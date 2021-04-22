For a limited time only: Earn up to 100,000 points with these two Marriott Bonvoy welcome bonuses

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Travelers looking to book hotels for an upcoming post-vaccination vacation may want to consider doing so through one of Chase's co-branded Marriott Bonvoy credit cards. As of April 22, 2021, new cardholders of the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card can earn limited-time sign-up bonuses of up to 100,000 bonus points. Here are all the offer details and how to know if you are eligible.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card welcome bonus

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 17X total points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels and 2X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

New Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card members can earn 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Beyond the welcome bonus, cardholders can earn up to 17X total Bonvoy points per $1 spent using their card at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels. Here is how it works: Earn 6X points for every $1 spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels

Earn up to 10X points from Marriott for being a Marriott Bonvoy member

Earn up to 1X point from Marriott with guaranteed Silver Elite Status (Silver Elite benefits include priority late checkout, 10% bonus points on stays and exclusive member rates) Cardholders will also earn 2X points per $1 spent on travel purchases, as well as 2X points per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card welcome bonus

Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 14X total points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels, 2X points on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains) and 1X point on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

New Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card members can earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Beyond the welcome bonus, cardholders earn up to 14X total Bonvoy points per $1 spent using their card at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels. Here is how it works: Earn 3X points for every $1 spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels

Earn up to 10X points from Marriott for being a Marriott Bonvoy member

Earn up to 1X point from Marriott with Silver Elite Status (Silver Elite benefits include priority late checkout, 10% bonus points on stays and exclusive member rates) Cardholders will also earn 2X points per $1 spent on travel purchases, as well as 1X point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Who is eligible for the Marriott Bonvoy welcome bonuses

Both the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card reportedly fall under Chase's 5/24 rule, which means that you can't be approved for if you've opened five or more personal credit cards (from any card issuer) within the past 24 months. For instance, if you've opened two Citi cards and three Amex cards within the past 24 months, then you will likely be denied for a new Chase card until your 5/24 score decreases. There really aren't any workarounds to the 5/24 rule, beyond waiting for a new account to be over 24 months old. More specific restrictions apply, which we detail below. Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card eligibility requirements If you're a new applicant for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus. The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who: Already have the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card

Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Card in the last 30 days

Have opened the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card in the last 90 days

Have received a welcome bonus from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card in the last 24 months Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card eligibility requirements If you've never had the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card or any Marriott cards before, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus. The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who: Already have the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card

Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card in the last 30 days

Have opened the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card in the last 90 days

Have received a welcome bonus from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card in the last 24 months

