Here’s how identity theft protection services can help you protect against fraud

While identity theft might not be completely unpreventable, there are certain actions you can take to protect yourself. Signing up for an identity theft protection service can help you spot potential fraud early and restore your identity if it gets stolen.

These services do the heavy lifting for you by checking if your personal information appears on the dark web, social media and other databases that can indicate if a fraudster has your info. And if you are the victim of fraud, many services also offer advice from specialists, as well as insurance that can offset legal fees and other expenses related to restoring your identity.

While identity theft protection services can be a great asset, they aren’t free. The best plans range from $7.20 to $34.99 per month.

Before you sign up for one of these services, take time to understand how these services work to spot fraud and help you restore your identity.