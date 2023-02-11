Have a bad driving record? Here are the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers

If you're categorized as a high-risk driver by your car insurance company, you'll likely pay more than the average driver. There are several reasons why you could be considered a high-risk driver. It may be because of your driving record — think having a history of tickets, accidents or DUI/DWI convictions. Or it may be because of certain characteristics, such as if you're a young or inexperienced driver or have poor credit. While you may pay higher rates for coverage with one or more of these factors on your record, that doesn't mean that you can't still get the best possible price for coverage based on your situation. Shopping around for coverage, working on your credit score and bundling your insurance policies could help bring down the premium, or the price you pay for coverage. (See our methodology to see how we choose the car insurance companies for high-risk drivers.)

Best car insurance for high-risk drivers

Best overall: State Farm

State Farm Best for at-fault accidents: Erie

Erie Best for speeding tickets: Geico

Geico Best for DUI/DWI: Progressive

Progressive Best for military members and veterans: USAA

Best overall

State Farm Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights State farm is one of the largest auto insurers based on market share and has an excellent reputation for customer satisfaction. It offers 13 discounts, including ones for safe driving and young drivers. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High customer satisfaction

Largest car insurance company in the U.S.

Accident forgiveness for good drivers Cons High NAIC complaint index score

Doesn’t offer gap insurance Learn More View More

State Farm is a top pick for high-risk drivers, and it was also our top pick for car insurance overall for customer satisfaction. It scores at the top of widely-available car insurance companies by JD Power for customer satisfaction and offers some of the most affordable rates for people with at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs or DWIs. It also enjoys an A++ rating from AM Best, indicating superior financial health. Best of all, coverage is offered in all 50 states. Average full-coverage premium after an at-fault accident: $1,769 Average full-coverage premium after one speeding ticket: $1,606 Average full-coverage premium after a DUI or DWI: $2,293

Best for at-fault accidents

Erie Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Erie Insurance offers auto insurance for many different situations and affordable premiums. Several different coverages allow you to customize your policy.

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Offers affordable premiums

Below average NAIC complaint index Cons Only available in 12 states and Washington, D.C. Learn More View More

Erie offers some of the lowest premiums for several high-risk situations, including for people with at-fault accidents. The one major drawback is that it's only available in 12 states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Average full-coverage premium after an at-fault accident: $1,562

Best for speeding tickets

Geico Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Geico coverage and services are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and there are 16 different types of discounts available. In addition to the standard coverage options, Geico offers various optional add-ons, such as emergency roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and mechanical breakdown insurance. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Lowest average rates

Inclusive coverage options, including high-risk drivers

Available nationwide Cons High premiums for high-risk drivers

Fewer branches for in-person services Learn More View More

Insurance companies see speeding tickets as serious offenses, and this generally is factored into the price you'll pay for car insurance coverage. Of the insurance companies we compared, Geico offers the lowest price for those with one speeding ticket offense. It also offers a range of other insurance products, including homeowners insurance and renters insurance, that make it easy to bundle and save on coverage. Average full-coverage premium after one speeding ticket: $1,586

Best for DUI or DWI

Progressive Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Progressive offers a number of lines of insurance to allow for bundling, and convenient tools to help you keep your coverage in your budget. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Quotes available online

Available in all 50 states Cons Above average NAIC complaint index score Learn More View More

A DUI (also called a DWI in some states) is a serious offense. But, drivers with this on their record will still be able to get coverage from insurers. Progressive offers coverage for this situation, though premiums are much higher after this offense than for something like a speeding ticket. Average full-coverage premium after a DUI or DWI: $2,049

Best for military members and veterans

USAA Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights USAA's auto insurance is available in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and some international locations. In addition to low rates and coverage options for unique circumstances, such as for active-duty members, customers have access to an intuitive mobile app. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Lowest average premium for minimum coverage

Highest customer satisfaction ranking

Superior discounts for military members Cons Only available to military members, veterans and their immediate family members Learn More View More

USAA offers competitive rates for those who have at-fault accidents and speeding tickets on their records. The company is also rated very highly for customer satisfaction. However, this insurer only provides coverage to those who have a military affiliation, including military members, veterans and their immediate family members. Average full-coverage premium after an at-fault accident: $1,742 Average full-coverage premium after one speeding ticket: $1,464 Average full-coverage premium after a DUI or DWI: $2,313

FAQs

Who is considered a high-risk driver?

High-risk drivers are those who have one or more of the following on their records: A previous at-fault accident

A speeding ticket

A DUI or DWI

An SR-22 or FR-44, a form that proves insurance coverage, filed with their state insurance office

A large number of points on your license

A low credit score It's worth noting that there's no industry standard for what's considered high-risk. And, while one driver might be considered high-risk to one insurance company, they may not be at another insurance company.

What's the best car insurance for high-risk drivers?

Depending on your situation, you'll want to shop around for coverage. Each car insurance company considers your risks differently and will price your car insurance premium accordingly. Getting quotes from several different car insurance companies will help you make sure you're paying the right price for the coverage you need.

How long are you considered a high-risk driver?

Generally, factors like at-fault accidents and speeding tickets affect your insurance for three to five years. Crashes that involve DUIs or reckless driving could stay on your record for life. However, the length of time these things ultimately stay on your record depends on the state where you live.

How can I lower my premium as a high-risk driver?

While you may not be able to get a ticket, DUI, or at-fault accident off your record, you can take steps to lower the price you'll pay. Taking a defensive driving course could help to show insurers you're taking steps to become a better driver, and they could lower your premium because of it. Working on your credit score can help lower the price you'll pay for car insurance. In some states, your credit score can be used as a factor to determine how much you'll pay for insurance. The higher your credit score, the less a car insurance company will charge you for coverage. Bundling your coverage with a home, condo or renters insurance policy could help you save money as well. Some insurers offer discounts for keeping your insurance policies in one place. Lastly, getting quotes from several companies and comparing them can help you make sure you get the best possible deal for you. You'll want to pay attention to more than just the price, however. Look closely at the amount of coverage offered, and choose the policy that offers the highest coverage limits for the smallest premium.

What if I'm denied coverage as a high-risk driver?

If you're denied auto insurance coverage from one insurer, it's worth checking with another. Each company looks at drivers differently when deciding whether to cover them and how much to charge. An insurance agent can also help you find coverage that fits your needs and driving record. If you're still having trouble getting covered, there are options. Looking into a state-assigned risk pool might be one way to get insurance as a high-risk driver. These pools can help you be sure you'll get coverage, though the price might be higher than you could get on your own.

Bottom line

If you have a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident or a DUI on your driving record, it's still possible to get coverage. To make your coverage more affordable, do your research and compare several quotes, look for bundling opportunities and work on your credit score.

