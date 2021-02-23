Here’s how identity theft protection services can help you protect against fraud

While identity theft might not be completely unpreventable, there are certain actions you can take to protect yourself. Signing up for an identity theft protection service can help you spot potential fraud early and restore your identity if it gets stolen.
These services do the heavy lifting for you by checking if your personal information appears on the dark web, social media and other databases that can indicate if a fraudster has your info. And if you are the victim of fraud, many services also offer advice from specialists, as well as insurance that can offset legal fees and other expenses related to restoring your identity.
While identity theft protection services can be a great asset, they aren’t free. The best plans range from $7.20 to $34.99 per month.
Before you sign up for one of these services, take time to understand how these services work to spot fraud and help you restore your identity.
Identity theft protection services monitor websites and databases for signs of your personal information, such as your social security, driver’s license number, medical ID and bank account numbers.
You’ll typically receive an alert if your sensitive information appears on a variety of sites, including:
Many identity theft protection services, like IdentityForce®, PrivacyGuard™ and Experian IdentityWorks℠, also include credit monitoring features. This generally includes changes to your credit report, such as an increase in a credit card balance or a new account opened in your name, which can indicate fraud.
And if your information is compromised, identity theft protection services kick in and help you resolve the issue. The best services, like IdentityForce® and Identity Guard, include identity theft insurance, which offers up to $1 million for eligible expenses associated with resolving and restoring your identity, plus assistance from experts.
Identity theft protection services can help you spot fraud early, which can make it easier to stop the damage before it becomes an even bigger headache. While you’ll pay a fee for these services, they can help you be proactive about securing your personal information.
If you’re hesitant to pay a fee for identity theft protection, consider signing up for a credit monitoring service instead. The two services often overlap in coverage, and there are many free credit monitoring programs. Then if you want a more comprehensive level of protection, consider upgrading to an identity theft protection service.
Experian, Equifax and TransUnion
VantageScore 3.0
Yes
Yes, up to $1 million
Terms apply. To learn more about IdentityForce®, visit their website or call 855-979-1118.
$9.99 to $24.99 per month
Experian, Equifax and TransUnion
VantageScore
Yes, for Identity and Total Protection plans
Yes, up to $1 million for Identity and Total Protection plans
Terms apply.
$9.99 to $29.99 per month
Experian for Plus plan or Experian, Equifax and TransUnion for Premium plan
FICO®
Yes
Yes, up to $500,000 for Plus plan and up to $1 million for Premium plan*
Terms apply.
*Identity Theft Insurance underwritten by insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. (AIG). The description herein is a summary and intended for informational purposes only and does not include all terms, conditions and exclusions of the policies described. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions.
$7.20 to $23.99 per month
Up to $1 million
The Total and Ultra plans monitor your Experian, Equifax and TransUnion credit reports; the Value plan doesn't offer credit monitoring.
Yes
Yes
Terms apply.
$8.99 to $34.99 per month
Up to $1 million for lawyers and experts; up to $25,000 to $1 million each for stolen funds reimbursement and personal expense compensation
The Ultimate Plus plan monitors your Experian, Equifax and TransUnion credit reports; The Standard and Advantage plans monitor Equifax or TransUnion.
Yes
Yes
Terms apply.