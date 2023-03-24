TurboTax's software is easy and well-designed but could be expensive for complex tax situations

As 2022's tax deadline approaches, choosing the right tax software can help you get your taxes done quickly and accurately. TurboTax is a good fit if you're looking for access to live expert assistance and an easy-to-follow interface and don't mind paying to make your experience better. Below, CNBC Select breaks down TurboTax's tax software and services to help you decide if it's the right service to help you do your taxes this year.

TurboTax tax filing software review

TurboTax Learn More On TurboTax's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - see breakdown by plan in the description below

Free version For simple tax returns only. Not all taxpayers qualify. See if you qualify.

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Step-by-step guidance with a Q&A format that is easy to follow

TurboTax Live provides on-demand advice and a final review from a tax expert

Live Full Service has a tax expert prepare, sign, and file your return

Accuracy and maximum refund guaranteed*

Audit support, which provides free assistance if you get an IRS or other tax notice Cons More costly than other software programs

Live expert assistance plans have additional costs Cost breakdown by plan: Free (For simple tax returns only. Not all taxpayers qualify. See if you qualify): $0 federal, $0 per state

(For simple tax returns only. Not all taxpayers qualify. See if you qualify): $0 federal, $0 per state Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $59* federal, $59* per state

(helps you maximize credits and deductions): $59* federal, $59* per state Premier (includes returns with investments and expenses): $89* federal, $59* per state

(includes returns with investments and expenses): $89* federal, $59* per state Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $119* federal, $59* per state



(for personal and business income and expenses): $119* federal, $59* per state Live Basic (includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 3/31

(includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 3/31 Live Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $129* federal, $64* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $129* federal, $64* per state Live Premier (includes help from tax experts): $179* federal, $64* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $179* federal, $64* per state Live self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $209* federal, $64* per state Full Service Live Basic (includes help from tax experts; simple tax returns only): $209* federal, $54* state

(includes help from tax experts; simple tax returns only): $209* federal, $54* state Full Service Live Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $259* federal, $64* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $259* federal, $64* per state Full Service Live Premier (includes help from tax experts): $369* federal, $64* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $369* federal, $64* per state Full Service Live self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $399* federal, $64* per state *Click here for TurboTax offer details and disclosures **A simple tax return is Form 1040 only. Learn More View More

TurboTax pros and cons

Whether or not TurboTax is the right fit for you largely depends on your budget and service needs. Here are the pros and cons of TurboTax's services overall:

TurboTax pros and cons: Is it for you? Pros: Has an easy-to-follow interface that turns taxes into an interactive workflow of questions

Access to extra help from a professional

Ability to upload tax documents

Every TurboTax return is backed by a guarantee Cons: More expensive than other tax-filing software

Only those with simple tax returns (including those with only W-2 income) qualify for the free version, other situations start at $59

Live expert assistance plans start at $209

State taxes are generally an additional cost for most paid plans

Advantages of TurboTax

There are several advantages to choosing one of TurboTax's tax filing software, from live support to simple uploading interfaces. Here's what you should know if you're considering using a TurboTax product for your taxes in 2023. Easy-to-follow interface TurboTax uses a question-and-answer format to collect all the important information it needs. It's intuitive and simple, guiding you through the process in a way that's easy to follow. TurboTax support can help you get your taxes done right If you're feeling uncertain about doing your taxes, TurboTax's live support features can help you make sure you're on the right track. There are two levels of assistance: Live Assisted and Full Service. For Live Assisted programs, you'll have access to an expert and the option for a tax expert to review your return before you file it. With TurboTax Live Assisted Basic, these features are free for those with simple tax returns, if your taxes are filed by March 31. However, if you need to itemize deductions or if you earned freelance income you'll need to select a paid package to make sure you get the support you need. These options start at $129, and get more expensive depending on the level of service you want. For TurboTax's Full Service products, you'll get matched with a tax expert who will handle the entire process once you upload your documents. However, these packages start at $209 for simple tax returns and go up to $399 for self-employed taxpayers. Ability to upload tax documents simply If you've received your W-2 or other tax forms digitally, you won't need to worry about manually entering your information. TurboTax makes it simple to upload your documents to their site. Not only does that reduce the amount of time it takes to do your taxes, but also can help to eliminate potential human error and typos. TurboTax also holds a record of those documents for reference throughout the year, and can upload your previous year's tax returns if you use the service again next year. TurboTax offers guarantees on your returns When you use TurboTax, you'll receive several guarantees that your taxes are done right and you're getting the maximum refund possible. Here are the guarantees TurboTax offers: Tax Return Lifetime Guarantee: For those who file individual returns, TurboTax will vouch for your return's calculations and accuracy, and even provides audit support if necessary.

