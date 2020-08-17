Here's what to look for when you review your credit report

Monitoring your credit report on a regular basis is a helpful way to track your finances and safeguard yourself from fraud.

The information that appears on your credit report summarizes how you manage credit, which helps lenders gauge whether they should extend credit to you or not. Errors on your report can hurt your approval odds for credit cards, loans and more.

But with so much information listed on your credit report, it can be overwhelming to figure out what you should focus on. And since you have a credit report with each major credit bureau — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — there’s three times the amount of data to review.

Nonetheless, you should routinely review your credit reports from all three bureaus. You can access each of your credit reports for free every week until April 2021 by going to AnnualCreditReport.com.

CNBC Select breaks down the key details you should pay close attention to when reviewing your credit report.