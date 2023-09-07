Pay-per-mile car insurance could help you save if you don't drive often — here's what you need to know

Almost every state requires drivers to have car insurance. However, with the average American paying over $2,000 per year for full coverage according to Bankrate data, that expense can be hard to justify when you drive very little. If you're shopping for car insurance, you may have come across pay-per-mile car insurance, a type of coverage that lets you pay a daily base rate plus a per-mile rate as you drive. While it's a good choice for some drivers — notably those who work remotely and retirees — it's not a good fit for every driver. Here, CNBC Select breaks down what you need to know about pay-per-mile car insurance and the top insurers that offer this type of coverage.

What is pay-per-mile car insurance?

Pay-per-mile car insurance is a type of car insurance coverage that tracks the amount you drive each month and then charges a base rate and a per-mile rate. Generally, you can get the same or similar types of coverage you'd get from a standard car insurance policy, including liability coverage and the option of full coverage car insurance to include collision and comprehensive coverage in your policy. Compared to standard car insurance, pay-per-mile car insurance might be cheaper if you drive less than the average driver. In the U.S., that average is about 13,400 miles per year, according to 2022 data from the U.S. Department of Transportation. According to Metromile, a pay-per-mile insurance company, those who drive 10,000 miles per year or less are the most likely to save with this type of coverage. Pay-per-mile car insurance premiums are calculated based on two primary factors: a base rate and a per-mile rate. Base rates largely depend on the state you live in, your car's make, model and year, your driving history and habits and the types of coverage you've selected on your policy. Then, you'll pay a few cents for each mile you drive on top of that base rate.

How does pay-per-mile car insurance work?

Pay-per-mile car insurance tracks the mileage you drive either with a mobile app or with a transmitter plugged into the diagnostic port of your car beneath the steering column. The system tracks the number of miles you drive and shares that data with your insurance company. It's worth noting, however, that these devices can sometimes transmit more information than simply how many miles you drive — some can also share data on the time of day you drive, speed habits and braking tendencies. Make sure to research any companies you're considering to fully understand what data will be shared. The difference between pay-per-mile insurance and driving-based or usage-based insurance is that pay-per-mile focuses on the number of miles driven, while driving-based and usage-based policies measure driving habits and reward safer drivers with lower premiums.

Is pay-per-mile car insurance worth it?

In some cases, pay-per-mile car insurance can be useful for lowering rates. There are several scenarios where this type of car insurance can make sense. There are a few pros and cons you should think through when considering whether it's right for you. Pros of pay-per-mile car insurance Pay-per-mile car insurance has some obvious advantages, namely: Cheaper car insurance. Pay-per-mile car insurance bases your premium largely on the amount of driving you do. For those who don't drive every day, this type of car insurance could link the amount of driving you do to your car insurance price, which could lower premiums. Cons of pay-per-mile car insurance In some cases, pay-per-mile car insurance doesn't make sense. Here are a few common scenarios that could make it smarter to look for a standard car insurance policy: It's not available in all states. Not all companies operate pay-per-mile car insurance programs in all U.S. states.

Best pay-per-mile car insurance

Best overall

SmartMiles® by Nationwide Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights SmartMiles® is one of the more widely available pay-per-mile auto insurance options. It offers affordable coverage by the mile, tracked through a device plugged into your vehicle or through your vehicle's existing system for some models. For those who road trip often, only the first 250 miles of driving per day count towards mileage. Pros Available in 44 states

Road trip exception included Cons Not available in all states Learn More View More

SmartMiles by Nationwide offers the same strong coverage that the company is known for — after all, Nationwide was one of our top picks for traditional car insurance. With this pay-per-mile car insurance, base premiums and per-mile costs don't fluctuate over the course of the policy term, unless you make changes. Nationwide also offers a discount of up to 10% for safe driving after your first renewal.

Milewise® from Allstate Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Allstate's pay-per-mile program works through a device and a compatible app that can track driving miles, plus information like time of day, location, and speed. It's available in 21 states, and has a road trip cap at 250 miles per day (or 150 miles per day in Oregon, Illlinois, Indiana, Ohio and New Jersey). Pros Road trip exclusion included

Allstate is rated highly for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power Cons Not available in all states Learn More View More

Milewise from Allstate is truly pay-per-mile car insurance — with this plan, your premium is paid after each trip with an account funded from a credit card on file. Users can track their daily costs, mileage cost and miles driven through an app. Rates can fluctuate based on your driving behavior in some states, which could increase or decrease your premium depending on your driving.

Best for discounts

Metromile Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Metromile's auto insurance offers coverage in eight states and is backed by Lemonade. Metromile offers discounts for insuring multiple cars and discounts for bundling policies, and a discount of up to 15% for using its Ride Along program, which tracks driving for 17 days before calculating a rate. Pros Quotes available online Cons Only available in Washington, California, Oregon, Illinois, Arizona, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey Learn More View More

Metromile is a subsidiary of the insurance company Lemonade, which has also been one of our top picks for homeowners insurance and renters insurance. It offers discounts for bundling these policies and offers a discount for insuring multiple cars. Metromile also offers a potential discount of up to 15% off based on your driving habits through its Ride Along program.

Bottom line

Pay-per-mile car insurance can help some people who don't drive much save on their car insurance. However, it involves a method of tracking mileage, like a transmitter that plugs into your car, and it isn't available in every state. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every pay-per-mile car insurance review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of car insurance products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best car insurance.

Our methodology

To determine the best pay-per-mile car insurance companies, CNBC Select looked at various U.S. car insurance companies that offer this type of coverage. When narrowing down and selecting the top pay-per-mile insurers, we considered average premium data, coverage types, availability of coverage and customer satisfaction using data from AM Best, J.D. Power's Auto Claims Satisfaction Study rankings.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.