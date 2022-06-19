Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Can't decide between an airline credit card or travel rewards card? Ask yourself these 3 questions
Both types of credit cards can save you money on your next trip, but they're used differently.
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
It's time for summer travel, but with inflation now at a record 40-year high and airline prices soaring, many are feeling the pinch when going to book a much-anticipated getaway.
With the right travel-related credit card, though, you could save some serious money on your next trip. The tricky part is choosing which one to go with: a standard travel rewards credit card or an airline credit card.
Below, Select breaks down the difference between the two types of credit cards, plus three questions to ask yourself when making the decision which to choose.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.
Airline credit cards vs. travel rewards credit cards
These two credit card categories may sound interchangeable, but they are in fact very different.
An airline credit card is a co-branded credit card for a specific airline, and its rewards can only be redeemed with that airline and its airline alliance partners. For instance, the miles you earn with the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card can only be redeemed with Delta or its SkyTeam airline alliance partners, such as Air France or Aeroméxico.
Though airline credit cards are less flexible in terms of award-redemption opportunities, they offer benefits catered to those who are loyal to a particular airline, including airline lounge access, complimentary checked bags, waived foreign transaction fees and benefits designed to help you earn elite status faster.
For example, if you hold the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, you receive access to Delta Sky Club® lounges and free checked bags when you fly Delta.
A travel rewards credit card, on the other hand, isn't connected to a specific travel brand, so points earned are transferable and can be redeemed for all kinds of travel booked directly through the card's travel portal or by transferring points to any number of hotel or airline partners.
For example, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card lets you earn Capital One miles, which can be redeemed through the Capital One travel portal for different travel purchases including flights, rental cars and hotels. You could also opt to transfer your Capital One miles to one of its many airline and hotel partners.
3 questions to ask yourself when choosing between airline or travel rewards credit cards
Both types of credit cards present great opportunities to save money on an upcoming trip, and one is not inherently better than the other. Everyone has different needs, travel habits and preferences, so it's best to analyze your travel style and find what works best for you.
For starters, ask yourself the following three questions:
1. How do you typically travel?
If you tend to fly more than three times per year, an airline credit card may be a solid fit, especially if you live in a city that serves as a hub for a particular airline. Delta has a hub in Atlanta, for example, so a co-branded credit card such as the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card would likely be a good addition.
If your travel style varies — a mix of cruises, road trips, train rides, etc. — a travel rewards credit card may better suit you, since you'll be able to accrue and redeem points for more than just airfare on one airline.
2. Do you have an expensive trip in your future?
With a particularly costly trip, you can work backwards to see which credit card would be best.
If you're planning to travel around Europe in the next few months, for example, and expect to fly more than one airline, use other modes of transport and stay at several hotels, consider transferable points earned via travel rewards cards such as Amex Membership Rewards® points or Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. These can be redeemed through the cards' respective travel portals or transferred to dozens of airline and hotel partners.
On the other hand, if United Airlines flies everywhere you want to go and you're staying with friends, the United Club℠ Infinite Card is a great choice as you can earn United miles, get United Club lounge access and have free checked bags for your travels.
3. What is your budget for an annual fee?
Keep in mind that many airline credit cards and travel rewards cards come with an annual fee. Some cards offer pretty solid benefits for a fee that's under $100, but for cards that allow you to earn more points and miles and come with a wide variety of benefits, the annual fee can be nearly $700.
While paying an annual fee isn't necessarily a bad thing, it's important to remember to stay within your budget and not pay to have a new card when you won't be able to maximize all its benefits.
The best airline credit cards
Here are Select's picks for the top airline credit cards that are currently available:
- Best for American Airlines: Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®
- Best for JetBlue: JetBlue Plus Card
- Best for Delta: Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
- Best for Southwest Airlines: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
- Best for United Airlines: United℠ Explorer Card
- Best for Alaska Airlines: Alaska Airlines Visa® credit card
- Best airline card with no annual fee: American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card
The best travel rewards credit cards
Here are Select's picks for the top travel rewards credit cards that are currently available:
- Winner: American Express® Gold Card
- Runner-up: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- Best welcome bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- Best for luxury travel: Chase Sapphire Reserve®
- Best for no annual fee: Discover it® Miles
- Best for low interest: TD First ClassSM Visa Signature® Credit Card
- Best for students: Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students
While there are several good travel rewards cards from large card issuers like Chase and American Express to choose from, my personal favorite is the Chase Sapphire Preferred because it gives me the flexibility to redeem my Ultimate Rewards points with several airline and hotel partners that I frequently use, including Southwest Airlines and IHG Hotels & Resorts.
Another solid choice (not listed in the above) is The Platinum Card® from American Express, which lets you earn and redeem transferable Membership® Rewards points with travel partners Delta and Marriott Bonvoy®, among others.
Bottom line
When deciding between an airline credit card or a travel rewards credit card, ask yourself the above three questions to narrow down the best choice for your travel needs.
As long as you earn the welcome bonus, make the most of the benefits offered by your card and stay within your budget, either type of credit card can enhance your travels while simultaneously saving you money on flights and other expenses.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
Read more
For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, click here.
For rates and fees of The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.
For rates and fees of Discover it® Miles, click here.
Information about the American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card, Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
- Financial stress makes you less happy with what you buy—here’s how to fix it, according to researchBrett Holzhauer
- Earn up to 110,000 Delta miles—plus a piece of aviation history—with these new credit card offersBrett Holzhauer
- Pros and cons of Fed raising interest rates in today's economic conditions—and how you can benefitBrett Holzhauer