Credit Cards

What credit score do you need to get the Apple Card?

Having a high enough score is just one factor in the approval process.

thumbnail
Jason Stauffer
Share
Source: Apple

Apple's slow but steady expansion into financial products hit another milestone earlier this year with the launch of Apple Savings, the tech giant's entry into the market of high-yield savings accounts. But to open an Apple Savings account, you'll first need an Apple Card. If you want to add Apple's credit card to your wallet, here are some of the requirements you should meet when applying.

What credit score do you need for the Apple Card?

When you apply for an Apple Card, Goldman Sachs will review your FICO® Score based on the information on your TransUnion credit report. While some people have been approved for the Apple Card with subprime or fair credit scores (under 670), you'll have an easier time getting approved with a good to excellent score. Plus, your credit score factors into your interest rate and credit limit. A low credit score can reduce your credit limit and increase your interest rate.

FICO® scores range from very poor to excellent and fall into these categories:

  • Very poor: 300 to 579
  • Fair: 580 to 669
  • Good: 670 to 739
  • Very good: 740 to 799
  • Excellent: 800 to 850

Because your TransUnion credit report is reviewed when you submit an Apple Card application, it's a good idea to take a look at that report in advance. This gives you a chance to dispute inaccuracies in your report before an application. Your credit score is based on the following:

  • Payment history (35%) 
  • Amounts owed (30%) 
  • Length of credit history (15%) 
  • New credit (10%) 
  • Credit mix (10%) 

Other requirements for the Apple Card

To qualify for the Apple card there are specific basic requirements you'll need to meet, including:

  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Be a U.S. citizen or resident and your U.S. address cannot be a P.O. Box.
  • Have two-factor authentication setup for your Apple ID.

You may be required to verify your identity with a government-issued photo ID, and if you freeze your credit reports, you'll need to schedule a thaw of your TransUnion report before applying.

Apple lists several factors that could cause your application to be denied, including having a low credit score (under 600). But a healthy credit score may not be enough to get you approved for the Apple Card because other factors are considered, including:

  • How frequently do you apply for credit? Are there a large number of hard inquiries on your credit report?
  • Are you heavily in debt?
  • Is your income enough to make payments on your debt?
  • Have you recently had a bankruptcy, had property repossessed or had other negative actions taken against you?
  • Are you currently behind on your bills or have you been behind before?

Apple Card benefits

Apple Card

Learn More
Information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple (including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties) on Uber and UberEats, at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on Walgreens.com, in T-Mobile stores, at Nike, at Exxon and Mobil stations and at Panera Bread, 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 26.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    None

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    N/A

Terms apply.

The Apple Card is a straightforward cash-back credit card. It earns up to 3% back on purchases and the rewards are deposited daily, which is a departure from most cards that issue rewards after the close of the billing cycle. The cashback you earn can be deposited directly into an Apple Savings account or to an Apple Cash card, which you can access through Apple's Wallet app.

Cardholders earn unlimited 3% cash back at Apple, including services such as Apple Music or Apple TV+. You can also earn 3% on select transactions at these merchants:

  • Ace Hardware
  • Duane Reade
  • Exxon
  • Mobil
  • Nike
  • Panera Bread
  • T-Mobile
  • Uber
  • Uber Eats
  • Walgreens

When you use your Apple Card through Apple Pay, you'll earn 2% back and all other purchases earn 1% back. The Apple Card also has no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no over-limit fees and no late fees.

The card typically doesn't have a welcome bonus and the bonus cash-back categories are fairly restrictive. So most people are likely to be better off with a more valuable no-annual-fee credit card, like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® or Citi® Double Cash Card.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    19.74% - 28.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Citi® Double Cash Card

Learn More
On Citi's secure site

  • Rewards

    2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

  • Regular APR

    18.99% - 28.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Bottom line

It's possible to get approved for the Apple Card with a credit score under 670, but your chances improve as your credit score increases. And an excellent credit score doesn't guarantee your approval, other factors are considered, such as income and payment history.

The Apple Card earns a solid rate of return on Apple purchases and at a limited number of merchants. But overall, it's a middle-of-road cash-back card compared to other cards in its class.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
