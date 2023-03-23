Best credit cards for wedding expenses: Get rewarded for food, hotel and honeymoon costs

Best credit cards for wedding expenses

Best overall

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's this for? The Capital One Venture Rewards card is ideal for wedding expenses because of its valuable, yet flexible rewards program. Your wedding expenses won't neatly fall into a single credit card's bonus spending categories, and with the Capital One Venture Rewards card, they won't have to since you'll earn an above-average return on everyday purchases. Capital One miles can be redeemed at a fixed value of one cent per point to offset travel purchases made in the last 90 days or to book new travel through Capital One Travel. This means that you can pay for your honeymoon or travel-related wedding expenses the day that you open your card and then offset those purchases later once you've earned the card's welcome bonus. Alternatively, you can stretch the value of your miles by transferring them to a variety of airline and hotel partners, such as Air Canada Aeroplan, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Etihad Guest, Accor Live Limitless and more. Cardholder benefits include no foreign transaction fees (great for destination weddings), a credit of up to $100 to cover Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® membership and two complimentary visits per year to Capital One Lounges or 100+ Plaza Premium Lounges through the Partner Lounge Network.

Best for paying for your honeymoon

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.49% - 27.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Transfer points to leading frequent travel programs at a 1:1 rate, including: IHG® Rewards Club, Marriott Bonvoy™ and World of Hyatt®

Travel protections include: auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% APR Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a top choice for those who want to save on their honeymoon. Not only does the card offer generous rewards for common spending categories, such as dining and travel, but the Chase Ultimate Rewards® points this card earns are ideal for booking your honeymoon. Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders can redeem their points to book travel through the Chase Travel Portal at a rate of 1.25 cents per point. Chase Ultimate Rewards® points can also be transferred to some excellent airline and hotel loyalty programs, such as Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, United Airlines MileagePlus, Air Canada Aeroplan and World of Hyatt. In many situations, you'll get more value by transferring points. For example, 60,000 is worth $750 in travel booked through Chase, but you could transfer those same 60,000 points to World of Hyatt and book two nights at a Category 7 hotel, like the Park Hyatt St. Kitts which can easily cost $1,000+ a night. This card can also help you save on your honeymoon thanks to its $50 annual Ultimate Rewards® Hotel Credit. Other perks include a 10% points boost on your card anniversary, comprehensive travel and car rental protections, no foreign transaction fees and special discounts on purchases made through DoorDash, Instacart+ and GoPuff.

Best if your venue is a hotel

Citi Premier® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 3X points per $1 spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, and on hotels and air travel, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Who's this for? The Citi Premier® Card is great for hotel weddings because it earns 3X points on all hotel spending, including at small boutique hotels and large resorts, regardless of the chain. There are co-branded hotel credit cards that earn more points per dollar, but those bonuses only apply to those specific hotel chains and you'll have less flexibility when it comes to redeeming those points. With the Citi Premier card, you can choose the hotel venue that has the best price or location and still maximize your rewards. Plus, you may still be able to earn additional points through the hotel's loyalty program. Citi ThankYou points can be redeemed for a flat rate of one cent per point for travel, gift cards or cash back. The Citi ThankYou rewards program also has valuable airline and hotel transfer partners. For example, you can transfer 50,000 Citi points to Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles to book two round-trip business class tickets to Hawaii. The card also comes with an annual $100 hotel credit when booking a single stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) through the Citi Travel portal.

Best for catering

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's this for? Food is typically the second biggest wedding expense after the venue, and the American Express® Gold Card is designed to reward you for dining purchases, earning a high 4X points in this category. Travel rewards experts generally value American Express Membership Rewards® points at two cents each, yielding an effective 8% return at restaurants. Amex points can be transferred to a variety of airline or hotel partners, including Delta SkyMiles, JetBlue TrueBlue, Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy, Choice Privileges and more. While the card has a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees), there are a number of benefits to help offset it like an up to $10 monthly dining credit for purchases made with Grubhub, Goldbelly and other eligible restaurants (after a one-time enrollment) and up to $10 monthly Uber Cash credit. One caveat is that not all catering services are guaranteed to qualify as dining purchases. If you pay for catering from a local restaurant, that could earn the bonus cash back, but food services provided by a wedding venue may not qualify as dining purchases.

Best for entertainment

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's this for? The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Card earns a whopping 4% back on cash back on entertainment purchases. Traditionally, the entertainment category includes businesses like movie theaters, theme parks dance halls, commercial sports promoters, theatrical promoters and concert promoters. While less likely than catering companies coding as dining, it's possible that your band or DJ may code as entertainment in the eyes of the card issuer. It all comes down to how the merchant classifies itself to the payment processor so proceed with caution:. Its cash-back rewards are great because they don't require a ton of effort to redeem and can be used to cover any type of expense. Points and miles are generally a bit more complicated and only valuable when used for travel.