For those who file individual returns, TurboTax will vouch for your return's calculations and accuracy, and even provides audit support if necessary. 100% Accurate Calculations Guarantee: If you use a TurboTax product and find out that you owe a penalty or interest on your state or federal taxes because of a calculation error that TurboTax made, the company will pay it for you.

If you use a TurboTax product and find out that you owe a penalty or interest on your state or federal taxes because of a calculation error that TurboTax made, the company will pay it for you. Maximum Refund Guarantee: If you're not satisfied with your refund or tax due on your individual taxes and can get a better outcome from another tax software, TurboTax will refund your purchase.

If you're not satisfied with your refund or tax due on your individual taxes and can get a better outcome from another tax software, TurboTax will refund your purchase. Audit Support Guarantee: TurboTax could help you if you use their software and are audited. Those who use the service for individuals will get one-on-one assistance from a tax professional. While this support is not legal advice and doesn't include any representation before the IRS, it could help you plan your next move during a stressful situation.

Disadvantages of TurboTax

TurboTax does have its downsides. Here's what you should know before starting your taxes with TurboTax. It's more expensive than other tax software TurboTax has free versions available for those with simple returns. For everyone else — like those who have sold investments, earned freelance income, or have rental property income — TurboTax costs money. State taxes are an additional cost For most plans, the price you see listed for federal returns doesn't include the state tax return you may need to file.

TurboTax Free review

Cost: Free, if you qualify If you have a simple tax return, meaning that you just have W-2 income to report and are taking standard deductions, TurboTax's free version could be the right fit for you. The free version includes free federal and state filing. Those with simple tax returns can also file for free using TurboTax's Live Assisted Basic, but only if you file by March 31. Here are the situations covered by TurboTax's free versions: W-2 income

1099-INT and 1099-DIV forms reporting interest and dividend income

Standard deduction

Earned Income Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Student loan interest deductions If you have any of the following, TurboTax's free versions might not be an option: Itemized deductions instead of the standard deduction

Unemployment income on a 1099-G

Stock or cryptocurrency sales

Freelance income, like 1099-NEC income

Business income

Rental property income In these situations, you may need to choose a paid TurboTax plan.

TurboTax Deluxe review

Cost: $59, with state taxes an additional $59 each TurboTax Deluxe is the step up from the free edition, with the ability to process different types of tax documents. It's a good fit for those who need to itemize their deductions. Here are the additional situations covered in the Deluxe version: Charitable donations through itemization

Homeowner tax breaks through itemization

Ability to search more than 350 tax credits and deductions

TurboTax Premier review

Cost: $89, with state taxes an additional $59 each TurboTax Premier includes all of the things in TurboTax Deluxe, but can also cover additional tax situations including: Cryptocurrency sales

Stocks, bonds and robo-investing

Employee stock purchase programs

Rental property income

TurboTax Self-Employed review

Cost: $119, with state taxes an additional $59 each For freelancers, contractors and self-employed people, TurboTax requires this package to file. This version is for you if you have any of the following types of income or expenses: 1099-NEC income

1099-K income

Business income

Business expenses This package also includes everything in TurboTax Premier, so those independent contractors who own a home or sold investments can also include that on their taxes without paying for another version of TurboTax.

TurboTax Live Assisted Basic review

Cost: $0, with state taxes included if you qualify and file before March 31, 2023 TurboTax Live Assisted Basic includes all of the things found in TurboTax Free and works for the same simple tax situations, including those with W-2 income and a few other tax forms to report. But this version stands out with its extra support. TurboTax Live Assisted Basic includes the added help of unlimited expert assistance and a final review by a tax expert. It's worth noting that TurboTax Live Assisted Basic has the same limitations as TurboTax free — those with investment income, freelance or gig work income, or who need to itemize deductions will need to look at the more expensive versions of this option. Generally, this product is $89. However, it's possible to get it for free if you file by March 31.

