The best small business loans if you have bad credit but still need access to cash

Small business loans can be instrumental in helping businesses reach new heights. Getting approved for them, however, can sometimes be challenging for borrowers with lower personal credit scores (think scores below 670). Small Business Administration (SBA) microloans are ideal for those with bad credit as they often have less strict eligibility requirements than other government-backed loans and still offer lower interest rates. However, the loan application process can be lengthy and the maximum you can borrow is just $50,000. So, many small businesses with bad credit will need to turn to private lenders. If your small business needs a boost but you have a low credit score, consider these business loans for bad credit. We evaluated each loan on a range of features, including minimum and maximum loan amounts, repayment periods, personal credit score needed, Better Business Bureau rating and business requirements to apply. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Best bad credit small business loans

Best for next-day funding

OnDeck Learn More Types of loans Term loan

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts $5,000 to $250,000

Terms Up to 18 months

Minimum credit score needed 600

Minimum requirements In business at least 1 year, $100,000 annual revenue, business bank account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Potential for same-day cash disbursement (only available in certain states, for term loans up to $100,000)

Top-tier A+ rating with the BBB

Low minimum credit score

Fixed monthly payments

100% Prepayment Benefit option, so you can pay your loan off early without any penalty or fee Cons Doesn't lend to businesses in Nevada, North Dakota or South Dakota

Early prepayment fee if you don't qualify for the 100% Prepayment Benefit Learn More View More

OnDeck boasts a speedy funding process that begins with an application that takes just 10 minutes to complete, according to the lender. Its term loans have a minimum credit score requirement of 625, making it a more accessible option for those with lower credit scores. To qualify, borrowers must have been in business for at least one year, have at least $100,000 in annual revenue and have a business bank account, so this lender may not be the best option for newly launched businesses or those who need funding for a start-up. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for microloans

Kiva Learn More Types of loans Peer-to-peer crowdfunded loan

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating N/A

Loan amounts $1,000 to $15,000

Terms Up to 3 years

Minimum credit score needed No minimum credit score required

Minimum requirements You must be 18, live in the U.S., use this loan for business purposes, not currently in foreclosure, bankruptcy or have any liens, and have a small number of your friends and family willing to make a loan to you See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Ability to borrow with no interest

Loans are geared toward borrowers who are unbanked and have trouble qualifying for financial products

Ability to market your product to 1.6 million lenders on Kiva Cons You need to prove your creditworthiness by inviting friends and family to lend to you

It can take a while to receive your loan since investors need to raise money

No BBB rating Learn More View More

Kiva uses crowdfunding to lend money to small business owners. This lender doesn't have a minimum credit score requirement, making it a more accessible option to those who may not qualify for loans that require higher credit scores. The maximum amount of funding it offers is $15,000, so it's geared toward businesses with low start-up costs. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for borrowing higher amounts

National Funding Learn More Types of loans Working capital loans, short term loans, equipment financing loans

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts Up to $500,000

Terms Up to 5 years, depending on the loan type

Minimum credit score needed Not disclosed

Minimum requirements Must be in operation for at least six months and have at least $250,000 in annual sales See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Offers a higher funding amount at $500,000

No-cost application

Application approval in as little as 24 hours

Doesn't require collateral

Offers an early payoff discount Cons High annual sales requirement to qualify for the loan Learn More View More

National Funding is ideal for borrowers with lower credit scores who need to borrow higher amounts of money. When applying for a bad credit loan, this lender will consider factors like the amount of time in business and annual gross sales. Eligible borrowers can apply for as much as $400,000 in funding, much more than the $250,000 maximum small business lenders commonly offer. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for secured loan options

Greenbox Capital Learn More Types of loans Term loan, business line of credit, invoice factoring, merchant cash advance

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts Up to $500,000

Terms Not disclosed

Minimum credit score needed Not disclosed

Minimum requirements Must be in operation for at least five months See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Funding amounts between $3,000 and $500,000

Borrowers could get funded in as little as one business day

Applicants get connected with a Funding Advisor to walk through funding options

Options available for borrowers with lower credit scores Cons Repayment terms for collateral loans may err on the shorter side Learn More View More

Greenbox Capital allows borrowers to get up to $500,000 as a business line of credit or up to $250,000 as a secured loan. Secured loans are easier to be approved for since you'll have to put up some collateral to receive the loan. The lender considers factors beyond your credit when evaluating your application, such as business revenue, cash flow, vendor payment history, years in business and public records. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our picks for the best bad credit business loans

OnDeck

OnDeck has disbursed over $15 billion to businesses in the U.S. and has an impressive A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Potential borrowers can check their eligibility without harming their credit score. Eligible borrowers Must be in business for at least one year, have $100,000 annual revenue and have a business bank account Loan amounts $5,000 to $250,000 Loan terms Up to 18 months [ Return to account summary ]

Kiva

Kiva is a peer-based lending platform that offers crowdfunded loans. Crowdfunded loans are raised by having a large amount of people contribute small amounts of money to generate a lump sum. After you apply, you'll have 15 days to invite your friends and family to lend money to your business and then Kiva will open it up to their network of lenders to help you raise money. Kiva has helped borrowers raise over $1 billion so far, according to its website. Eligible borrowers Must be at least 18 years old, living in the U.S. and use the funds for business purposes only Loan amounts Up to $15,000 Loan terms Up to 3 years [ Return to account summary ]

National Funding

National Funding offers three main funding solutions to small businesses: working capital loans, short-term business loans and equipment financing loans. It offers loans that service a variety of industries, including beauty and wellness, restaurants, agriculture businesses and more. This lender has provided over $4.5 billion in funding to businesses and has an A+ rating from the BBB. Eligible borrowers Must be in operation for at least six months and have at least $250,000 in annual sales Loan amounts Up to $400,000 Loan terms Up to 5 years, depending on the loan type [ Return to account summary ]

Greenbox Capital

Greenbox Capital offers a range on small business funding options, including collateral loans, merchant cash advances and business lines of credit. It funds businesses in most industries, including some high-risk industries. It does require businesses to be in operation for at least five months to receive funding so Greenbox is not for start-ups. Eligible borrowers Must be in operation for at least five months Loan amounts Up to $500,000 Loan terms Not disclosed [ Return to account summary ]

FAQs How do you get a small business loan? To get a small business loan, first figure out how much money you need to borrow and make a plan for how you'll use that funding. Then, look for a lender that can satisfy your desired loan amount. Make sure you meet the lender's eligibility criteria and then simply submit an application online (or in person if your lender has physical locations you can visit). Is a small business loan secured or unsecured? Small business loans can be either secured or unsecured, depending on the terms of your loan. Some lenders require that you secure the loan using collateral while others don't. It is often easier for borrowers with low credit to qualify for a secured loan. Is a small business loan installment credit or revolving credit? Small business loans are generally a type of installment credit since you promise to pay back the full amount in small, fixed increments over time. How long does it take to get approved for a small business loan? Small business loan approval times can vary by lender. Lenders often make an approval decision in just a few days, but keep in mind that a fast approval time can also be influenced by whether or not you submit all necessary documentation without any inaccuracies.

Bottom line

Small business loans with the best rates and terms generally go to borrowers with higher credit scores. But that doesn't mean you can't qualify for funding even with a lower credit score. Some borrowers tailor their terms and requirements to meet the needs of low-credit borrowers.

