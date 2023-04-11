Best credit cards you can get without a Social Security number: Start earning rewards or developing your credit history

Best credit cards without a Social Security number requirement

Best for travel rewards

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Best for cash back

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, up to 6 months of complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $39

Intro APR None

Regular APR 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee $0 at this Transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Average, Fair, or Limited Terms apply.

Who's this for? The Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card is a solid cash-back card to consider if you have average credit or are building your credit history. You can apply for this card online using your ITIN number instead of a Social Security number. Standout benefits: With this card, you'll earn a straightforward 1.5% cash back on every purchase. It also has no foreign transaction fees. The APR for this card is 29.99% variable, which is high, so it's not a good choice if you think you may end up carrying a balance.

Best for no annual fee

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.49% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Best for small businesses

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

Welcome bonus Earn 15,000 Membership Reward Points® after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the card within your first 3 months of card membership.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

Regular APR 17.99% - 25.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

Blue Business Cash™ Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1% cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

Regular APR 17.99% - 25.99% variable

Balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Best for building credit

Who's this for? You can be approved for the Petal 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa Card even if you have no credit history. It has no fees to worry about and earns cash-back rewards, which is rare for a credit card you can get with no credit history. You can also apply online for the Petal 2 Visa Card using an ITIN. Standout benefits: What makes this card special is what you don't have to worry about — credit card fees. The Petal 2 Visa Card has no late payment fee, no foreign transaction fee, no annual fee and no returned payment fee. Plus you'll earn cash back on every purchase. The cash-back rewards structure is a bit more complicated than what you find with other cards. You earn 1% back on all eligible purchases and up to 1.5% back after making 12 monthly payments on time, plus 2% to 10% back at select merchants.

Best for students

FAQs

Why do most card issuers require Social Security numbers?

Banks and other credit card issuers typically require a Social Security number (SSN) as part of the application as a fraud and identity theft prevention measure. By providing a Social Security number on your card application, the lender can easily verify your identity and review your credit history.

How to get a credit card without a Social Security number

To get a credit card without a Social Security number you'll need to verify your identity another way, which is typical with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). A number of major credit card issuers allow you to apply for cards online using an ITIN as a replacement for an SSN. However, other card issuers may require you to apply in person or over the phone if you don't have an SSN. Keep in mind, an SSN or ITIN isn't the only requirement you'll need to meet to be approved for a credit card. Card issuers can consider income, credit history, employment status and whether or not you have a checking account or savings account in their decisions. There can also be application requirements based on the lender and even the specific card you are applying for.

What is an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number or ITIN?

An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number is the number the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) gives to anyone who is required to pay U.S. taxes but doesn't have a Social Security number or who isn't eligible to receive a Social Security number. An ITIN can be used as a substitute for a Social Security number with many (but not all) credit card issuers. If you require an ITIN, you can apply by completing a W-7 form and submitting it to the IRS.

How long does it take to get a credit score?

If you're starting from scratch, it will generally take between two to six months of credit activity to establish a credit score. However, it may take a bit longer to actually achieve a good credit score.

Bottom line

There is no shortage of credit cards you can qualify for even if you don't have a Social Security number. Many card issuers allow applicants to use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number as a substitute. And with an ITIN you'll still be able to apply for various types of credit cards you'd like, be it a travel rewards credit card, cash-back card or small business card. That said, the best rewards credit cards often require an excellent credit score, even if you don't need an SSN to apply. So if you've just started building your credit history, you'll want to apply for a credit card with less strict requirements, like a secured credit card.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Our methodology

To determine the best credit cards without a Social Security number requirement, CNBC Select analyzed over 230 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including: rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the American Express Blue Business Plus, click here. For rates and fees of the American Express Blue Business Cash Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.