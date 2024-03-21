Here are the 4 best high-risk homeowners insurance companies

Compare offers to find the best homeowners insurance

Best for discounts

Allstate Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Allstate's homeowners insurance combines strong track records for customer satisfaction with affordability. While not available in all states, it is widely available across the U.S. It's also willing to work with homeowners who have unique needs like those with homes over 100 years old. Special features including unique homesharing coverage can help make your homeowners insurance policy even more useful. Pros Offers several discounts, including bundling discounts for bundling home and auto insurance

Coverage is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Cons New policies not available in California Learn More View More

Who's this for? Allstate offers coverage in all 50 states and stands out for having several discounts to help policies fit your budget, including discounts for recent homebuyers and getting a policy at least seven days before your current policy expires. In Florida, installing windstorm mitigation features on your home can also help you qualify for a discount. Standout benefits: Policyholders can save up to 25% by bundling their homeowners and auto insurance policies and getting a welcome discount at enrollment. And with Claim RateGuard, policyholders can have peace of mind that their premiums won't increase for filing a claim (applies to one claim every five years). [ Jump to more details ]

Best for vacant homes

American Family Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights American Family offers coverage for a variety of situations, including home-based businesses and short-term rentals. The company also offers coverage for vacant homes and vacation homes. A wide variety of policy add-ons can help you get the coverage you need and skip what you don't. Pros Additional coverage available for equipment breakdown coverage, flash flooding and hidden water damage that's not visible in your home Cons Not available nationwide Learn More View More

Who's this for? American Family is one of the few homeowners insurance companies that covers vacant homes, which are considered higher risk since there's no one there to stop or report damage. Vacant home insurance could provide coverage if you're waiting for your home to sell or renovating a property you're not living in. Standout benefits: American Family's homeowners insurance features 16 add-on features from credit monitoring and identity protection to coverage for appliances and flash flooding. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for low credit scores

Foremost Homeowners Insurance Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available No

Policy highlights Foremost covers a variety of homes and situations — it offers traditional homeowners insurance in addition to coverage for seasonal homes, vacant homes, condos and more. A member of the Farmers group of companies, Foremost states that it offers coverage for homes that have been declined or non-renewed by other companies. It also covers high-risk situations like swimming pools and pets, and offers those who have bad credit. Pros Offers coverage for a variety of situations, including coverage for those who have been non-renewed or declined elsewhere Cons Online quotes take 2 to 3 days and aren't available in all states View More

Who's this for? Foremost works with all types of homes and homeowners, including those previously rejected coverage or non-renewed. It covers both newer and older homes and will even consider homes with some minor cosmetic conditions. Foremost also offers coverage for vacant homes, condos and mobile homes in addition to flood insurance. Standout benefits: Foremost considers those with low credit scores, with older homes or homes that are vacant for coverage, among other conditions that may make it harder to find coverage. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for high-value or historic homes

AIG Private Client Group Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available No

Policy highlights AIG can cover a variety of high-end homes, including historic homes, homes outside of the United States and co-ops and condos. Its policies cover landscaping, fragile item breakage and pet damage. It also offers assistance with preventative services including background checks for staff, security consultations and water damage protection. Pros Access to a variety of services including background checks for in-home staff and architectural services.

Offers high policy limits for high-value homes

Proactive prevention features for water damage Cons Unable to purchase a standalone homeowners insurance policy

Only available for high-value homes

Unable to file claims online Learn More View More

Who's this for? Whether you own a secluded retreat in the mountains or a historic home in the city, AIG Private Client Group could be worth considering. AIG offers coverage tailored towards high-value homes' needs, including coverage for architectural services and security consultations. Standout benefits: AIG's policies offer coverage for homes built before 1945, making it a good fit for expensive properties with historical value. These policies also offer reimbursement for using historic preservation consultants after a covered loss and coverage for fragile items. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top high-risk homeowners insurance companies

Allstate

Allstate has been in business for more than 100 years and is known for having high marks for customer service, financial strength and affordable rates. In addition to homeowners insurance, the company offers auto insurance, condo insurance and motorcycle insurance among others. J.D. Power Home Insurance Study rating 809 out of 1,000 A.M. Best score A+ [ Return to summary ]

American Family

American Family, also known as AmFam, has been in business for over 90 years. In addition to homeowners insurance, it offers auto, life and umbrella insurance. J.D. Power Home Insurance Study rating 813 out of 1,000 A.M. Best score A+ [ Return to summary ]

Foremost

Foremost has been offering coverage for 65 years, and is part of the well-respected Farmers Insurance Group. It's available in all 50 states and Washington D.C. and offers traditional auto and homeowners policies in addition to specialty coverages for homes, boats, RVs and more. J.D. Power Home Insurance Study rating Not rated A.M. Best score A [ Return to summary ]

AIG Private Client Group

AIG is one of the larger names in the insurance space. Through its Private Client Select service, high net-worth individuals can find coverage for their homes, collections, excess liability, cars, yachts and even horses. However, standalone policies aren't available. J.D. Power Home Insurance Study rating 831 out of 1,000 A.M. Best score A [ Return to summary ]

FAQs What makes a home insurance policy a higher risk? Many factors — both personal and those about your home — can lead insurers to consider your home a higher risk. Personal factors like low credit scores, filing multiple claims and owning an aggressive pet breed could play into being considered higher risk. Your home could also have several factors that could lead to an increased risk, including its age, having a swimming pool or an older roof. Is it hard to get homeowners insurance after being dropped? It's possible to get coverage for your home after being dropped by your current insurer or facing a rejection. Start by asking your insurer why they decided not to continue your coverage. If it's fixable, you may be able to ask your insurer to reconsider. What if I can't find homeowners insurance? If you're having trouble getting homeowners insurance through private companies, you might want to try your state's Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan. Most states have a FAIR plan. However, you'll want to try all your options first as FAIR coverage may be more expensive than other homeowners insurance options.

Bottom line

Getting homeowners insurance is important, but having an older home, a swimming pool or a low credit score can make it harder. However, several companies will insure homes with higher risk factors. Different companies consider risk factors differently, so it's important to compare quotes from several high-risk homeowners insurance companies.

