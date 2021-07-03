The best credit card combos: Maximize rewards and cash back for every dollar you spend

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Most people would love to just use one credit card for all purchases. However, no credit card currently offers all of the perks and rewards needed to make it the one card to rule them all. Instead, the best way to maximize the return on your purchases is by curating a credit card portfolio. By using the right combination of cards, you can earn the highest amount of rewards on every type of purchase you make. And thankfully this doesn't have to be a complicated process. Select breaks downs some of the best two- and three-card combos that can help you really maximize the return on every dollar you spend.

Best credit card combinations

Best Chase credit card combo

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on dining and at drug stores, 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Best Citi credit card combo

Core combo: Citi® Double Cash Card and Citi Premier® Card

Citi® Double Cash Card and Citi Premier® Card Earning rates: 3x points on restaurants, gas stations, supermarkets, air travel and hotels; 2x points on all other purchases

3x points on restaurants, gas stations, supermarkets, air travel and hotels; 2x points on all other purchases Combined annual fee: $95

$95 No annual fee card to boost your earnings: Citi Custom Cash℠ Card If you're looking for a simple no-annual-fee cashback card, it's hard to beat the Citi Double Cash. This card earns 2% cash back on all purchases -- 1% when you make a purchase plus 1% when you pay your bill. Boost your Citi Double Cash cash-back earnings by pairing it with a Citi card that earns ThankYou points. And what better card to pair it with than one of the best travel cards charging under a $100 annual fee: the Citi Premier Card. The Citi Premier Card earns 3 ThankYou points per dollar spent at restaurants, gas stations, supermarkets, air travel and hotels -- and 1 point per dollar spent everywhere else. Plus, once per calendar year, you can save $100 off a hotel stay of $500+. That more than wipes out the card's $95 annual fee. Citi ThankYou points can be transferred to any one of 16 airline partners. Citi's eclectic mix of airline partners takes a bit of getting used to. But, you'll be rewarded for doing so with 7,500-mile award flights to Hawaii, 45,000-mile business class awards to Europe (via Turkish Airlines) and 44,000-mile business class award flights to Africa (when using Eithad miles for Royal Air Maroc). Further boost your earnings by adding the new, no-annual-fee Citi Custom Cash to your Citi card lineup. This card is practically a "choose your bonus category" card. You'll automatically earn 5% cash back in the category in which you spend the most each month, and the cash back is earned in the form of ThankYou points, so you'd also be able to transfer those rewards to airlines if you hold a Citi Premier card.

Citi® Double Cash Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus No current offer

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 13.99% - 23.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Citi Premier® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 3X points per $1 spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, and on hotels and air travel, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 23.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Best American Express credit card combo

Core combo: American Express® Gold Card and Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card

American Express® Gold Card and Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card Earning rates: 4x points on dining and at U.S. supermarkets; 3x points on eligible flights; 2x points on gas; with the ability to earn 4.5x points at supermarkets, 3x points on gas and 1.5x points on all other purchases

4x points on dining and at U.S. supermarkets; 3x points on eligible flights; 2x points on gas; with the ability to earn 4.5x points at supermarkets, 3x points on gas and 1.5x points on all other purchases Combined annual fee: $345

$345 No annual fee card to boost your earnings: The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express The American Express Gold Card is the ultimate dining and travel card. Cardholders earn 4x points on dining at restaurants and at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 in purchases each year) and you'll earn 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel. Plus, you can enroll to get valuable perks like 12 complimentary months of Uber Eats Pass, $10 per month in dining credits and $10 per month in Uber Cash. That's about as close as some people can get to a perfect credit card. But, there's also a way to complement this card. The Amex EveryDay Preferred has a base earning rate of 3x points on U.S supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and 2x points at U.S. gas stations. You can boost that base earning rate by 50% by making 30 purchases in a billing period. By doing so, you can earn 4.5x points on groceries, 3x points on gas and 1.5x points on all other purchases. If you have a small business, you can complement this duo with the Blue Business Plus Credit Card. This no-annual-fee business card earns 2x points on up to $50,000 in purchases each year, 1X points thereafter. By strategically using this Amex trio, you'll earn a minimum of 2x points on all purchases -- at least until you reach the $50,000 cap on the Blue Business Plus Card.

