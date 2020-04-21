You can now receive 3 free credit reports each week for the next year

Checking your credit report on a regular basis is a simple way to be proactive about your financial standing — and it just got easier.

The three major credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — announced they are offering free credit reports to all Americans on a weekly basis so you can protect your financial health during hardships from the coronavirus. These free credit reports will be available on AnnualCreditReport.com through April 2021.

"We are making credit reports more accessible more often so people can better manage their finances and take necessary steps to protect their credit standing," Mark W. Begor, CEO at Equifax; Brian Cassin, CEO at Experian; and Chris Cartwright, CEO at TransUnion, said in a joint statement.

Previously, you were entitled to one free credit report from each bureau per year, but that's been substantially increased to as many as 156 over the next 12 months, if you so choose.

Below, we list how you can get free credit reports from each bureau and what to look for when reviewing your credit.