Best for no annual fee

Citi® Double Cash Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 18.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Who's this for? If don't want to keep track of bonus spending categories or have to worry about justifying a card's annual fee, the Citi Double Cash Card is the one for you. This card earns a rock solid 2% cash back on everything (1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill) and has no annual fee. Plus, if you forget to pay your bill, Citi will waive your first late fee — though we don't recommend getting into the habit of this. If you ever decide that you want to take your rewards game up a notch, you can pair this card with a Citi-ThankYou-points earning card like the Citi Premier® Card and unlock the ability to transfer your points to various travel partners (one cent in cash back equals one transferrable ThankYou point).

Best for 0% APR offer

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Intro APR extension for 3 months with on-time minimum payments during the intro period. 17.49% to 29.49% variable APR thereafter

Regular APR 17.49% - 29.49% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Who's this for? There are a lot of ways to pay for a wedding and if you don't have the cash to cover all of your costs, it can be expensive to borrow money. One way around this is with a 0% APR credit card offer. With the Wells Fargo Reflect Card, you can get a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months (then 17.49% to 29.49% variable APR). Cardholders have a 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers and get a three-month extension as long as they make the minimum payments on time during the intro period. There's an introductory balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum). This card doesn't earn rewards, but the interest you save during the first 21 months could far exceed the value of even the best card bonuses.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

FAQs

How to choose a credit card for your wedding expenses

Finding the right credit card for your wedding expenses comes down to two main things: What are your biggest expenses and how do you want to be rewarded? Once you have a good answer to those questions, you're well on your way to maximizing the return for your wedding costs. You may also find that the best card for you didn't even make our best credit cards for wedding expenses list. For example, if you're booking a Marriott property as your venue and paying for a package deal, then most of your expenses will be Marriott hotels. In that case, a card like the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card could be good because it gives you automatic Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status and earns 6X points for eligible purchases made directly at Marriott properties.

Can you pay for a wedding with a credit card?

You can generally pay for at least the majority of a wedding with a credit card. Depending on the vendors you use, there may be certain expenses that you won't be able to pay for with a credit card, but it will be on a case-by-case basis. Beware that some vendors may charge credit card transaction fees. A 3% fee for paying with a credit card can easily wipe out any value you would have received from the rewards you earn. The other question to ask yourself is: Should I pay for my wedding with a credit card? There's no one-size fits all answer to this question, but it's a conversation you should have with your future spouse. Credit card interest can quickly add up if you don't think you'll be able to pay off your bills on time.

Can I pay for my honeymoon with credit card rewards?

Credit card rewards are a great way to pay for a luxurious honeymoon at a fraction of the price. However, you should plan as far in advance as possible as flight and hotel award availability can dry up quickly, particularly for more desirable destinations.

How to decide if a wedding loan makes sense

If you're considering financing part or all of your wedding costs, it might be cheaper to take out a personal loan for wedding expenses than putting them all on a credit card. The rates, fees and repayment terms for a wedding loan will vary by lender and depend on your circumstances. If you have a higher credit score, you'll be able to secure a lower interest rate. As you compare lenders make sure you can afford the monthly payment and that you understand how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan and any fees you may be responsible for. Shorter loans will have larger monthly payments, but you'll pay less interest because you're paying off the loan more quickly. A longer repayment term will have a smaller monthly payment and over the life of the loan, the interest you pay will end up being more. As you compare lenders, look at different loan terms and avoid early repayment fees if you can. Lenders like LightStream Personal Loans and Upstart Personal Loans don't have early payoff penalties.

LightStream Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 5.99%—23.99%* when you sign up for autopay

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, auto financing, medical expenses, wedding and others

Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000

Terms 24 to 144 months*

Credit needed Good

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee None Terms apply.

Upstart Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 6.5% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, credit card refinancing, wedding, moving or medical

Loan amounts $1,000 to $50,000

Terms 36 and 60 months

Credit needed FICO or Vantage score of 600 (but will accept applicants whose credit history is so insufficient they don't have a credit score)

Origination fee 0% to 8% of the target amount

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee The greater of 5% of monthly past due amount or $15 Terms apply.

Bottom line

Weddings are expensive, but can also be an opportunity to amass a stockpile of credit card rewards. The best wedding credit cards have solid earnings on everyday purchases and may even provide an exceptional return on specific purchases. Before you hit the apply button, decide what type of reward is the best fit for you and what categories most of your wedding expenses will fall into. Knowing those two things will make it easy to find the right credit card for you.

Our methodology

To determine which cards offer the best value for wedding expenses, CNBC Select analyzed 230 of the most popular credit cards in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit score and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, please click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.