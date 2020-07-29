Here's who's eligible for a credit card and what factors card issuers consider when you apply

Credit card applications can be completed in minutes, but in order to make the process go fast, you'll need to meet certain requirements and provide specific information. While each card issuer uses their own criteria and formula for determining whether you're approved or denied for a card, the general requirements are similar. Some are even mandated by law, such as the CARD Act of 2009's rulings on age and income requirements for applicants under 21. Here are the eligibility and application requirements for opening a credit card. Even if you meet or exceed these qualifications, there is no guarantee that the card issuer will approve your application. However, the best time to apply for a card is once you fulfill the requirements below.

Credit card eligibility requirements

Before you can open a credit card, you'll need to meet certain requirements. If you apply at a branch or over the phone, the lender will ask you some basic questions to determine your eligibility. Online applicants, on the other hand, enter eligibility information during the application process. Your application could be rejected if you don't meet these requirements: Age: You need to be at least 18.

You need to be at least 18. Income: You'll need to report sufficient income to show you can repay the money a card issuer lends you. Applicants 18 to 21 are required to show proof of income (such as a job) or have a cosigner according to the CARD Act of 2009.

You'll need to report sufficient income to show you can repay the money a card issuer lends you. Applicants 18 to 21 are required to show proof of income (such as a job) or have a cosigner according to the CARD Act of 2009. Residency or citizenship: Many card issuers require applicants to be a permanent resident or citizen of the U.S, though there are some cards geared toward international applicants.

Many card issuers require applicants to be a permanent resident or citizen of the U.S, though there are some cards geared toward international applicants. Credit score: Most issuers limit cards to applicants with a credit history — whether it's bad, fair/average, good or excellent. If you have no credit history or are deemed credit invisible, you'll have fewer options, which typically include secured cards.

Information needed to submit an application

