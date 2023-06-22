Should you have more than one airline credit card? Here's when it may (and may not) make sense

If you're a frequent flier, you may already know that some airline credit cards give you key perks like free checked baggage and lounge access. In fact, you may even already have an airline credit card. But how many should you actually have? Plenty of people have multiple rewards credit cards, so you might assume the same holds true for airline credit cards. But deciding whether to get an additional airline card depends on the kind of perks you value and your spending habits. Read on to figure out when it makes sense, and when it doesn't.

Don't get more than one airline credit card if...

You're loyal to just one airline If you have a specific airline that's always your go-to when planning a trip — no matter the cost — it makes sense to reap the rewards of your loyalty by using that airline's credit card. With airline credit cards, the points you earn can be redeemed for free flights and other discounted benefits only for that airline. For instance, the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card lets cardmembers take advantage of up to four priority boarding upgrades on Southwest flights per calendar year. Cardholders also get an annual $75 Southwest credit. If you were to earn these rewards on the Southwest credit card, you wouldn't be able to redeem them for flights on other airlines. But this shouldn't be a problem for die-hard Southwest travelers.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points plus a 30% off promo code after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $149

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 27.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The bottom line is that if you aren't often flying with multiple airlines, you may be better off managing just one airline credit card. You value flexibility in terms of the kinds of perks you get The main perk of airline credit cards is that your miles can be redeemed to cover the cost of flights on that airline. You may also get some other benefits like baggage insurance and a free checked bag, but pretty much everything will focus on travel. This means that if you're someone who prefers a credit card with a more well-rounded array of benefits — like dining and streaming credits — it may not make sense for you to have multiple airline credit cards in your wallet. Having a diverse group of credit cards lets you earn different types of rewards with a wider variety of purchases. If carrying multiple airline credit cards means giving up on cards with non-travel benefits, you might want to stick with the one airline credit card. You can't manage multiple annual fees Airline credit cards often come with annual fees that range from $95 – $150 (but can sometimes be more). Sure, the fees can be offset by taking advantage of perks like annual travel credits and free checked bags. But if you find it difficult to pay multiple annual fees, this may be a sign to start with just one airline credit card for now. Or, you may add an airline credit card that doesn't come with an annual fee. The American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® is one of the few that has a $0 annual fee. Plus, it has a decent welcome bonus of 10,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after you spend $500 in purchases within your first three months of account opening.

American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Learn More Information about the American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for each $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases and at grocery stores (including grocery delivery services), earn 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases. 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 10,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after $500 in purchases within the first three months of account opening.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% or $5, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply. Pros Valuable welcome offer

Authorized users at no additional cost

25% savings on inflight purchases Cons Limited spending categories

3% fee on purchases made abroad Learn More View More

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Consider more than one airline credit card if...

You want elite perks without elite airline status every time you fly Not only can airline cardholders earn miles toward free flights, but they can also use their card for upgrades and other in-flight perks. And for many people, the low or no-cost perks and upgrades can go a long way toward creating a comfortable travel experience they otherwise wouldn't have. Take the United℠ Explorer Card — it gives cardholders two one-time United Club passes per year. It's one of the few travel credit cards that grant lounge access, which can make traveling feel just a bit more luxurious.

United℠ Explorer Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, eligible delivery services and hotel stays; 1 mile earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

As another perk for feeling like you're getting an upgraded travel experience, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® offers priority boarding for cardholders. American Airlines typically allows passengers to purchase priority boarding so they can get on the plane sooner — a benefit particularly enticing to passengers worried about fitting their carry-on into limited overhead bin space.

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $0 first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See rates and fees. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 25% savings on eligible in-flight purchases

Preferred boarding for eligible credit cardmembers

First checked bag free

Priority boarding Cons No special 0% financing offers

No airport lounge access Estimated miles earned after 1 year: 78,138

78,138 Estimated miles earned after 5 years: 190,690 Rewards totals incorporate the miles earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

So even if you tend to rotate through a few airlines, having credit cards that are geared toward them can help you elevate your flight experience just enough.

Bottom line

Airline credit cards can offer value where most other travel credit cards don't — namely when it comes to benefits like priority boarding and lounge access. When deciding just how many of these credit cards you should have, consider how many airlines you fly with, the types of perks you value and the flight experience you want to have. If anything, it's always okay to just start with one airline credit card and adjust as your needs change. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.