available.
Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here.
Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses.
When analyzing these cards, we did not calculate the estimated rewards a cardholder could earn. When you're a student or building (or rebuilding) your credit history, your focus should be on developing good financial habits, such as paying your balance on time and in full, and not optimizing the points you can earn.
