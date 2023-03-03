I got the Ink Business Cash Card even though my Amex card earns more points — here’s why

Ink Business Cash vs. Amex Blue Business Plus

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 17.49% - 23.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

Welcome bonus Earn 15,000 Membership Reward Points® after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the card within your first 3 months of card membership.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

Regular APR 17.74% - 25.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

Unusually high welcome bonus

First thing's first: the Ink Business Cash is currently offering new cardholders a staggering $900 cash-back bonus after spending $6,000 within the first three months of account membership. Not only is that the best-ever bonus for this card, but it's one of the highest welcome bonuses we've seen for any card. And as you'll see below, the bonus could potentially be worth even more than that. As a point of comparison, the Amex Blue Business Plus offers new cardholders a welcome bonus of 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $3,000 within the first three months of account opening. Terms Apply. So, the Ink Business Cash is worth getting for the welcome bonus alone.

I can top off my World of Hyatt account

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 27.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 25.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

There's a 0% APR

The economy isn't so great at the moment so I have to be especially cautious with my finances. That means keeping a robust rainy day fund as well as covering other bases. Having a low- or no-interest credit card offer can be a real perk when it comes to paying the bills during an economic downturn. The Ink Business Cash Credit Card currently offers a 0% APR for the first 12 months from account opening (then a variable APR of 17.49% to 23.49%), providing a solid backup option if I need it. If a downturn occurs in the next 12 months, as it did during the COVID-19 pandemic, I won't have to stress about paying off my credit card bill if I don't have sufficient cash reserves — I can take advantage of the 0% APR option and simply pay my balance over time. Granted, that's not exactly ideal as it's typically best to pay your bills in full each month, but it's still good to know I'll have a bit of a cushion if I need it. It's also worth noting that The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express also has a 0% APR offer for the first 12 months (then a variable APR of 17.74% - 25.74%), but that's just a perk for new cardholders and I've had mine for several years now so I wouldn't be eligible.

The rewards-earning potential is higher

The Amex Blue Business Plus has been my go-to credit card for years thanks to its flat 2X points-earning rate on all purchases, which has allowed me to maximize purchases that didn't qualify for category bonuses with my other cards. That said, this card does have its limits — the 2X points earning rate is actually capped at the first $50,000 spent per calendar year. That's where the Ink Business Cash Credit Card comes in handy, providing additional bonus categories to help me maximize all my spending. The Ink Business Cash Credit Card card earns 5% cash back on the first $25,000 in combined spending at office supply stores, and on internet, cable, and phone services every anniversary year — that's a pretty extensive spending category, so 5% is a substantial number for me. The card also lets me earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent at gas stations and restaurants, which provides a nice backup whenever I max out the Blue Business Plus card's 2X points bonus. Overall, the Ink Business Cash card provides higher earning potential without me having to pay an annual fee. The fact that the cash back you receive can be converted to Ultimate Rewards® points is useful since the points are actually more valuable than the cash-back rewards. Instead of redeeming them at a rate of one cent each, I can put them toward World of Hyatt stays and end up scoring 1.8 cents per point or higher value. Better yet, I can also redeem those points for international business or first-class tickets through one of Chase's airline partners such as Air Canada Aeroplan or United MileagePlus for a return of 3 cents per point or more. For those that prefer simplicity, points can be redeemed through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal at a rate of 1.25 cents per point if you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, or the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card and 1.5 cents per point with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

Travel protections are included

One of the most substantial benefits of the Ink Business Cash — and one that's especially rare for a card with no annual fee — is the included primary auto rental collision damage waiver. If you've ever rented a car, you've probably been subject to a sales pitch at the check-in counter where you're told that paying an extra $15 or so per day will fully protect you in case of an accident, and you won't have to go through your own insurance company. While that's an invaluable benefit, you don't have to pay for it if you have certain credit cards, including the Ink Business Cash card. Two years ago, I was involved in a rental car accident while traveling through Virginia. I had paid for it with my American Express® Gold Card, which only provides secondary coverage. Thankfully, I'd had the foresight to enroll in premium car rental protection for just $14.99 more, which covered my entire rental period. Enterprise sent me a bill for nearly $4,000 but American Express completely took care of it and I didn't even have to get my own car insurance company involved.

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Amex Blue Business Plus, on the other hand, only offers secondary rental car insurance, meaning my insurance company would have needed to reject the claim before my credit card benefit could kick in. Although that's a less-than-ideal situation to be in, it's pretty typical when you have a no-annual-fee credit card. Luckily, the Ink Business Cash card does provide primary coverage, so I won't have to pay extra for supplemental insurance as long as I charge the car rental to that card. This invaluable benefit will eliminate plenty of headaches if I'm ever involved in another rental car accident. Having experienced it first-hand, it became even more important than ever for me to receive this perk from my credit card.

Bottom line

