Can't decide between an airline credit card or travel rewards card? Ask yourself these 3 questions

Airline credit cards vs. travel rewards credit cards

3 questions to ask yourself when choosing between airline or travel rewards credit cards

Both types of credit cards present great opportunities to save money on an upcoming trip, and one is not inherently better than the other. Everyone has different needs, travel habits and preferences, so it's best to analyze your travel style and find what works best for you. For starters, ask yourself the following three questions: 1. How do you typically travel? If you tend to fly more than three times per year, an airline credit card may be a solid fit, especially if you live in a city that serves as a hub for a particular airline. Delta has a hub in Atlanta, for example, so a co-branded credit card such as the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card would likely be a good addition. If your travel style varies — a mix of cruises, road trips, train rides, etc. — a travel rewards credit card may better suit you, since you'll be able to accrue and redeem points for more than just airfare on one airline. 2. Do you have an expensive trip in your future? With a particularly costly trip, you can work backwards to see which credit card would be best. If you're planning to travel around Europe in the next few months, for example, and expect to fly more than one airline, use other modes of transport and stay at several hotels, consider transferable points earned via travel rewards cards such as Amex Membership Rewards® points or Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. These can be redeemed through the cards' respective travel portals or transferred to dozens of airline and hotel partners. On the other hand, if United Airlines flies everywhere you want to go and you're staying with friends, the United Club℠ Infinite Card is a great choice as you can earn United miles, get United Club lounge access and have free checked bags for your travels. 3. What is your budget for an annual fee? Keep in mind that many airline credit cards and travel rewards cards come with an annual fee. Some cards offer pretty solid benefits for a fee that's under $100, but for cards that allow you to earn more points and miles and come with a wide variety of benefits, the annual fee can be nearly $700. While paying an annual fee isn't necessarily a bad thing, it's important to remember to stay within your budget and not pay to have a new card when you won't be able to maximize all its benefits.

The best airline credit cards

The best travel rewards credit cards

Bottom line

When deciding between an airline credit card or a travel rewards credit card, ask yourself the above three questions to narrow down the best choice for your travel needs. As long as you earn the welcome bonus, make the most of the benefits offered by your card and stay within your budget, either type of credit card can enhance your travels while simultaneously saving you money on flights and other expenses. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

