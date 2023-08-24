If your business needs a revolving credit line, consider these 4 lenders

A business line of credit can be a convenient financial tool for your small business as it provides access to a revolving credit line whenever you need it. Whether you run into unexpected expenses, want to improve your cash flow or grow your business, having access to a line of credit can be a solution. CNBC Select analyzed more than a dozen lenders and compared terms, fees, credit limits, qualification requirements and other factors to determine the best business lines of credit. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Best business lines of credit

Best for flexibility

BlueVine Business Line of Credit Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Starting at 6.20% APR

Loan amounts Up to $250,000

Terms 6 or 12 months

Credit needed 625

Early payoff penalty None

Maintenance fees $0

Late fee 5% of the missed repayment (minimum of $35) See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Open to borrowers with fair credit (minimum 625 score)

High loan maximum

Quick funding

Few fees

Option to pay monthly or weekly Cons Requires at least 24 months in business which may not suit newer businesses

Requires at least $40,000 in monthly revenue

Not available for all industries or in all states Learn More View More

Who's this for? BlueVine can be a good choice for more established businesses seeking flexibility when it comes to accessing credit. Approved borrowers can get credit lines of up to $250,000, easily request funds through an online dashboard and pay back each draw over six or 12 months. The payments are fixed and the credit line holder can choose a monthly or weekly payment schedule. There are no opening, maintenance or prepayment fees. Qualification requirements, however, can be somewhat steep. While you'll only need a FICO score of 625, your business needs to be at least two years old and have at least $40,000 in monthly revenue.

Best from a big bank

Wells Fargo BusinessLine® Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Prime + 1.75%

Loan amounts $10,000 to $150,000

Terms 5 years

Credit needed 680

Early payoff penalty None

Maintenance fees Annual fee of $95 (waived for the first year) if line amount is $10,000 to $25,000 or $175 (waived the first year) if line amount is more than $25,000

Late fee $39; or $25 if the previous statement is less than $100; or $50 if the account has been delinquent two or more times in the past 12 billing cycles. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Competitive rates

Rewards available

No early payoff fees

Automatic enrollment in a rewards program Cons Annual fees

At least two years in business required Learn More View More

Who's this for? Wells Fargo offers a couple of excellent options for those who prefer to receive financing from a brick-and-mortar bank. Namely, the unsecured Wells Fargo BusinessLine® line of credit has plenty to offer to business owners. Depending on your credit, you can get a revolving credit line of $10,000 to $150,000. The interest rate is highly competitive, set at the prime rate plus 1.75%. The bank will also automatically enroll you in a free rewards program that offers 1X points on all qualifying purchases with the Mastercard access card. The line of credit has an annual fee ($95 if the line amount is $10,000 to $25,000 or $175 if the line amount is more than $25,000) but it's waived the first year. To qualify, you need to have been in business for at least two years. Additionally, BusinessLine accounts require personal guarantees from any owner with 25% or more ownership, with at least 51% in combined ownership. Wells Fargo doesn't disclose minimum credit score or annual revenue requirements but says that guarantors typically have a FICO score of at least 680. For businesses that haven't been on the market for quite as long, the Wells Fargo Small Business Advantage® line of credit can be a solid alternative with a limit of $5,000 to $50,000 and no annual fee. Interest rates start at the prime rate plus 4.50%.

Best secured business line of credit

American Express® Business Line of Credit Learn More Fees Loan fees range from 3 to 9% for 6-month loans, 6 to 18% for 12-month loans and 9 to 27% for 18-month loans.

