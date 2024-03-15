6 best business credit cards for startups of March 2024

Best for no annual fee

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

Welcome bonus Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

Regular APR 18.49% - 26.49% variable; APRs will not exceed 29.99%

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Straightforward rewards program Cons 2.7% foreign transaction fee Learn More View More

Best for 0% intro APR

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card Learn More Rewards Earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Rewards Center, 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants, 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $500 in cash back. Just spend $4,500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

$500 welcome bonus offer

No limit on cash back earned

Interest-free period for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription services Cons 3% foreign transaction fee Learn More View More

Who's this for? The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card is a good fit for startups that may need more time to pay off their balances. It offers an above-average intro APR offer, a sizable welcome bonus and generous rewards rates. Standout benefit for startups: Upon approval, you'll receive an intro 0% APR on eligible balance transfers and purchases for the first 15 billing cycles, then a variable 19.24% to 28.24% APR applies. There's a balance transfer fee of $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. This offer is longer than many of the top 0% intro APR deals. Keep in mind, for balance transfers to qualify for the intro APR, you'll need to complete the transfer within 30 days of opening the account. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for travel perks

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com and 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases. Also, earn 1.5X points (that's an extra half point per dollar) on each eligible purchases at US construction material, hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year.

Welcome bonus Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $695

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 19.49% - 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros Enroll to receive up to $400 in annual statement credits on Dell purchases (up to $200 semi-annually), up to $360 with Indeed, up to $150 with Adobe and up to $120 on wireless telephone purchases

Get 35% points back when you use points to purchase all or part of an airline fare, up to 500,000 bonus points back per calendar year

American Express Global Lounge Collection

Breeze through security with CLEAR® Plus where available and get up to $189 back per year on your membership when you use your card. (subject to auto-renewal)

Up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year for incidental fees charged by your one selected, qualifying airline to your card Cons $695 annual fee

No introductory 0% financing offers Learn More View More

Best for advertising

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Travel SM

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card review. Pros Free employee cards

Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase TravelSM

1:1 point transfer to leading frequent travel programs

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Generous welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Learn More View More

Best for cash back

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 18.49% - 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Free employee cards

Simple cash-back program

Special financing offer for purchases Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is ideal for earning strong cashback rewards on everyday business spending without paying an annual fee. Standout benefit for startups: All purchases earn at least 1.5% cash back. It's hard to beat that type of return on a cash-back business card for spending that falls outside of a limited bonus category. Although some cards may offer a slightly higher return, they generally have caps on how much cashback you can earn or charge high annual fees, which eat into your rewards. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for startups without a credit score

Brex Card Rewards Earn rewards and cash back on everything you spend, like 7x on rideshare, 2x on recurring software, and access exclusive events and over $400K in software discounts.

Welcome bonus 30,000 points after spending $3,500, or 50,000 points after spending $9,000 in the first 30 days.

Annual fee No annual fee

Intro APR Brex does not charge interest

Regular APR Brex does not charge interest

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee No foreign transaction fees, free ACH and wires worldwide, global acceptance on the Mastercard network

Credit needed No personal guarantee or credit check. Only companies organized and registered in the United States may apply for a Brex account. See Platform Agreement for business criteria. Pros No annual fee

No foreign transaction fee Cons You'll have to pay off the balance daily or monthly *Offer available to new Brex Card customers only. Brex Mastercard® issued by Emigrant Bank, Member FDIC. Brex Cash provided by Brex Treasury LLC, member FINRA and SIPC. Brex Treasury is not a bank; Brex Cash is not a bank account. Testimonials may not represent experiences of all clients. Terms apply, visit brex.com. View More

Who's this for? The Brex Card is a charge card that may be easier to get as it doesn't require a personal guarantee or credit check for the business owner. Instead, Brex takes the company's size, revenue and funding into account. Standout benefit for startups: Brex isn't just a rewards card, it's a financial services company and you'll get a Brex card only if you open a Brex business account. If your business is approved, you'll be able to earn generous rewards in useful bonus categories like rideshare, Brex travel, restaurants, eligible Apple purchases through the Brex rewards portal and recurring software. You can opt for monthly or daily card payments, with the daily payment option offering more rewards. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top business credit cards for startups

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card

The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card is a surprisingly valuable no-annual-fee card with generous returns and an annual statement credit. Rewards 5% back on prepaid car rentals and hotels booked through the U.S. Bank travel center

3% back at gas stations and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants

1% back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn $500 cash back after spending $4,500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of account opening. Annual fee $0 Notable perks It's uncommon for a no-annual-fee credit card to also have a statement credit benefit. However, with this card, you can earn a $100 statement credit every 12 months. To qualify for this perk, you need to make 11 consecutive months of eligible purchases directly with a software provider. You can also add employee cards to this account for no extra fee, though spending on employee cards doesn't count toward earning this card's welcome bonus. [ Return to card summary ]

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is a premium rewards card with an extremely long list of potentially valuable benefits. Rewards 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on Amextravel.com

1.5X points on up to $2 million in eligible purchases per calendar year at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software and cloud system providers, shipping providers and on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else

1X points on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $15,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months of card membership. Annual fee $695 (see rates and fees) Notable perks Amex Business Platinum cardholders can earn over $1,000 in statement credits every year. These credits apply to useful business services, such as: Up to $400 back annually on U.S. purchases with Dell ($200 semi-annually; enrollment required)

