The best productivity tools for small business: streamline workflow and increase collaboration

If you're tired of relying on email to manage projects or day-to-day work issues and want to learn a project's status without having to hop on a call or schedule yet another meeting, productivity software may be the answer.

The day-to-day of running a business requires that people juggle multiple tasks and projects, often communicating with different teammates to hit deadlines. Productivity tools, specifically the ones aimed at collaboration and improved communication, make it easier for employees to work together all while letting business owners get a macro view of what's going on.

During the pandemic, productivity and collaboration tools became essential for companies transitioning their staff from in-person to remote work. The global market for collaborative software is expected to grow 17% in 2021 and will likely keep trending upward into 2022, according to the business research and insights firm Gartner.

To determine the best productivity software for workplace collaboration for small businesses of anywhere from 2 to 50 employees, Select reviewed over 10 applications and zeroed in on their cost, ease of use, ease of access on multiple devices, extra features and positive user reviews on the App Store (for iOS) and Google Play (for Android).

The top five apps we selected offer either a free version, with limited but powerful features, or a free trial. They each have at least 1,000 reviews in both the App Store and on Google Play, as well as a rating of 4 stars (out of 5) or higher on both platforms. (Read more about our methodology below.)