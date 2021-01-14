Identity fraud cost consumers $16.9 billion in 2019—here's how identity theft insurance can help

Identity theft can be a big headache to fix — and if you leave it unresolved for too long, it can be expensive to resolve. In fact, identity fraud cost consumers $16.9 billion in 2019, according to the 2020 Identity Fraud Study by Javelin Strategy and Research.

If you're worried about how you could be impacted if someone steals your identity, you can be proactive and sign up for a credit monitoring or identity theft service. Many of these services offer insurance, which can help you resolve and recoup any expenses resulting from identity theft.

Here’s a breakdown of what identity theft insurance covers, plus where you can find it.