CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
The average FICO Score reached a record high of 710 in 2020—here’s the average credit score in every state

The average FICO Score in the U.S. hit a record high of 710 in 2020, with all states increasing in average credit score, according to Experian's 2020 Consumer Credit Review.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

While 2020 was a year of economic uncertainty for many Americans, the average FICO Score still managed to hit a record high of 710, according to Experian's 2020 Consumer Credit Review. That's a seven-point increase from 2019 and up a whopping 21 points since 2010.

The rise in credit scores can be attributed to Americans spending less money and paying their credit card statements on time.

In addition to credit scores hitting a new high, consumers in all 50 states and Washington D.C. saw a rise in their average credit scores by three to 10 points.

Here's a breakdown of the key findings from Experian's 2020 report, the average credit score in every state and a free and easy way to boost your credit.

Key findings

  • The average FICO score in the U.S. hit a record high of 710 in 2020.
  • Minnesota residents had the highest average credit score for the ninth consecutive year at 739.
  • Mississippi residents had the lowest average credit score at 675.
  • More than two-thirds (69%) of Americans had a good FICO score — 670 or higher — marking a 3% point improvement from 2019
What are the FICO Score ranges?

FICO Scores are broken up into five categories that designate whether a consumer is considered to have very poor, fair, good, very good or excellent credit.

Here are the credit score ranges for each category:

Take action: Check your FICO credit score for free

Top 10 states with the highest credit scores

Just like last year, Midwestern states maintained the highest average credit scores. All of the top 10 states with the highest credit scores in 2020 were also in the top 10 in 2019, but the order changed slightly. However, Minnesota continued to top the list with the highest average FICO score (739) for the ninth straight year.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest credit scores in 2020:

  1. Minnesota: 739
  2. Wisconsin: 732
  3. South Dakota: 731
  4. Vermont: 731
  5. North Dakota: 730
  6. Washington: 730
  7. Massachusetts: 729
  8. New Hampshire: 729
  9. Nebraska: 728
  10. Hawaii: 727

Top 10 states with the lowest credit scores

Following the same pattern as 2019, southern states had lower average credit scores than the rest of the country. The 10 states with the lowest credit scores remained the same as last year, but a few rankings moved around. Mississippi still has the lowest credit score of any state (675), but they did see an eight-point increase from last year (667).

Here are the top 10 states with the lowest credit scores in 2020:

  1. Mississippi: 675
  2. Louisiana: 684
  3. Alabama: 686
  4. Texas: 688
  5. Georgia: 689
  6. South Carolina: 689
  7. Arkansas: 690
  8. Oklahoma: 690
  9. New Mexico: 694
  10. Nevada: 695

Here's a complete list of the credit scores in every state and how they changed between 2019 and 2020.

Average FICO Scores by state in 2020

State 2019 2020 Change
Alabama6806866
Alaska7077147
Arizona69670610
Arkansas6836907
California7087168
Colorado7187257
Connecticut7177236
Delaware7017109
District of Columbia70371310
Florida6947017
Georgia6826897
Hawaii7237274
Idaho7117209
Illinois7097167
Indiana6997078
Iowa7207266
Kansas7117176
Kentucky6929896
Louisiana6776847
Maine7157216
Maryland7047128
Massachusetts7237296
Michigan7067148
Minnesota7337396
Mississippi6676758
Missouri7017076
Montana7207266
Nebraska7237285
Nevada6866959
New Hampshire7247295
New Jersey7147217
New Mexico6866948
New York7127186
North Carolina6947039
North Dakota7277303
Ohio7057116
Oklahoma6826908
Oregon7187279
Pennsylvania7137207
Rhode Island7137196
South Dakota7277314
Tennessee6906977
Texas6806888
Utah7167237
Vermont7267315
Virginia7097178
Washington7237307
West Virginia6876958
Wisconsin7257327
Wyoming7127197

Boost your credit with this free service

If your credit score didn't increase in 2020 or you simply want to raise it higher to qualify for a mortgage or other financial product, consider signing up for Experian Boost™. This is a free service that lets you get credit for positive, on-time utility, telecom and streaming subscription payments.

Eligible types of utility, telecom and streaming subscription payments include:

  • Mobile and landline phones
  • Internet
  • Cable and satellite
  • Gas and electric
  • Water
  • Power and solar
  • Trash
  • Netflix®
  • HBO™
  • Hulu™
  • Disney+™
  • Starz

After you sign up for Experian Boost and connect your bills, you'll instantly receive your new FICO Score provided by Experian, which could reflect an increase. This service is provided by Experian, so it only influences your Experian credit report.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
