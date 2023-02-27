What is homebuyer down payment assistance and how do you get it?

When you have a goal of buying a home, coming up with enough cash for a down payment can feel overwhelming. Luckily, you might be able to get help in the form of down payment assistance. Down payment assistance programs (DPAs) offer cash grants and low-cost or no-interest loans to qualified homebuyers. DPAs usually come from government-funded organizations operating at state and local levels, but you can also find similar programs at banks and credit unions. CNBC Select breaks down the types of down payment assistance that may be available to you and how you can qualify.

Types of down payment assistance

Thousands of down payment programs exist nationwide, most of them tailored for first-time homebuyers. DPAs generally fall under two categories — grants or loans — with each category affecting how you qualify for and repay the assistance. Grants Perhaps the most desirable option for homebuyers, grants are down payment money you don't have to repay. For example, Iowa's FirstHome program offers a $2,500 grant to help with down payment assistance and closing costs. MaineHousing's First Home Loan Program can provide $5,000 if you meet the program's requirements. Grants are also available from some banks. Bank of America can give qualified borrowers in certain areas a grant of up to 3% of the home purchase price, up to $10,000, to use toward a down payment through their Down Payment Grant program. With Chase Bank, you can get Chase Select Grant in eligible areas and receive $2,500 or $5,000 that's first applied to lower your interest rate. The rest can go toward fees or your down payment.

Loans Many DPAs are in fact second mortgages, meaning you're borrowing for a down payment and might need to repay the loan. Down payment assistance loans are typically very affordable and charge either low or no interest. Some are deferred loans where you only start to repay after 30 years or once you move, sell or refinance. For example, in Washington State, you may be able to qualify for Home Advantage Downpayment Assistance, a no-interest second mortgage loan with payments deferred for 30 years. The maximum loan amount can be between 3% and 5% of your full mortgage balance, depending on your mortgage type. Some of these loans are also forgivable. HomeFirst Down Payment Assistance Program in New York City offers a forgivable loan of up to $100,000 for a down payment or closing costs. For the loan to be forgiven, you need to use the home as your primary residence for 10 years if you're borrowing $40,000 or less, or 15 years if you're borrowing more. If your state or county doesn't provide down payment assistance loan options that fit your circumstances, see what your local credit unions or banks offer. For instance, if you live in Massachusetts and have served in the military, you might qualify for Operation Welcome Home from Metro Credit Union. The program offers a DPA loan option which covers up to 5% of the purchase price, up to $15,000, at a 2% interest rate.

How to get down payment assistance

Typically, down payment assistance programs operate on the state, county or city level. To get started, you might want to research online which programs are available in your area. If you're already working with a lender, you can ask your loan officer about your options. Note, however, that many such programs require you to work with a participating lender. If the lender you currently use isn't enrolled with one of these programs, you would have to switch lenders. If you know from the beginning that you need down payment assistance, you might want to begin the homebuying process by searching for potential programs and contacting lenders that work with them. When selecting a program, pay attention to terms, eligibility requirements and restrictions, which typically include the following: Income limits

Credit score requirements

First-time homebuyer requirements

Buying in a specified area

Purchase price limits

Using an approved mortgage lender

Using a specific type of mortgage loan (for example, a conforming loan or FHA loan)

Buying a primary residence (and staying there for a certain number of years)

Completing an approved homebuying education course

Extra help may be available Depending on the state or municipality you live in, down payment assistance programs are plentiful and potentially overwhelming. But in some states, government resources exist to help match you with the DPA that's best for your circumstances. For instance, while working on this article, we browsed the Washington State Housing Finance Commission's website for examples of DPAs — and there was a lot to browse. But the agency is ready to help: fill out a virtual form with some basic information and the WSHFC will email you recommendations about which program fits you best. We did just that. Filling out the form took a minute at most. Exactly eight minutes later, an agency staff member emailed back. The email started with a mention of the program they considered to be "the best bet" in the situation, continued with helpful links and the steps to take next, and closed with encouragement to write back in case of any questions. While your local agency may or may not have a similar tool available, most of the time, there's always a way to reach out and ask for help if you're not sure which programs you should be looking into.

What if I don't qualify for down payment assistance? With all the DPAs available, there's no guarantee you'll find one right for you. If that's the case, don't worry. You can also look into mortgage programs and lenders that require a low down payment. For example, with Ally Bank Mortgage you might be able to qualify for a HomeReady loan with just 3% down. Eligible first-time homebuyers can get a SoFi Home Loan from SoFi, also with a 3% down payment.

Certain types of government-backed loans allow you to buy a house with no down payment at all. These include VA loans designed for service members, veterans and eligible surviving spouses and USDA loans for homes in eligible rural areas. Both of these loan types have specific eligibility criteria, but if you qualify, either can be an excellent solution.

Bottom line

Saving up for a down payment can be a major hurdle on your path to homeownership, especially if you're a first-time homebuyer. A down payment assistance program can help you eliminate it. After you pick a program that looks like a good fit, get in touch with an approved lender for the next steps. Even it if turns out that DPA is not a viable option after all, your lender may be able to work with you to find a mortgage product that fits your needs. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