TurboTax Live Assisted Deluxe review

Cost: $129, with state taxes an additional $64 each If you have more tax forms and more situations and want live, expert advice and assistance, TurboTax Live Assisted Deluxe might be the right move for you, including: Mortgage and property tax deductions

Charitable donations through itemization

Unemployment income on a 1099-G

Education expenses Notably, this software won't cover the following situations: Rental property income

Investment income

Employee stock purchase programs

Self-employment income on a 1099-NEC or a 1099-K Like TurboTax Live Assisted Basic, this software also offers a final review from a tax expert. For those with more complicated tax situations, you'll need to consider TurboTax Live Assisted Premier or TurboTax Live Assisted Self-Employed.

TurboTax Live Assisted Premier review

Cost: $179, with state taxes an additional $64 each TurboTax Live Premier covers the same situations as TurboTax Live Assisted Basic and TurboTax Live Assisted Deluxe, while also including : Rental property income

Crypto transactions

Investment income Like the other Live Assisted products, TurboTax Live Assisted Premier hooks you up with expert help and assistance while you work through the program, and it also has a tax expert review everything before filing.

TurboTax Live Assisted Self-Employed review

Cost: $209, with state taxes an additional $64 each Independent contractors or freelancers who want some help with their taxes have to pay more than $200 to get assistance from TurboTax, not including the cost of state taxes. TurboTax Live Assisted Self-Employed includes the situations found in TurboTax Live Assisted Premier, and offers assistance from an expert throughout the process as well as a final review. You know you need this package if your taxes include: 1099-NEC and 1099-K forms from self-employment and gig work

Schedule C deductions

TurboTax Live Full Service Basic review

Cost: $209, with state taxes an additional $54 each If you want someone else to do your taxes, TurboTax Live Full Service Basic could help you get your taxes done, and get year-round tax advice. The basic service will only work for those with simple taxes, like W-2 income, earned income and child tax credits, and student loan interest. All other situations will require you to upgrade. When you start this program, you'll be assigned a dedicated tax expert and then meet them on a welcome call. From there, you'll upload your documents, and the expert will take care of the rest.

TurboTax Live Full Service Deluxe review

Cost: $259, with state taxes an additional $64 each Like TurboTax Live Full Service Basic, this program can help you get your taxes done by simply uploading your documents. It also provides one-on-one tax advice throughout the year, and tax prep services by an expert. This service includes the same situations as those included in TurboTax Live Assisted Deluxe, including: Mortgage and property tax deductions

Charitable donations through itemization

Unemployment income on a 1099-G

Education expenses Similar to the other Deluxe options, this version won't cover complicated tax situations such as self-employment, contractor or investment income.

TurboTax Live Full Service Premier review

Cost: $369, with state taxes an additional $64 each If you earn rental income or have crypto transactions and want full-service tax filing, this is the right package for you. But, at over $360, it's one of the more expensive packages that TurboTax offers, and state taxes will add even more to that price tag. These situations are covered by TurboTax Live Full Service Premier: Rental property income

Crypto transactions

Investment income However, those who have freelance or contractor income still won't be covered by this package.

TurboTax Live Full Service Self-Employed review

Cost: $399, with state taxes an additional $64 each Those with self-employment or contractor income who want their taxes done with full service will pay almost $400 for this service. And state taxes will bring an additional charge. For those in this situation, having a live expert could be an advantage. And, the year-round tax advice may be helpful to those who need to work on taxes quarterly.

TurboTax versus the competition

TurboTax stacks up well against its competition but is also a bit more expensive. Here's what you need to know about how Turbotax compares to other tax software products on the market.

TurboTax versus H&R Block

The biggest difference between H&R Block and TurboTax is the price — in many instances, H&R Block is the cheaper option. Both H&R Block and TurboTax allow you to use apps on your phone or tablet to file taxes. Both also offer a free version to those who have a simple tax situation.

H&R Block Learn More On H&R Block's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected

Free version Yes (for simple returns only)

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra Terms apply, see below for our methodology.

