4 questions to ask yourself when choosing a rewards credit card

No matter what you spend your money on, a rewards credit card can help you earn extra on your purchases. There are three kinds of rewards programs for every kind of consumer, and knowing the difference between cash back, points or miles will help you choose the right credit card for your lifestyle. But beyond knowing the basics, you should ask yourself a few questions before applying for a new rewards credit card. After all, each new card application adds a hard inquiry to your credit report, whether you're approved or not. Especially now, as popular travel rewards cards are changing so much, it's important to stay informed. Major card issuers, including Chase, Capital One and Citi, are expanding rewards programs in response to how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way consumers use rewards. Below, CNBC Select outlines four questions to ask yourself before you apply for a new rewards credit card so that you know exactly how you'll maximize its value.

1. What do you spend your money on?

2. What are your rewards options?

3. What is the value of your rewards?

Because your rewards are worth a specific amount of money, you'll want to pay close attention to the card's redemption rate. The typical value of rewards hovers around 1 cent per point/mile. Make sure you are receiving a 1:1 value when you cash in, otherwise you're leaving cash on the table. To calculate the value, take the cost of the item you want to buy and divide it by how many points are needed. Some rates will be even higher when redeemed a certain way. For example, Chase Sapphire cardholders can use the Chase Ultimate Rewards® (CUR) portal and new Pay Yourself Back feature to receive 25% to 50% more value on their points, which is an increased value of 1.25 cents to 1.50 cents. Before the pandemic, Chase only offered this premium value on travel redemptions. And likewise, you could potentially devalue the amount of your points and miles, too. This is common with gift cards and paying with points at online checkouts. Be sure to check the dollar value of your points before you cash them in. Finally, stay on the lookout for when your rewards both hit your account and expire; one big mistake rewards cardholders often make is waiting either too long or not long enough to redeem and missing out on their earnings.

4. What fees come with these rewards?

Because rewards cards have a lot of value, they usually come with annual fees and high interest rates. Some cards may also charge a fee when you redeem your rewards. Make sure you read the fine print on the card's website before applying. There is usually a link to "pricing and terms" as well as "offer details" that are worth checking out. With regard to interest, pay your balance on time and in full every month to avoid being charged interest. If that's not possible, consider a 0% APR credit card with rewards if you think you'll have trouble making a full payment the first month or so but still want to earn on your spending. The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has an introductory 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases (after, 12.99% to 23.99% variable APR, see rates and fees), and offers 2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1X) and 1X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on all other purchases. Use your Membership Rewards® points as statement credits toward eligible charges you make on your card, such as retail, dining, entertainment and more.

Bottom line

Rewards credit cards present an exciting opportunity to earn more on your purchases while also building credit. Before you apply, make sure you shop around for the best card for your spending habits and check your credit score. Many of the best cards require good or excellent credit to qualify. And while charging everything to your card may earn you more rewards, make sure you only spend what you can pay back in full when your monthly bill comes. For rates and fees of the Amex Everyday® Credit Card, click here. Information about the Amex Everyday® Credit Card, U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card, Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card, Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® QuicksilverOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card, Chase Freedom® and Chase Freedom Unlimited® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.