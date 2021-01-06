The average FICO Score reached a record high of 710 in 2020—here’s the average credit score in every state

While 2020 was a year of economic uncertainty for many Americans, the average FICO Score still managed to hit a record high of 710, according to Experian's 2020 Consumer Credit Review. That's a seven-point increase from 2019 and up a whopping 21 points since 2010.
The rise in credit scores can be attributed to Americans spending less money and paying their credit card statements on time.
In addition to credit scores hitting a new high, consumers in all 50 states and Washington D.C. saw a rise in their average credit scores by three to 10 points.
Here's a breakdown of the key findings from Experian's 2020 report, the average credit score in every state and a free and easy way to boost your credit.
FICO Scores are broken up into five categories that designate whether a consumer is considered to have very poor, fair, good, very good or excellent credit.
Here are the credit score ranges for each category:
Just like last year, Midwestern states maintained the highest average credit scores. All of the top 10 states with the highest credit scores in 2020 were also in the top 10 in 2019, but the order changed slightly. However, Minnesota continued to top the list with the highest average FICO score (739) for the ninth straight year.
Here are the top 10 states with the highest credit scores in 2020:
Following the same pattern as 2019, southern states had lower average credit scores than the rest of the country. The 10 states with the lowest credit scores remained the same as last year, but a few rankings moved around. Mississippi still has the lowest credit score of any state (675), but they did see an eight-point increase from last year (667).
Here are the top 10 states with the lowest credit scores in 2020:
Here's a complete list of the credit scores in every state and how they changed between 2019 and 2020.
|State
|2019
|2020
|Change
|Alabama
|680
|686
|6
|Alaska
|707
|714
|7
|Arizona
|696
|706
|10
|Arkansas
|683
|690
|7
|California
|708
|716
|8
|Colorado
|718
|725
|7
|Connecticut
|717
|723
|6
|Delaware
|701
|710
|9
|District of Columbia
|703
|713
|10
|Florida
|694
|701
|7
|Georgia
|682
|689
|7
|Hawaii
|723
|727
|4
|Idaho
|711
|720
|9
|Illinois
|709
|716
|7
|Indiana
|699
|707
|8
|Iowa
|720
|726
|6
|Kansas
|711
|717
|6
|Kentucky
|692
|989
|6
|Louisiana
|677
|684
|7
|Maine
|715
|721
|6
|Maryland
|704
|712
|8
|Massachusetts
|723
|729
|6
|Michigan
|706
|714
|8
|Minnesota
|733
|739
|6
|Mississippi
|667
|675
|8
|Missouri
|701
|707
|6
|Montana
|720
|726
|6
|Nebraska
|723
|728
|5
|Nevada
|686
|695
|9
|New Hampshire
|724
|729
|5
|New Jersey
|714
|721
|7
|New Mexico
|686
|694
|8
|New York
|712
|718
|6
|North Carolina
|694
|703
|9
|North Dakota
|727
|730
|3
|Ohio
|705
|711
|6
|Oklahoma
|682
|690
|8
|Oregon
|718
|727
|9
|Pennsylvania
|713
|720
|7
|Rhode Island
|713
|719
|6
|South Dakota
|727
|731
|4
|Tennessee
|690
|697
|7
|Texas
|680
|688
|8
|Utah
|716
|723
|7
|Vermont
|726
|731
|5
|Virginia
|709
|717
|8
|Washington
|723
|730
|7
|West Virginia
|687
|695
|8
|Wisconsin
|725
|732
|7
|Wyoming
|712
|719
|7
If your credit score didn't increase in 2020 or you simply want to raise it higher to qualify for a mortgage or other financial product, consider signing up for Experian Boost™. This is a free service that lets you get credit for positive, on-time utility, telecom and streaming subscription payments.
Eligible types of utility, telecom and streaming subscription payments include:
After you sign up for Experian Boost and connect your bills, you'll instantly receive your new FICO Score provided by Experian, which could reflect an increase. This service is provided by Experian, so it only influences your Experian credit report.