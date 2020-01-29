50% of Gen Z has a credit card and a prime credit score—and they're more credit active than millenials were

Younger generations often get a bad rap for how they manage their finances and among the many sticking points, they typically opt for debit or cash over using credit cards. But a new study from TransUnion found that 50% of "credit-active" Gen Z (18 to 24 in 2019) in the U.S. have a credit card. "Gen Z is showing this appetite for credit," Matt Komos, VP of financial services and consulting at TransUnion, tells CNBC Select. "Credit cards are a typical entry point for lenders and banks, and we're seeing that it's still the case with Gen Z consumers." The study looked at 33 million Gen Z consumers who opened a traditional lending product, such as a credit card, auto loan, mortgage, personal loan or student loan — deeming them "credit active." These consumers were located in established consumer credit markets including the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, as well as emerging credit markets including Colombia, India and South Africa. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the key takeaways from TransUnion's study.

Credit habits compared: Gen Z vs. millennials

TransUnion compared the credit activity and performance of millennials (25 to 39 in 2019) and Gen Z consumers in the U.S. To have a true "apples to apples" comparison, TransUnion observed millennials who were between the ages of 18 and 24 years old in 2012 and Gen Z consumers who were 18 to 24 years old as of 2019, adjusted for risk and age differences. The comparison found a difference between which products each generation preferred. Gen Z favored credit cards (41%) over student loans (37%) while millennials were the reverse — student loans (44%) and credit cards (34%). Here's a breakdown of the most popular credit products for Gen Z and millennials.

Most popular credit products among Gen Z and millennials Generation Auto Credit card Private label card Mortgage Unsecured personal loan Student Loan Millennial 16% 34% 24% 2% 3% 44% Gen Z 23% 41% 20% 2% 4% 37%

Gen Z credit use around the globe

Of all regions, Gen Z consumers located in the U.S. were the most credit active, at 66%. Here's how the other markets stacked up: United States: 66%

Canada: 63%

Hong Kong: 49%

United Kingdom: 34%

South Africa: 28%

Colombia: 19%

India: 6% Credit cards (50%) were the most common financial product held by Gen Z, ahead of student loans (39%), auto loans (25%) and unsecured personal loans (4%). While half of U.S. credit-active Gen Z consumers have credit cards, that pales in comparison to those located in Canada (99.8%) and Hong Kong (91%). The high adoption rate in those markets can be attributed to the prevalence of credit in day-to-day life, Komos explains. See below for a break down of credit cardholders by region: United States: 50%

Canada: 99.8%

Hong Kong: 91%

United Kingdom: 57%

Colombia: 32%

India: 11%

In the U.S., Gen Z credit cardholders have an average of 1.5 credit cards, which is lower than the average American's four credit cards. The median credit card balance is $606 and cardholders have roughly a 31% utilization rate (the total amount of credit you're using compared to your total credit limit). This is in line with the recommended 30% utilization rate and in general, the lower, the better.

