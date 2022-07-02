Here's the average down payment on a house today — and it's a lot less than 20%

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Buying a home is likely to be one of the largest purchases many Americans will make in their lifetime. But with the rising cost of housing, many are finding it increasingly difficult to save up enough for the 20% benchmark down payment. Thankfully, there are still plenty of ways to purchase the home you want without having to put down a large sum of money upfront. While there has been a wave of homebuyers purchasing homes either with cash or by making a large down payment, it turns out many Americans have been putting down much less than the usual 20% of the home value upfront — even in this tough housing market. Below, Select details what the average down payment on a home is these days, how you can tell if you have enough money to make a down payment and the best ways to save up for it.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

The average down payment on a home today

Chase Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, DreaMaker℠ loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a DreaMaker℠ loan Terms apply.

Ally Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, HomeReady loan and Jumbo loans

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a HomeReady loan See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Ally HomeReady loan allows for a slightly smaller downpayment at 3%

Pre-approval in just three minutes

Application submission in as little as 15 minutes

Online support available

Existing Ally customers can receive a discount that gets applied to closing costs

Doesn't charge lender fees Cons Doesn't offer FHA loans, USDA loans, VA loans or HELOCs

Mortgage loans are not available in Hawaii, Nevada, New Hampshire, or New York Learn More View More

CitiMortgage® Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed 580

Minimum down payment 3% Terms apply. Pros Citi's HomeRun Mortgage program allows for a downpayment as low as 3%

Citi's Lender Assistance program gives eligible homebuyers a credit of up to $5,000 to use toward closing costs

Ability to choose between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages

New and existing Citi bank customers can qualify for closing cost discounts based on their account balance

HomeRun mortgage program allows for a downpayment of less than 20% without PMI

Provides homeownership education and counseling Cons No options for a 0% downpayment

Existing customers need high account balances to receive some of the highest interest rate discounts Learn More View More

How to tell if you have enough money to buy a home

Regardless of the size of the down payment, there are plenty of other costs that come along with homeownership, including monthly mortgage payments, property taxes, and maintenance, among others. Before you make an offer on a house, there are a few financial benchmarks you may want to hit first. Having three to six months worth of living expenses saved up in an emergency fund

Raising your credit score to above 700 to ensure the best interest rate possible

Having no high-interest debt — anything above 5% should be paid off before you buy

Having an additional 3% to 6% of the home price set aside for closing costs, moving expenses and other miscellaneous fees The key metric to keep in mind, though, is that your monthly mortgage payment should always be under 30% of your gross monthly income. For example, if you wanted to purchase a $400,000 home and put down $20,000 for your down payment, you should plan on having an additional $12,000 to $24,000 set aside to cover the closing process. Assuming a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and a 4.5% interest rate, your monthly mortgage payment with PMI will end up being roughly $2,400 — you would need to earn $8,000 a month in gross income to comfortably afford it. Unfortunately, many Americans currently find themselves in a home that is just too expensive and stretches their budgets too thin. This term is commonly known as being "house poor," and a recent study from ConsumerAffairs states a staggering 69% of homeowners feel this way. The best way to avoid this is to run the numbers before you buy and make sure you can meet the aforementioned criteria to live comfortably in your new home.

How to save enough for a down payment on a home

While the process of saving up for a home purchase can seem pretty daunting, there are plenty of ways to get started. Create a budget Once you break down your monthly income and expenses, you can figure out how much you're able to set aside each month to pay for your future home. Open a high-yield savings account These accounts are designed for consumers who are looking to put away money, either as an emergency fund or toward a long-term goal such as a home purchase. Some of our favorite high-yield savings accounts include the American Express® High Yield Savings Account* and the Ally Bank Online Savings Account. Increase your income Saving is the first step, but there's only so much you can trim back on. If saving alone isn't quite cutting it, it might be time to consider asking for a raise at work or taking on a side hustle — the side gig that helped me save up enough money for a home was freelance writing. As your saving, prepare yourself in other ways Simply having the down payment isn't enough. As you're saving up, do your best to maximize your credit score, begin researching where you want to buy and how much space you can reasonably afford. That way, once you find the home you want and buy it, you won't be left with an investment you can't afford.

Bottom line

Home purchases can be quite expensive after all the costs are accounted for. That said, needing to pay 20% as a down payment as a hard-rule is nothing more than a fable at this point. In fact, you may want to consider putting down as little as possible. Yes, your monthly mortgage payment will be higher, but you may find it beneficial to have a low-interest mortgage and continue investing your money elsewhere — in the stock market or with other real estate ventures — in the meantime. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

*American Express National Bank is a Member FDIC

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.