The average FICO Score reached a record high of 710 in 2020—here’s the average credit score in every state

While 2020 was a year of economic uncertainty for many Americans, the average FICO Score still managed to hit a record high of 710, according to Experian's 2020 Consumer Credit Review. That's a seven-point increase from 2019 and up a whopping 21 points since 2010. The rise in credit scores can be attributed to Americans spending less money and paying their credit card statements on time. In addition to credit scores hitting a new high, consumers in all 50 states and Washington D.C. saw a rise in their average credit scores by three to 10 points. Here's a breakdown of the key findings from Experian's 2020 report, the average credit score in every state and a free and easy way to boost your credit.

Key findings

The average FICO score in the U.S. hit a record high of 710 in 2020.

Minnesota residents had the highest average credit score for the ninth consecutive year at 739.

Mississippi residents had the lowest average credit score at 675.

More than two-thirds (69%) of Americans had a good FICO score — 670 or higher — marking a 3% point improvement from 2019

What are the FICO Score ranges? FICO Scores are broken up into five categories that designate whether a consumer is considered to have very poor, fair, good, very good or excellent credit. Here are the credit score ranges for each category: Very poor : 300 to 579

300 to 579 Fair : 580 to 669

580 to 669 Good : 670 to 739

670 to 739 Very good: 740 to 799

740 to 799 Excellent: 800 to 850 Take action: Check your FICO credit score for free

Top 10 states with the highest credit scores

Just like last year, Midwestern states maintained the highest average credit scores. All of the top 10 states with the highest credit scores in 2020 were also in the top 10 in 2019, but the order changed slightly. However, Minnesota continued to top the list with the highest average FICO score (739) for the ninth straight year. Here are the top 10 states with the highest credit scores in 2020: Minnesota: 739 Wisconsin: 732 South Dakota: 731 Vermont: 731 North Dakota: 730 Washington: 730 Massachusetts: 729 New Hampshire: 729 Nebraska: 728 Hawaii: 727

Top 10 states with the lowest credit scores

Following the same pattern as 2019, southern states had lower average credit scores than the rest of the country. The 10 states with the lowest credit scores remained the same as last year, but a few rankings moved around. Mississippi still has the lowest credit score of any state (675), but they did see an eight-point increase from last year (667). Here are the top 10 states with the lowest credit scores in 2020: Mississippi: 675 Louisiana: 684 Alabama: 686 Texas: 688 Georgia: 689 South Carolina: 689 Arkansas: 690 Oklahoma: 690 New Mexico: 694 Nevada: 695 Here's a complete list of the credit scores in every state and how they changed between 2019 and 2020.

Average FICO Scores by state in 2020 State 2019 2020 Change Alabama 680 686 6 Alaska 707 714 7 Arizona 696 706 10 Arkansas 683 690 7 California 708 716 8 Colorado 718 725 7 Connecticut 717 723 6 Delaware 701 710 9 District of Columbia 703 713 10 Florida 694 701 7 Georgia 682 689 7 Hawaii 723 727 4 Idaho 711 720 9 Illinois 709 716 7 Indiana 699 707 8 Iowa 720 726 6 Kansas 711 717 6 Kentucky 692 989 6 Louisiana 677 684 7 Maine 715 721 6 Maryland 704 712 8 Massachusetts 723 729 6 Michigan 706 714 8 Minnesota 733 739 6 Mississippi 667 675 8 Missouri 701 707 6 Montana 720 726 6 Nebraska 723 728 5 Nevada 686 695 9 New Hampshire 724 729 5 New Jersey 714 721 7 New Mexico 686 694 8 New York 712 718 6 North Carolina 694 703 9 North Dakota 727 730 3 Ohio 705 711 6 Oklahoma 682 690 8 Oregon 718 727 9 Pennsylvania 713 720 7 Rhode Island 713 719 6 South Dakota 727 731 4 Tennessee 690 697 7 Texas 680 688 8 Utah 716 723 7 Vermont 726 731 5 Virginia 709 717 8 Washington 723 730 7 West Virginia 687 695 8 Wisconsin 725 732 7 Wyoming 712 719 7

Boost your credit with this free service

If your credit score didn't increase in 2020 or you simply want to raise it higher to qualify for a mortgage or other financial product, consider signing up for Experian Boost™. This is a free service that lets you get credit for positive, on-time utility, telecom and streaming subscription payments. Eligible types of utility, telecom and streaming subscription payments include: Mobile and landline phones

Internet

Cable and satellite

Gas and electric

Water

Power and solar

Trash

Netflix®

HBO™

Hulu™

Disney+™

Starz After you sign up for Experian Boost and connect your bills, you'll instantly receive your new FICO Score provided by Experian, which could reflect an increase. This service is provided by Experian, so it only influences your Experian credit report.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.