Up to $360 back annually for purchases with Indeed (up to $90 quarterly through Dec. 31, 2024; enrollment required)

Up to $150 back annually for select auto-renewing subscriptions with Adobe (through Dec. 31, 2024)

Up to $120 back annually for purchases with U.S. wireless telephone providers (enrollment required)

Up to $200 back each year for qualifying airline fees with your selected airline

Up to $189 in CLEAR Plus credit each calendar year

Up to $100 in TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee credit every 4.5 years The card also has some of the most comprehensive airport lounge access that's available with a credit card. Cardholders receive access to the full Amex Global Lounge Collection, which includes Centurion Lounges, Escape Lounges, Delta Sky Club locations, Priority Pass lounges, Lufthansa lounges and Plaza Premium locations. Frequent travelers will also appreciate the card's automatic elite status and elite-like benefits for hotels and rental cars. Card members can enroll to receive Marriott Bonvoy Gold status and Hilton Honors Gold status and they can receive perks such as late check-out (when available), room upgrades (when available) and a $100 amenity credit when you book through the Fine Hotels & Resorts Program. Complimentary rental car status is available for Avis, Hertz and National. On top of all of that, this card is loaded with a long list of travel and purchase protections, including: Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

Rental car insurance

Baggage insurance

Trip delay Insurance

Extended warranty

Purchase protection

Return protection

Cell phone protection [ Return to card summary ]

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is a straightforward no-annual-fee cash-back card that's a good fit when you're just getting your business off the ground. Rewards 5X points on Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025)

1.5X on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn $750 in bonus cash after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. Annual fee $0 Notable perks New Ink Business Unlimited card members receive a 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months, after that, a variable 18.49% to 24.49% APR applies. Having the option to finance investments in your startup can be helpful, just be sure you have a plan for taking care of your credit card balance before the intro APR expires. Eligible items bought with this card receive automatic purchase protection and extended warranty protection. Other perks include roadside dispatch, rental car insurance and travel and emergency assistance services. There is no fee for adding employee cards to this account. [ Return to card summary ]

Brex Business Card

The Brex Business Card earns transferrable rewards and can be exceptionally rewarding if your business qualifies for an account. Rewards Brex Exclusive rewards: 7X points on rideshare

4X points on Brex travel rewards

3X points on restaurants

3X points on eligible Apple purchases through the Brex rewards portal

2X points on recurring software

1X points on all other purchases By opting for daily payments (instead of monthly) you can earn an additional 1X points in select categories. Life sciences companies don't earn bonus rewards on software, rideshare or restaurant purchases. Instead, they earn additional points on lab supplies and life sciences conference tickets. Brex also has a custom rewards program that's available to companies with 50 or more Brex users who also will meet minimum spending requirements. You'll have to speak with Brex to see if your company qualifies. Learn more about all reward multipliers and options here. Welcome bonus Earn 30,000 points after spending $3,500, or 50,000 points after spending $9,000 in the first 30 days. Annual fee $0 Notable perks Brex rewards can be redeemed in a handful of ways, but the most valuable will generally be transferring points to one of its partner airline loyalty programs. Brex partners with several useful frequent flyer programs, including Air France/KLM Flying Blue, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer and Emirates Skywards. This card also has several World Elite Mastercard® for Business benefits, including: Discounts on popular software for businesses, such as TurboTax, Microsoft 365, QuickBooks® and Salesforce Essentials

MasterRental Insurance, which covers damage or theft of a rental car if you use your card to pay for it

Complimentary ShopRunner membership, worth a value of $79 per year for perks like free return shipping and unlimited free two-day shipping

Mastercard's Easy Savings program, which lets you score rebates for hotel stays, dining, car rentals, gas and other business expenses throughout the U.S. There's also no limit to the number of employee credit cards you can get from Brex. [ Return to card summary ]

FAQs Does a business credit card affect my personal credit? When you apply for most small business credit cards, there usually is a hard pull on your personal credit. However, many (but not all) small business cards won't appear on your personal credit reports because there are separate credit scores for businesses. How do I choose the right credit card for my business? Choosing the right card for your business largely comes down to understanding what your business needs and where you spend the most. If you or your employees frequently travel for business, then a card with robust travel insurance is a good fit. Or if you spend heavily on shipping, look for a card that offers bonus rewards for shipping expenses. Can you get a business credit card with no revenue? If you're just starting a business and don't have any revenue yet, it is possible to get a business credit card. Many small business cards require a personal guarantee from the owner, so your personal income also factors into your approval odds.

Bottom line

Finding the right business card for your startup largely depends on your needs, wants and the type of business you have. Some cards offer no-interest on purchases or balance transfers and others come with bonus rewards for specific purchases. You can also choose between cash-back rewards or valuable travel points or miles. So no matter what you're looking for, there should be a good fit for your startup.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every business credit card article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best business credit cards for LLCs.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Our methodology

To determine which business cards offer the best value for startups, CNBC Select analyzed the most popular credit cards available to U.S. business owners. We compared each card on a range of features, including the annual fee, employee card fee, rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR and foreign transaction fees. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is to redeem points. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, click here. *Information about the Capital One Spark Cash Plus has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.