TurboTax versus H&R Block Costs TurboTax do-it-yourself options Free: $0 federal, $0 state

Deluxe: $59 federal, $59 state

Premier: $89 federal, $59 state

Self-Employed: $119, $59 state H&R Block do-it-yourself options Free: $0 federal, $0 state

Deluxe: $44 federal, $45 state

Premium: $60 federal, $45 state

Self-employed: $92 federal, $45 state

Pros of TurboTax versus H&R Block Here's where TurboTax has an edge over H&R Block: Free tax expert help is available at TurboTax through the end of March for some users. For those who qualify for a simple tax return, users can take advantage of TurboTax's Live Assisted Basic for help with their return. With H&R Block, assistance from a tax professional starts at $70. Cons of TurboTax against H&R Block Here's what you need to know before going with TurboTax over H&R Block: It may cost less to file your taxes with H&R Block for complicated tax situations. For those with itemized deductions, rental property income, or business income, it could cost less to use H&R Block than TurboTax.

For those with itemized deductions, rental property income, or business income, it could cost less to use H&R Block than TurboTax. Unemployment income is included in H&R Block's free version. Unemployment income on a 1099-G form is only included in TurboTax Deluxe versions and higher.

Unemployment income on a 1099-G form is only included in TurboTax Deluxe versions and higher. In-person help is available with H&R Block. H&R Block has locations across the US, and you could get in-person help with your taxes in addition to the option of online support. While in-person support isn't free with the purchase of a tax package, it could be helpful for those who want it.

TurboTax versus TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer and TurboTax are close competitors, but as with H&R Block, the main difference is in the pricing. Both offer free versions, though TurboTax's free system is more robust and offers more credits. TaxSlayer and TurboTax also both offer free filing for military members.

TaxSlayer Learn More On TaxSlayer's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected

Free version Yes (basic 1040)

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support Yes, costs extra Terms apply, see below for our methodology.

TurboTax versus TaxSlayer Costs TurboTax do-it-yourself options Free: $0 federal, $0 state

Deluxe: $59 federal, $59 state

Premier: $89 federal, $59 state

Self-Employed: $119, $59 state TaxSlayer options Free: $0 federal, $0 state

Classic: $29.95 federal, $39.95 state

Premium: $49.95 federal, $39.95 state

Self-employed: $59.95 federal, $39.95 state

Pros of TurboTax against TaxSlayer Here's how TurboTax stands out over TaxSlayer: Earned income tax credit and child tax credit available in TurboTax Free . With TaxSlayer, users will need to pay for at least the Classic package ($29.95) to access these credits.

With TaxSlayer, users will need to pay for at least the Classic package ($29.95) to access these credits. TurboTax offers full service. If you just want to upload your documents and have someone else do the rest, TurboTax offers this. TaxSlayer is only do-it-yourself. Cons of TurboTax against TaxSlayer Here's where TaxSlayer stands out: Tax Slayer is cheaper for live assistance. TaxSlayer's Premium package, which includes live chat, tax professional access, phone support, and email support, starts at $49.95.

FAQs

When are taxes due?

How do I get the biggest tax refund possible? When are taxes due? 2023 taxes are due April 18, 2023. If your taxes won't be done by this date, you'll need to file an extension with the IRS. However, the agency has offered an automatic extension until May 15 to qualifying storm victims in Alabama, California and Georgia. How do I get the biggest tax refund possible? To get the biggest possible tax refund, do the following: Take advantage of all the credits you're eligible for. Tax credits reduce the amount you directly owe the IRS, which could be helpful if you're facing a big tax bill. And, some credits (such as the earned income tax credit) are refundable, meaning they could add to your refund.

Tax credits reduce the amount you directly owe the IRS, which could be helpful if you're facing a big tax bill. And, some credits (such as the earned income tax credit) are refundable, meaning they could add to your refund. File early. While filing early will not directly change your refund amount, it could change what you pay for tax prep services. Taking advantage of offers such as TurboTax's Live Assisted Basic (which is free before March 31, 2023) could help you save money. If you pay for your tax filing service from your refund, it could make that refund larger.

While filing early will not directly change your refund amount, it could change what you pay for tax prep services. Taking advantage of offers such as TurboTax's Live Assisted Basic (which is free before March 31, 2023) could help you save money. If you pay for your tax filing service from your refund, it could make that refund larger. Make sure your filing status is accurate, and working for you. For some people, it makes sense to file separately from a partner or spouse. For others, it makes more sense to file together. And, if you're single, see if you qualify for head of household status.

Bottom line

You get what you pay for with TurboTax — while the company offers an easy-to-use experience and simple tools, it can be expensive for those who want (or need) to use the more advanced versions. Still, the convenience TurboTax provides and the stress it can take out of tax season make it worthy of serious consideration when you're ready to file.