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points on restaurants (including takeout and delivery, plus, Uber Eats purchases) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

Welcome bonus No current offer

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 13.24% to 19.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

Best Capital One credit card combo

Core combo: Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture Rewards

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture Rewards Earning rates: 4% cash back on dining, entertainment, streaming services; 3% cash back at grocery stores; and 2x miles on all other purchases

4% cash back on dining, entertainment, streaming services; 3% cash back at grocery stores; and 2x miles on all other purchases Combined annual fee: $190 Capital One offers two primary types of cards: miles-earning cards and cash-back cards. And the perfect Capital One card combo pairs the best credit card from each category. Capital One's best cash back card is the Capital One Savor Rewards Card -- which earns an unlimited 4% cash back on dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. For simplicity in mileage earning, it's hard to beat the Capital One Venture Card's unlimited 2x mileage earnings on every purchase. Plus, the Capital One Venture Card is currently offering an excellent 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $20,000 in purchases in your first 12 months. By combining the two, you'll get solid cash back earnings in many popular spending categories and 2x miles on all other purchases. Redeem the Capital One Venture miles for travel at 1 cent each or transfer them to any of Capital One's 18 airline and hotel transfer partners. And the cash back earned from the Savor can actually be converted into miles if you have a Venture card, and therefor transferred to travel partners.

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers

Regular APR 15.99% to 24.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn up to 100,000 miles: 50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases within three months of account opening; plus an additional 50,000 bonus miles after spending $20,000 on purchases within 12 months of account opening.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.24% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Best cash-back credit card combo

Core combo: Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express, Chase Freedom Flex and the Citi Double Cash

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express, Chase Freedom Flex and the Citi Double Cash Earning rates: 6% cash back at supermarkets and streaming services; 5% back on eligible travel and in rotating categories; 3% back on dining, drugstores, transit, and gas stations; and 2% cashback on all other purchases

6% cash back at supermarkets and streaming services; 5% back on eligible travel and in rotating categories; 3% back on dining, drugstores, transit, and gas stations; and 2% cashback on all other purchases Combined annual fee: $0 intro annual fee, then $95

$0 intro annual fee, then $95 No annual fee card to boost your earnings: Citi Custom Cash Card Travel credit cards can help travelers slash their travel costs. But, for many, cash is king. If you're looking for the best cash-back return, you'll want to pair credit cards from multiple banks. The best cash-back trio combines a card from American Express, Chase and Citi. The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express earns 6% cash back on up to $6,000 per year in purchases at U.S. supermarkets (then 1%) and 6% cash back on select streaming subscriptions. Plus you'll earn 3% cash back on eligible transit purchases and at U.S. gas stations. Eligible new cardholders can earn $200 cash back by spending $3,000 in purchases in the first 6 months of card membership, plus 20% back on Amazon.com purchases up to $200 back. Add the Chase Freedom Flex card to boost your cash back earnings on travel, dining and drugstore purchases. The Freedom Flex card earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases each quarter in a rotating category, 5% back on travel purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards and 3% back on dining at restaurants and drugstore purchases. Then, the Citi Double Cash is your go-to for all other purchases. You'll earn a total of 2% cash back -- 1% when you make a purchase and 1% when you pay your bill. If you don't mind adding a fourth card to the mix, consider getting the Citi Custom Cash Card to earn 5% cash back in yet another category. The Citi Custom Cash automatically earns 5% cash back in the category which you spent the most in that billing cycle. By strategically planning your purchases, you can get 5% back in one of the following categories each month: restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs or live entertainment.

Bottom line

Everyone would love the simplicity of just one credit card. However, a little complexity can really pay off. You can really boost your earnings by strategically combining credit cards. Most credit card issuers offer ways to earn at least 5x points or at least 5% cash back in select categories. By combining these, you can quickly rack up the points and cash back earnings.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome bonus Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on the card within the first six months of membership, up to $200 back. Plus, earn a $150 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months from account opening

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for one year, then $95

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros High 6% cash back at U.S. supermarket spending (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)

Unlimited 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

Unlimited 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit Cons 2.7% fee on purchases made abroad Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $679

$679 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,397 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 5% cash back on purchases in top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent (then 1%); unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after spending $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. The bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou ® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases for first 15 months

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent, Good Terms apply.

