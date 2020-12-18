This generation has the highest credit score—what an expert says they should pay attention to

At ages 74 and above, the silent generation is the oldest cohort of consumers out there.

However, it's thanks to their age — and long history of credit — that these consumers have the highest average credit score of all generations at 729.

In addition to having a lengthy credit history to show for, the silent generation also continues to decrease both the number of credit cards they carry and their revolving balances, according to Experian's latest State of Credit report.

Because the silent generation has made a habit over the years of paying off their credit card debt, the report shows that it certainly has helped them.

The silent generation also stands out for having the lowest credit utilization rate (or debt-to-credit ratio) of any generation at 13%, says Experian. This is significantly lower than the U.S. average of 25%, and with experts suggesting that a credit utilization rate below 10% gives consumers the best possible credit score, it's safe to say the older generation is doing something right.

To get a better idea of how the average 70-something consumer manages their credit, below is a snapshot of Experian's most recent data highlighting their generation.