Here's how to file an auto insurance claim so you can get back on the road faster

It's no secret that repairing or replacing a car can be costly. Luckily, however, that's what you have car insurance for. Filing a claim is how you notify your insurer that something has happened and start the process of remedying the situation. Filing an auto insurance claim often involves more than just telling your insurer what happened. There are a few steps you'll want to take at the scene of the accident and after the claim is filed to get your car repaired and get back on the road. Here are the five steps you'll need to take to file an auto insurance claim.

1. Get yourself to safety, then document the situation

If you are involved in an accident, you'll want to put yourself before your car. Get to a safe place and make sure that anyone else involved is safe, too. Check for injuries, and if there are any, you'll want to call 911 or ask someone else to do so. If there aren't any injuries or medical assistance needed, and your car is safe to drive, you'll want to move the vehicle out of traffic. Once you're in a safe position, you'll want to take lots of pictures and document the situation. Make sure to document the following: License plate numbers and state of vehicles involved

Vehicle identification numbers (found in the bottom driver's side of the windshield), and the make, model, color and year

Names, addresses, phone numbers, and license numbers of all drivers

Insurance information from the other driver(s), including a policy number

Names, addresses and phone numbers of other witnesses and passengers

Photos of the damage to both cars and any other property (like a mailbox or telephone pole)

Location of the incident

2. Work with the police if necessary

Most states don't require a police report for a minor accident and you can often still file an insurance claim without having a police report. However, getting a police report can still be beneficial and can speed up the claims process, even if the fender bender seems to be minor. Each state has different laws for what's considered a minor accident and the police report can help determine the extent of the damages. Police reports are especially important if the other party is uncooperative and help prove the validity of the account of the accident. If the police respond to the accident, take note of the officer's name and badge number and how you can receive a copy of the police report — usually either in person from the police station or by calling. If the police don't come to the scene, you can still complete a report yourself by going to the police station.

3. Contact your insurance company

Once you've gathered all of the necessary information above, you'll want to contact your insurance company. You can do that in several ways. Some insurers, including Geico, State Farm and Progressive allow you to file claims through their app. Here, you'll want to upload photos you took at the scene, and the police report if applicable. Ask about your coverage, too, including what coverage you have, the limits of the policy, and any deductibles you may be responsible for. You may also want to ask if you have any rental car coverage if it's needed. Generally, you'll want to contact your insurance company sooner rather than later — the sooner you can start the process, the faster things will be fixed, and the more everyone will remember to make the claim as accurate as possible.

4. Get the damage inspected by an adjustor

An adjustor will probably need to inspect the damage. Generally, they'll come to you and give you an assessment of the damage, and an estimate of how much repairs will cost. Your insurance company may decide that your car isn't worth fixing and decide that it's totaled. If that's the case, you may receive a check for the actual cash value (ACV) of the car, minus your deductible. You'll then start the process of buying a new car. If your car is fixable, you'll get an estimate on how much it will cost to repair. You'll be able to choose the repair facility that will work on your car.

5. Get your car repaired, keep accurate records and follow up

The final step is to get your vehicle repaired. Keep track of any expenses related to the accident that you incur along the way. Throughout the process, keep detailed notes on your interactions with your insurance company. Make sure to note the names and phone numbers of the people you've spoken to. If you're having trouble with the process, contacting your adjuster, your insurance professional or your state insurance department are all options.

Bottom line

To get your car repaired after an accident, make sure you gather all the information you need at the scene, including info about the other driver, their car, and insurance. Then, call your own insurance company or use its website or app to start the process of meeting with an adjuster and getting your car repaired. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