Loan amounts $2,000 to $250,000

Terms 6, 12 or 18 months

Credit needed 660

Early payoff penalty None

Monthly maintenance fees $0 See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Open to borrowers with fair credit (minimum 660 score)

No prepayment penalty

Low monthly revenue required ($3,000) Cons Monthly fees on outstanding balances

Secured by business assets

At least one year in business required Learn More View More

Who's this for? Secured lines of credit can be a good choice for smaller businesses. The American Express® Business Line of Credit comes with a credit limit of up to $250,000 and uses your business assets to secure the funds. For approval, you need a FICO score of at least 660 and a business checking account. All loans require a personal guarantee, meaning you agree to repay from your personal finances should you default on your business credit. Additionally, you need to have started your business at least a year ago and have an average monthly revenue of $3,000 or more. This is a relatively low requirement, meaning a business line of credit from Amex can be an option for an established side hustle you want to continue to grow. Monthly costs range, depending on the loan term which can be six, 12 or 18 months. There are no prepayment penalty fees.

Best for startups

Fundbox Line of Credit Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Varies on creditworthiness

Loan amounts Up to $150,000

Terms Varies on creditworthiness

Credit needed 600

Early payoff penalty None

Maintenance fees $0

Late fee The average of the original fees of the repayment plan (and a $6 NSF fee, if the missed payment was due to non-sufficient funds in your account) See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Only six months in business required

Low credit score requirements (a minimum score of 600)

Quick application process Cons $100,000+ in annual revenue required for approval Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Fundbox Line of Credit is ideal for startups because, unlike many other lenders, it doesn't require at least one or two years in operation for approval. Approvals could take as little as three minutes and funds can be available as soon as the next business day. Depending on your credit profile, you can get a credit line of up to $150,000 with Fundbox. Your personal credit score must be 600 or more, and your business only needs to be at least six months old. It must bring $100,000 or more in annual revenue (about $8,333 monthly) and you'll need a business checking account to qualify. When you draw funds, you'll pay fixed weekly fees. Fundbox doesn't specify its terms and rates but offers examples of a 12-week term at 4.66% and a 24-week term at 8.99%. Based on your creditworthiness, however, your rates and terms may be higher. Otherwise, the line of credit is light on fees. There are no maintenance fees and no charge for repaying early. However, if you pay late, you'll pay the average of the original fees of the repayment plan — plus a $6 NSF fee if you missed a payment due to insufficient funds in your linked account.

Compare offers to find the best loan

FAQs

Can you use a business line of credit for anything?

While business lines of credit are most commonly used for day-to-day business costs, unexpected emergencies and expenses or as working capital, you can use them for any business purposes — unless the lender has specific restrictions.

What credit score do you need for a business line of credit?

The credit score requirements for a business line of credit vary by lender, and some may accept applicants even with bad or fair credit (although that might mean higher rates or fees).

Can I get a line of credit with a startup business?

It's possible to get a credit line for a startup business, but you may need to demonstrate that your business is consistently profitable and has been in operation for at least the minimum amount of time required by the lender.

Does a business line of credit hurt your credit score?

A business line of credit can affect your personal credit score, especially if your business is a sole proprietorship or you provide a personal guarantee, which many lenders require.

Bottom line

When it comes to choosing a lender to get a business line of credit, qualification requirements and repayment terms can vary greatly. To find the option that works best for you, consider your company's needs and overall financial situation and compare multiple lenders. And finally, don't disregard our financing tools, such as small business loans — they may also offer the support your business needs.

Our methodology

To determine which business lines of credit offer the best financing terms, CNBC Select analyzed a dozen of online and brick-and-mortar lenders and their products. We compared each business line of credit on a range of features, including: Minimum and maximum loan amounts

Length of term

Credit score needed

Application requirements

Streamlined application process

Fund disbursement After reviewing the above features, we organized our recommendations by best for flexible financing, financing from a big bank, secured financing and financing for startups. The rates and fee structures for lines of credit are subject to change without notice, and they often fluctuate in accordance with the prime rate. Further, your fees and credit line will depend on your credit history and creditworthiness. To provide a business line of credit, lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require both personal and business proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more. You'll likely also need to provide a personal guarantee and demonstrate your business has been in operation for a long enough time. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

