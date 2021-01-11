Minnesota residents have the highest average credit score—here's how other states compare

The average FICO Score in the U.S. hit a record high of 710 last year, according to Experian’s 2020 Consumer Credit Review. And a majority of states (33) managed to achieve or surpass this record high.
Minnesota residents topped the list for the ninth straight year with an average 739 credit score. Meanwhile, Mississippi residents continued to have the lowest credit score of any state (675) — though that’s an eight-point increase from last year (667).
All states experienced a credit score increase ranging from three to 10 points in 2020. That could be due to more on-time payments and lowered spending during a year of economic uncertainty.
Ahead, we give you a quick overview of what a FICO® Score is and reveal the states with the highest and lowest credit scores (jump to credit score by state if you don't need a refresher).
A high credit score qualifies you for the best interest rates and terms on everything from credit cards to mortgages. FICO Scores are used in over 90% of U.S. lending decisions, making it a must-know number before applying for any financial product.
FICO Scores are broken up into five categories that help lenders gauge your ability to repay loans.
Here are the credit score ranges for each category:
The FICO credit scoring model looks at these five key factors and weighs each differently:
Midwestern states maintained the highest average credit scores for another year, ranging from 17 to 29 points higher than the overall average credit score (710). Here are the top 10 states with the highest credit scores in 2020:
Southern states had lower average credit scores than the rest of the country, despite all states experiencing a boost (between 3 and ten points) in credit scores compared to 2019. Here are the top 10 states with the lowest credit scores in 2020:
|State
|2019
|2020
|Change
|Alabama
|680
|686
|6
|Alaska
|707
|714
|7
|Arizona
|696
|706
|10
|Arkansas
|683
|690
|7
|California
|708
|716
|8
|Colorado
|718
|725
|7
|Connecticut
|717
|723
|6
|Delaware
|701
|710
|9
|District of Columbia
|703
|713
|10
|Florida
|694
|701
|7
|Georgia
|682
|689
|7
|Hawaii
|723
|727
|4
|Idaho
|711
|720
|9
|Illinois
|709
|716
|7
|Indiana
|699
|707
|8
|Iowa
|720
|726
|6
|Kansas
|711
|717
|6
|Kentucky
|692
|698
|6
|Louisiana
|677
|684
|7
|Maine
|715
|721
|6
|Maryland
|704
|712
|8
|Massachusetts
|723
|729
|6
|Michigan
|706
|714
|8
|Minnesota
|733
|739
|6
|Mississippi
|667
|675
|8
|Missouri
|701
|707
|6
|Montana
|720
|726
|6
|Nebraska
|723
|728
|5
|Nevada
|686
|695
|9
|New Hampshire
|724
|729
|5
|New Jersey
|714
|721
|7
|New Mexico
|686
|694
|8
|New York
|712
|718
|6
|North Carolina
|694
|703
|9
|North Dakota
|727
|730
|3
|Ohio
|705
|711
|6
|Oklahoma
|682
|690
|8
|Oregon
|718
|727
|9
|Pennsylvania
|713
|720
|7
|Rhode Island
|713
|719
|6
|South Dakota
|727
|731
|4
|Tennessee
|690
|697
|7
|Texas
|680
|688
|8
|Utah
|716
|723
|7
|Vermont
|726
|731
|5
|Virginia
|709
|717
|8
|Washington
|723
|730
|7
|West Virginia
|687
|695
|8
|Wisconsin
|725
|732
|7
|Wyoming
|712
|719
|7
Raising your credit score can be done in a number of ways, from reducing spending to paying on time, but there's also an alternative that doesn't require much work on your part: Experian Boost™. This is a free service that lets you get credit for positive, on-time utility, telecom and streaming subscription payments. Late payments aren't reported with Experian Boost, though your creditors typically notify the credit bureaus when a payment is late for 30 or more days.
All you need to do is connect your bills, then you'll instantly receive a new FICO Score provided by Experian. This may reflect an increase, which can help boost your credit score into a higher tier. Take note that this service only influences your Experian credit report.
Free
13 points, though results vary
Experian
FICO
How to sign up for Experian Boost:
Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost works.