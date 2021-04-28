Beach rentals in the U.S. can easily cost more than $800 per week—how a travel rewards welcome bonus can help you save this summer

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

With Americans beginning to dream of post-pandemic life, many consumers are on the look out for safe ways to vacation this summer. While rental car prices have skyrocketed, a family beach getaway can still be an affordable way to enjoy some much-needed leisure this summer — so long as you act quickly. An analysis from Key Data, a market data company for the short-term rental industry, shows that vacation home occupancy rates are increasing across nearly every U.S. region and are on track to outpace 2019 by upwards of 13%. Meanwhile, data from vacation rental software company iGMS shows the average nightly rate for U.S. vacation rentals increased during 2020, reaching a peak average nightly cost of $202.50 in July 2020. Currently, sites like Value Penguin and AllTheRooms show the average price of a U.S. vacation rental to be $141 per night (hotel) and $171 per night (Airbnb). This means a five-night stay at your destination of choice could easily cost an estimated $855 for lodging alone. To help you see how a credit card welcome bonus could help you offset this cost, we've done the math to show you what each bonus could cover for an upcoming hypothetical vacation. We selected cards from our list of the best travel rewards credit cards along with our current list of travel cards with big welcome bonuses.

A detailed look: How much can a travel card save you on an upcoming beach rental?

There are a few ways that card issuers let cardmembers redeem points for travel. Some simply let you redeem them for a statement credit on your balance, others have a program that allow you to "erase" travel purchases with points when you pay your bill. Still others give you a better return on your rewards if you book travel through a designated online portal. You might also be able to use your points to buy gift cards, but that usually isn't the most cost-effective redemption option. In each of the examples below, we did the math assuming the cardmember used the redemption option with the highest value.

Best Travel Credit Cards Welcome Bonus Comparison Credit card Welcome bonus Spending requirement Time frame Best way to redeem rewards Approximate value of welcome bonus* American Express® Gold Card 60,000 points $4,000 First 6 months of account opening Book travel through American Express Travel (may also transfer to travel loyalty partner program for higher possible value) $600 Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card Up to 100,000 miles $20,000 First 12 months from account opening Offset recent eligible travel purchases through Purchase Eraser $1,000 Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card 80,000 points $4,000 First 3 months from account opening Redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® $1,000 Chase Sapphire Reserve® 60,000 points $4,000 First 3 months from account opening Redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® $900 TD First Class℠ Visa Signature® Credit Card 25,000 miles $3,000 First 6 billing cycles after opening an account Redeem for a statement credit or direct deposit to your bank account $250

Travel credit cards with big welcome bonuses

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points on restaurants worldwide (including takeout and delivery, plus, Uber Eats purchases) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

How to earn a welcome bonus and save up to $1,000 on your next vacation

Signing up for the right welcome bonus can save you between $250 and $1,000, which can help cover a big chunk of your next beach vacation rental. Here's how you earn a new credit card welcome bonus: Sign up for the rewards credit card of your choice. (Typically, you need good to excellent credit to qualify.) Meet the minimum spending requirement (often between $1,000 to $4,000 over three to 12 months). Upon meeting the minimum spend requirement, wait up to two billing cycles for the bonus to show up in your account (this may be automatic, but give yourself about 30 to 60 days to be safe). Redeem the bonus to cover travel purchases.

Bottom line

Travel credit cards typically have the highest APR — something to note if you plan on redeeming a new welcome bonus to cover vacation cost. Avoid overspending when trying to meet the minimum spending requirement to earn a welcome bonus. Travel points are an alluring perk to many of the best rewards credit cards, you aren't saving any money if you get stuck paying interest on a too-high credit card balance Before you sign up for a new card, it's important to make sure you can pay off your balance on time and in full each month.

Our methodology

Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses.

