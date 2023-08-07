The 5 best jewelry insurance companies to cover engagement rings, designer watches and other precious valuables

Jewelry is an extension of you — it can be a reminder of a memorable event, an important person in your life or an important milestone. Losing a unique piece can be emotionally and financially devastating. Fortunately, jewelry insurance can help you replace a lost item, and some policies even cover repairs. Jewelry coverage comes in many forms. Homeowners insurance and renters insurance often cover possessions like jewelry, even when outside of your home. However, most insurance policies have a limit of $1,500 or $2,000 for reimbursement. For an engagement ring, that might not be enough — the typical couple spends about $6,000 on an engagement ring according to The Knot. And, many pieces today are worth more than that. You could add a floater, or separate coverage for an item on your homeowners or renters insurance coverage, to add coverage for items above that limit. But adding a floater may significantly increase the cost of your policy, and may not cover as many scenarios. Jewelry insurance can help cover your precious gemstones and watches with broader coverage than the typical homeowners or renters insurance policy and help you pay a smaller deductible, often as low as $0. If you're considering a jewelry insurance policy, CNBC Select has done the research for you and picked four that stand out based on service, cost, and breadth of coverage. (See our methodology on how we chose the best jewelry insurance companies.)

Best jewelry insurance companies

Best overall

Jewelers Mutual Jewelry Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Undisclosed

Policy highlights Jewelers Mutual policies are a strong option for those wanting more than just insurance coverage. Policies cover normal wear and tear, and can include things like prong retipping, broken or bent prongs, pearl restringing, and stone tightening. Coverage can be optioned to include a deductible. Pros Deductible options available

Quotes and purchasing available online Cons No monthly payment options available Learn More View More

Jewelers Mutual Jewelry Insurance offers strong, no-deductible coverage for a low price. Its coverage also extends to some maintenance items, including repairs related to normal wear and tear. A standard policy can include things like "prong re-tipping, broken, worn or bent prongs, broken earring posts, clasp replacement, restringing of broken or stretched pearl strands and stone tightening," according to the company's website. It's a unique perk that many other jewelry insurance companies don't offer. Plus, you may be able to get a discount if you have a home security system, store your jewelry in a safe deposit box or inscribe your jewelry with an identification number from an industry partner.

Lavalier Jewelry Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Up to $50,000 per piece, $150,000 per policy

Policy highlights Lavalier offers jewelry insurance policies that can cover a wide range of items and several discounts to make jewelry insurance affordable. Lavalier offers an option of deductibles to make premiums more affordable, too. This company's jewelry insurance is easily available with quotes and policy purchasing offered online. Pros Quotes available online

Discounts for home alarms and safes, gemstone grading reports, or bank vault or safe deposit box storage.

Flexible deductibles Cons Policies must be bought annually, no monthly payments

Appraisals required for items over $5,000 Learn More View More

Lavalier is a part of Berkley Asset Protection, a specialty insurance company that boasts one of the lowest NAIC complaint indexes of the companies we reviewed. It covers loss and theft, damage, mysterious disappearances, claims resulting from floods or earthquakes and gifts up to $50,000 per piece and $150,000 per policy, making it sufficient for most needs. There are also various discounts available, such as for having a home alarm or safe, getting a gemstone grading report and keeping your jewelry in a bank vault or safe deposit box.

Best for quick coverage

Gemshield Jewelry Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage $35,000 per piece, $100,000 per policy

Policy highlights Gemshield policies are available online and covers everything from theft, loss, and damage to your pieces. These policies include coverage for new pieces for up to 30 days, and covers pieces worldwide. Pros Automatic coverage for new jewelry pieces for 30 days

Policies and quotes available online Cons Appraisals required for all items over $5,000 Learn More View More

GemShield Jewelry Insurance offers quick, strong coverage that's suitable for many jewelry collections. This company offers a variety of deductibles to help make the price fit your budget — generally, the higher the deductible, the lower the premium. It also offers repair or replacement coverage, which ensures that your replacement will be recreated to match your original piece. Plus, GemShield offers automatic coverage for new jewelry for 30 days, so any pieces you buy will be covered temporarily until you get a chance to cover them.

Best for high-value collections

Chubb Masterpiece Valuables Jewelry Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Undisclosed

Policy highlights For those with large jewelry collections to cover, Chubb's jewelry insurance could be a good fit. Coverage can extend to new purchases, and an agreed value option can help you cover unique pieces. Policies are available as a blanket coverage for your entire collection, or by scheduling individual pieces. Pros Appraisals only required for items over $100,000

New items can be automatically covered for 90 days Cons Minimum coverage requirement of $15,000 Learn More View More

Chubb is well-known for covering unique and valuable items, including things like art, wine and yachts. Naturally, jewelry is no exception. Chubb offers jewelry coverage through its Chubb Masterpiece Valuable Articles Coverage. While it does require a minimum coverage requirement of $15,000, it could be a strong option for those who have a large collection to cover with strong ratings for financial strength and a low complaint index. You can opt to protect your entire collection with blanket coverage or itemize individual pieces, or do both. Get matched with personal loan offers

FAQs

Is jewelry insurance worth it?

Jewelry insurance can be well worth the cost if you have a piece that's expensive to replace. Jewelry insurance can go one step beyond homeowners insurance coverage, covering your piece if it's accidentally lost without a large deductible. It can also help you get coverage that's specific to jewelry and covers working with your jeweler of choice instead of your insurance company's network.

How much is jewelry insurance?

Jewelry insurance usually costs about 1% to 2% of your piece's value per year.

Does homeowners insurance cover jewelry?

Homeowners insurance can cover jewelry, either with or without added coverage. A standard homeowners policy has a monetary reimbursement limit for jewelry, generally between $1,500 and $2,000, and your homeowners insurance deductible would apply. Adding a floater can add more specialized coverage for an important piece to your policy, but can also add to the cost.

Does ring insurance cover a lost diamond?

Ring and other jewelry-specific insurance generally cover damage and mysterious disappearances, which could include a lost diamond. Read your policy or a sample policy from the company you're considering to be sure that would be covered.

Bottom line

Jewelry insurance can help cover your important pieces affordably and cover damage, theft, or loss. Homeowners and renters insurance often don't provide adequate coverage for jewelry so having a separate policy can provide more comprehensive, jewelry-specific coverage.

Our methodology

To determine the best jewelry insurance companies, CNBC Select analyzed several jewelry insurance companies in the space and compared them based on various factors. We focused on the cost, coverage, and financial strength and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint indexes. We also considered the availability of discounts and deductible choices. Sample premiums we gathered were based on a $6,000 engagement ring in the 10012 zip code with a $0 deductible. From there, we sorted our recommendations by the best overall and runner-up, the best for quick coverage and the best for high-value collections.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.