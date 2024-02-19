How much does flood insurance cost and what does it cover?

Does my homeowners insurance cover flooding?

Water damage that originates inside the home, like from a burst pipe, is typically covered by a standard homeowners policy. That's especially true if the damage is what insurers describe as "sudden and accidental" and not due to poor maintenance or a mishap during renovations. Nationwide Insurance stands out for its customizable coverage, as well as its numerous discounts and easy-to-use website. A standard home insurance policy with Nationwide also includes help rebuilding if you have to meet updated building codes.

When the source is outside the house, it's a bit more complicated: Water that comes into your home from the top down, like a drip caused by rain, may be covered. But if that same rain causes a flood that fills your basement with two feet of water, you'd need flood insurance. Some insurance companies will add flooding as a named peril in a rider to your existing homeowners policy. Read more: The best flood insurance companies

What does flood insurance cover?

NFIP defines flooding as an "excess of water on land that is normally dry, affecting two or more acres or two or more properties." NFIP-backed flood insurance policies offer two forms of coverage, which can be bought together or separately. Building coverage The house, including the foundation and walls

Electrical and plumbing systems

Central air conditioning, furnace and water heater

Refrigerator, oven and other attached appliances

Carpeting

Permanently installed paneling, bookcases and cabinetry

Detached garages Contents coverage Personal belongings, like clothing, furniture and electronics

Portable and window air conditioners.

Portable microwave ovens and dishwashers.

Area rugs and carpets not included in building coverage

Clothes washers and dryers.

Food freezers and the food in them.

Certain valuables, like artwork and furs (up to $2,500)

How much does flood insurance cost?

The average flood insurance policy costs about $888 a year, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). That rate varies greatly by state, as seen in these two tables.

Most expensive states for flood insurance State Average annual cost for flood insurance Average monthly cost for flood insurance Connecticut $1,590 $133 Hawaii $1,437 $120 Massachusetts $1,269 $106 New Hampshire $1,216 $101 Vermont $1,197 $100



Least expensive states for flood insurance State Average annual cost for flood insurance Average monthly cost for flood insurance Alaska $454 $38 Maryland $608 $51 Utah $645 $54 Nevada $715 $60 Virginia $743 $62



How much your premiums will cost depends on your property's location and flooding risk, the building materials and the number of floors, as well as the type of policy and deductible amount you select. If you have a mortgage on a property in a FEMA-designated flood area, you may need to pay your annual flood insurance premiums upfront.

What is not covered by flood insurance?

The National Flood Insurance Program underwrites 90% of flood policies in the U.S., but there are limitations to its policies. They cap dwelling coverage at $250,000 and personal property coverage at $100,000. In addition, NFIP-backed policies don't cover outside structures or belongings, like trees, decks, patios, fences, swimming pools or septic systems. Basement coverage is also limited with NFIP policies: Basic structural elements and essential equipment (like furnaces and sump pumps) are covered but personal belongings and finished basement improvements are not. Flood insurance also doesn't cover damage from a backed-up sewer or drain. You'd need water-backup coverage on your homeowner’s policy. And if you have to relocate while damage from flooding is repaired, your living expenses are not covered by NFIP-backed insurance.

NFIP vs. private flood insurance

Backed by FEMA, the NFIP will insure any homeowner, even one whose property is in a floodplain. You can get a policy directly from the program or through one of the dozens of insurance companies that partner with it through the Write-Your-Own (WYO) Program. These carriers sell policies under their own name, but they're still underwritten by the NFIP and must still adhere to the rates and coverage options set by FEMA. There are also private insurance companies that offer flood policies without NFIP backing. Because they're not governed by the same regulations, they can offer more customization and set higher coverage limits. (They can also decline to cover a high-risk property.) If you have a high-end home, Chubb offers flood insurance policies to homes with a fair market value of at least $1 million. You can get up to $15 million in home and contents coverage, as well as up to $5,000 to help flood-proof your home or move your belongings if a flood warning is issued.

Private flood insurance can also cover property and belongings that NFIP-backed policies don't. In addition to up to $4 million in building coverage and $500,000 in personal property coverage, Neptune Flood Insurance provides up to $50,000 to repair or replace external structures, up to $10,000 to replace items stored in your basement and as much as $10,000 for pool cleanup and repair. Unlike NFIP insurance, a basic flood policy with Neptune pays for your living expenses if you need to move during repairs.

Do I need flood insurance?

If you have a mortgage on a home in a FEMA-designated flood area, your lender may require you to take out flood insurance. Usually, the policy only needs to cover the building, though you can add property coverage, too. Even if your lender doesn't mandate it, though, flood insurance could be a wise investment. Ninety percent of natural disasters in the U.S. involve flooding, according to NFIP data, and more than 40% of claims come from areas that aren't designated high-risk flood zones.

Bottom line

Flood damage is usually excluded from standard homeowners insurance policies. To start rebuilding your home in the wake of a deluge, you'll need flood insurance, either from the NFIP or from a private insurer.

