What is a CLUE report and how does it affect your insurance rates?

What is a CLUE report?

A CLUE report provides a history of all insurance claims made on a specific property or vehicle over the past seven years. They're generated by analytics firm LexisNexis to help insurers decide whether to approve or deny coverage, how much coverage to provide and what premiums to charge. Over 95% of home insurance companies and more than 99% of auto insurers rely on CLUE reports, according to LexisNexis. The files contain a variety of information, much of it relating to specific claims and basic information regarding the policyholder at the time of the claim: Insurance company

Policyholder's personal information and policy number

Date of losses and claims

Type of loss (water damage, fire, etc.)

If the claim was denied

Amount paid on the claim if approved Policyholders can also add notations to their CLUE reports: If, for example, a homeowner gets rid of a dog after a dog-bite claim, according to the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, "[they] can add this notation to the CLUE report for the property." In 2023, LexisNexis launched C.L.U.E. Auto 360, which adds data from police records and other vehicle-specific sources outside of insurance claims that indicate damage.

How to get a CLUE report

The Fair Credit Reporting Act of 1970 gives individuals the right to ask for at least one free CLUE report for their property or vehicle each year. You can request a report from LexisNext online, by phone or by mail.



You'll need to provide your full name, date of birth, address, city, state and zip code, as well as your Social Security number and driver's license number. You can't request a CLUE report about a property or vehicle if you are not the owner. But if you're buying a house or used car, you can ask the current owner to show you its CLUE report. Since it can affect your coverage and rates, it's a good idea to review the information in your own report. Consumers have the right to dispute inaccurate information with LexisNexis. You may receive a blank CLUE report but that doesn't mean there have been no claims: CLUE reports only keep information for seven years and a few insurers don't report claims to LexisNexis.



It's also possible there were problems with the car or house that the policyholder paid out of pocket to repair.

How does a CLUE report affect your insurance rates?

Insurers use CLUE reports to determine how likely it is that a claim will be filed in the future. A CLUE Property report will include prior losses from previous owners of a home while CLUE Auto will do the same for a used vehicle. According to the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, if a company can prove a correlation between a previous owner's loss and the probability of a future loss, it can use that information in determining coverage and rates. A claim relating to theft could indicate a car may be stolen again, according to Lexis-Nexis, while claims for fire damage might mean a home is in a wildfire zone. More claims typically will mean higher premiums. But some claims — like one to cover a new roof or replacement tires — can indicate future repairs are less likely and lead to lower rates. If you reach out. to your insurer, be clear about whether you're filing a claim or just making an inquiry, so that your report is accurate. Even a serious inquiry may be noted in your CLUE report and used to adjust your rates.

How to use your CLUE report

When shopping for insurance Your CLUE report can influence your coverage and rates, so it's important to ensure it's accurate. Dispute any errors with LexisNexis before applying for insurance. Before selling your home or car A prospective buyer may ask the owner to see the CLUE report to get an idea what condition the property or vehicle is in, and what they may have to pay for insurance. A CLUE report can also show what improvements have been made—like that a roof was recently replaced or a security system was installed. When buying a home Insurance costs should be factored in when considering your monthly home payments and how much house you can afford. A CLUE report will show you what issues a property may have and what you might expect to pay for a policy.



Buyers can't request a CLUE report from Lexis-Nexis but they can ask the current owner for the CLUE Home Seller's Disclosure.



FAQs Can a CLUE report be blank? Yes, a CLUE report could be blank if the policyholder didn't file any claims or if the insurer doesn't report information to LexisNexis. How far back does a clue report go? A CLUE report will contain claims information from the past seven years. Can a CLUE report contain errors? It is possible for CLUE reports to contain inaccurate information. If you notice this in your report, contact LexisNexis to make a correction. Do all insurance companies use CLUE reports? According to LexisNexis, 95% of property insurers and 99% of auto insurers use the CLUE database. How much does it cost to get a CLUE report? You can request a free CLUE report about your home or car at least once a year.

Bottom line

CLUE reports not only provide important insights for insurance companies, but they can help buyers learn more about a car or home. Since CLUE reports can influence your insurance rates, review them periodically to make sure all the information is accurate.

Why trust CNBC Select?

