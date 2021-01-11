Minnesota residents have the highest average credit score—here's how other states compare

Skip Navigation
Getty Images

The average FICO Score in the U.S. hit a record high of 710 last year, according to Experian’s 2020 Consumer Credit Review. And a majority of states (33) managed to achieve or surpass this record high.

Minnesota residents topped the list for the ninth straight year with an average 739 credit score. Meanwhile, Mississippi residents continued to have the lowest credit score of any state (675) — though that’s an eight-point increase from last year (667).

All states experienced a credit score increase ranging from three to 10 points in 2020. That could be due to more on-time payments and lowered spending during a year of economic uncertainty.

Ahead, we give you a quick overview of what a FICO® Score is and reveal the states with the highest and lowest credit scores (jump to credit score by state if you don't need a refresher).

What is a FICO Score?

A high credit score qualifies you for the best interest rates and terms on everything from credit cards to mortgages. FICO Scores are used in over 90% of U.S. lending decisions, making it a must-know number before applying for any financial product.

FICO Scores are broken up into five categories that help lenders gauge your ability to repay loans.

Here are the credit score ranges for each category:

Take action: Check your FICO Score for free

What factors matter for a credit score?

The FICO credit scoring model looks at these five key factors and weighs each differently:

  1. Payment history (35%): Whether you’ve paid past credit accounts on time.
  2. Amounts owed (30%): The total amount of credit and loans you’re using compared to your total credit limit, also known as your utilization rate.
  3. Length of credit history (15%): The length of time you’ve had credit.
  4. New credit (10%): How often you apply for and open new accounts.
  5. Credit mix (10%): The variety of credit products you have, including credit cards, installment loans, finance company accounts, mortgage loans and so on.

Top 10 states with the highest credit scores

Midwestern states maintained the highest average credit scores for another year, ranging from 17 to 29 points higher than the overall average credit score (710). Here are the top 10 states with the highest credit scores in 2020:

  1. Minnesota: 739
  2. Wisconsin: 732
  3. South Dakota: 731
  4. Vermont: 731
  5. North Dakota: 730
  6. Washington: 730
  7. Massachusetts: 729
  8. New Hampshire: 729
  9. Nebraska: 728
  10. Hawaii: 727

Top 10 states with the lowest credit scores

Southern states had lower average credit scores than the rest of the country, despite all states experiencing a boost (between 3 and ten points) in credit scores compared to 2019. Here are the top 10 states with the lowest credit scores in 2020:

  1. Mississippi: 675
  2. Louisiana: 684
  3. Alabama: 686
  4. Texas: 688
  5. Georgia: 689
  6. South Carolina: 689
  7. Arkansas: 690
  8. Oklahoma: 690
  9. New Mexico: 694
  10. Nevada: 695

Average FICO Scores by state in 2020

State 2019 2020 Change
Alabama6806866
Alaska7077147
Arizona69670610
Arkansas6836907
California7087168
Colorado7187257
Connecticut7177236
Delaware7017109
District of Columbia70371310
Florida6947017
Georgia6826897
Hawaii7237274
Idaho7117209
Illinois7097167
Indiana6997078
Iowa7207266
Kansas7117176
Kentucky6926986
Louisiana6776847
Maine7157216
Maryland7047128
Massachusetts7237296
Michigan7067148
Minnesota7337396
Mississippi6676758
Missouri7017076
Montana7207266
Nebraska7237285
Nevada6866959
New Hampshire7247295
New Jersey7147217
New Mexico6866948
New York7127186
North Carolina6947039
North Dakota7277303
Ohio7057116
Oklahoma6826908
Oregon7187279
Pennsylvania7137207
Rhode Island7137196
South Dakota7277314
Tennessee6906977
Texas6806888
Utah7167237
Vermont7267315
Virginia7097178
Washington7237307
West Virginia6876958
Wisconsin7257327
Wyoming7127197

Improve your credit with this free service

Raising your credit score can be done in a number of ways, from reducing spending to paying on time, but there's also an alternative that doesn't require much work on your part: Experian Boost™. This is a free service that lets you get credit for positive, on-time utility, telecom and streaming subscription payments. Late payments aren't reported with Experian Boost, though your creditors typically notify the credit bureaus when a payment is late for 30 or more days.

All you need to do is connect your bills, then you'll instantly receive a new FICO Score provided by Experian. This may reflect an increase, which can help boost your credit score into a higher tier. Take note that this service only influences your Experian credit report.

Experian Boost™

Learn More
On Experian's secure site

  • Cost

    Free

  • Average credit score increase

    13 points, though results vary

  • Credit report affected

    Experian

  • Credit scoring model used

    FICO

Terms apply.

How to sign up for Experian Boost:

  1. Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills.
  2. Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file.
  3. Receive an updated FICO score.

Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost works.

