What credit score do you need to get the Apple Card?

Apple's slow but steady expansion into financial products hit another milestone earlier this year with the launch of Apple Savings, the tech giant's entry into the market of high-yield savings accounts. But to open an Apple Savings account, you'll first need an Apple Card. If you want to add Apple's credit card to your wallet, here are some of the requirements you should meet when applying.

What credit score do you need for the Apple Card?

When you apply for an Apple Card, Goldman Sachs will review your FICO® Score based on the information on your TransUnion credit report. While some people have been approved for the Apple Card with subprime or fair credit scores (under 670), you'll have an easier time getting approved with a good to excellent score. Plus, your credit score factors into your interest rate and credit limit. A low credit score can reduce your credit limit and increase your interest rate. FICO® scores range from very poor to excellent and fall into these categories: Very poor: 300 to 579

300 to 579 Fair: 580 to 669

580 to 669 Good: 670 to 739

670 to 739 Very good: 740 to 799

740 to 799 Excellent: 800 to 850 Because your TransUnion credit report is reviewed when you submit an Apple Card application, it's a good idea to take a look at that report in advance. This gives you a chance to dispute inaccuracies in your report before an application. Your credit score is based on the following: Payment history (35%)

Amounts owed (30%)

Length of credit history (15%)

New credit (10%)

Credit mix (10%)

Other requirements for the Apple Card

To qualify for the Apple card there are specific basic requirements you'll need to meet, including: Be at least 18 years old

Be a U.S. citizen or resident and your U.S. address cannot be a P.O. Box.

Have two-factor authentication setup for your Apple ID. You may be required to verify your identity with a government-issued photo ID, and if you freeze your credit reports, you'll need to schedule a thaw of your TransUnion report before applying. Apple lists several factors that could cause your application to be denied, including having a low credit score (under 600). But a healthy credit score may not be enough to get you approved for the Apple Card because other factors are considered, including: How frequently do you apply for credit? Are there a large number of hard inquiries on your credit report?

Are you heavily in debt?

Is your income enough to make payments on your debt?

Have you recently had a bankruptcy, had property repossessed or had other negative actions taken against you?

Are you currently behind on your bills or have you been behind before?

Apple Card benefits

Apple Card Learn More Information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple (including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties) on Uber and UberEats, at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on Walgreens.com, in T-Mobile stores, at Nike, at Exxon and Mobil stations and at Panera Bread, 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 26.74% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed N/A Terms apply.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.74% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Citi® Double Cash Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 18.99% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

It's possible to get approved for the Apple Card with a credit score under 670, but your chances improve as your credit score increases. And an excellent credit score doesn't guarantee your approval, other factors are considered, such as income and payment history. The Apple Card earns a solid rate of return on Apple purchases and at a limited number of merchants. But overall, it's a middle-of-road cash-back card compared to other cards in its class. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.