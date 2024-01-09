How to claim the mortgage interest deduction in 2024

Paying interest is no fun, but the interest on your mortgage could help you lower your taxes.



The mortgage interest deduction (MID) allows borrowers to write off a portion of the interest on their home loan. That lowers your taxable income and can move you into a lower tax bracket, which can save you thousands at tax time. The MID was introduced in 1913, the same year as federal income taxes. With interest rates hitting a 23-year-high in 2023, the deduction could be particularly beneficial this tax season. Here's what you need to know about the mortgage interest deduction, including who is eligible, how much you can claim and how to include it on your tax return.

What is the mortgage interest deduction?

The mortgage interest deduction allows you to deduct a portion of the interest on your mortgage from your taxable income. You'll have to itemize your return and the loan must be a secured debt with your property as collateral. In addition to private loans, the MID can be claimed using government-backed mortgages like USDA, VA and FHA loans.



If you want to claim the deduction for a mortgage refinance, home equity loan or home equity line of credit, the funds must have been used toward renovations or other improvements. You can also deduct mortgage points, any penalties for paying your mortgage off early and some late payment charges.

How much interest can I write off?

You can deduct the interest you paid on the first $750,000 of your mortgage during the relevant tax year. For married couples filing separately, that limit is $375,000. If you took out your mortgage between Oct. 13, 1987, and Dec. 16, 2017, the limit is $1 million or $500,000 for couples filing separately.



There is no cap for mortgages taken out before Oct. 13, 1987. The maximum deduction includes the total amount of loans on your primary and secondary residences.

Is the mortgage interest deduction right for you?

Whether you want to take the mortgage interest deduction boils down to whether it's worth filing an itemized return. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 nearly doubled the standard deduction, from $6,500 to $12,000 for individual filers, from $13,000 to $24,000 for joint filers and from $9,550 to $18,000 for heads of household. As a result, the number of taxpayers who choose to itemize their returns and claim the MID has declined precipitously. Add up the interest you paid on your mortgage last year and any other deductions you plan to take. If the total is less than the standard deduction, you may not want to go through the trouble of itemizing. Be sure to investigate any other available tax breaks for homeowners, though — If you want to deduct a portion of your property taxes or claim home improvement costs, you'll need to itemize. If you do decide to file an itemized return, you might need some help: With TurboTax, CNBC Select's choice for overall best tax software, you can do it yourself, get advice from a tax expert or have a professional prepare and file your return.

How to claim the mortgage interest deduction

If you paid more than $600 in interest last year, your mortgage provider should send you a completed Form 1098 that you'll use to fill out the Itemized Deduction List on Form 1040-Schedule A when you file your taxes. In some cases, interest paid on timeshares, rentals, home offices and other properties may qualify for a deduction but they may require additional forms. You can consult IRS Publication 936 for more information.

Bottom line

The mortgage interest deduction can make a dent in a homeowner's tax bill, but it's important to understand if you qualify for it and if claiming it would net you more than just taking the standard deduction.

