What is fair market value and how is it calculated?

The fair market value of a house is a critical part of the homebuying process, influencing how much buyers are willing to pay and how much of a mortgage lenders are willing to approve. Fair market value is also relevant to homeowners looking to refinance their mortgage or who are involved in estate planning or legal disputes.



But how is this figure determined?



CNBC Select examines what you need to know about fair market value, including how it's calculated and what it's used for.

What we'll cover

What is the fair market value of a home?

The fair market value of a property is the approximate price that an informed and unpressured buyer would pay to an informed and unpressured seller. It's not necessarily the list price or the price that a home ultimately sells for.



How is fair market value calculated?

There's no set formula for fair market value, but assessors will look at the age, location, square footage and the number of beds and bathrooms, as well as special features like a garage or pool.



They'll then look at what several comparable homes, or "comps," have sold for recently.

Other reasons to know your home's fair market value

Even if you're not in the market, fair market value is taken into consideration when assessing homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes. Knowing your home's fair market value can also be integral in estate planning, divorce proceedings and retirement planning.

Bottom line

The fair market value of a home is a key piece of information whether you're buying or selling, or looking to refinance your mortgage. It's also important to know for retirement and estate planning, or if you're going through a major life change, like a divorce.

