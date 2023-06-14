9 tips to make the most of your summer travels and save money

With the Covid-19 public health emergency officially over, this summer travel season is going to be busier and more expensive than ever. Everyone from families to solo travelers and anyone in between is looking for an escape, which is bound to create a few bottlenecks. Luckily, you don't have to stay home this summer and miss out on a great vacation to avoid the chaos. Below, CNBC Select shares eight tips for a smooth, and hopefully, more economical, summer travel experience.

Top summer travel tips

Sign up for a trusted traveler program

Airports are projected to see record passenger numbers this summer, which means security lines could be longer and slower. If you haven't signed up for a trusted traveler program yet, now is the time. And by getting through security faster, you'll be able to spend more time in the airport lounge and relax before your flight. You can skip ahead and enjoy a less invasive screening with TSA PreCheck, which costs just $78 for five years. Or, for $100, you can sign up for Global Entry and automatically get PreCheck upon approval. Global Entry is great for those who travel abroad since it also provides expedited immigration processing when returning home. Getting a Global Entry appointment in time for summer travel might be challenging, but you can do it on arrival after an international flight at many airports. Plenty of credit cards waive PreCheck and Globaly Entry application fees, making it even more affordable. For example, the $95-per-year Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers a statement credit of up to $100 every four years by using the card to enroll in Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Cardholders also enjoy two complimentary airport lounge visits each year.

If you can't secure a trusted traveler program approval before your trip, there might be workarounds. Several major airports like Denver International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport now offer reservation systems that let you reserve a spot in the security line up to three days before travel. These programs are only available at certain checkpoints but may be expanded if successful. Another option is to sign up for a CLEAR® membership on the spot. Agents are eager to sign up travelers and you'll get access to expedited security right away. CLEAR® costs $189, but you may be able to get that waived if you're a top-tier Delta SkyMiles or United MileagePlus elite member. The Platinum Card® from American Express and American Express® Green Card also offer up to $189 in CLEAR® credits annually. Terms apply.

Know your rights as a passenger

Whether you're traveling domestically or abroad, it's important to know what your rights are as a passenger in case of delays and cancellations. For example, if you experience a delay in Europe, you'll receive compensation for the inconvenience. European regulation EC261 entitles all passengers flying an E.U.-based airline or departing an E.U. airport to compensation of up to $700 for delays of more than 2 hours, cancellations or denied boarding due to overbooking. Stateside, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has a page outlining passengers' rights. For example, consumers are entitled to a refund if the airline cancels a flight and the consumer chooses not to travel — even for non-refundable tickets. Be sure to read through the full protections before your trip and claim compensation if your trip is delayed.

Pack the right credit card

Knowing your rights is important, but sometimes you don't want to line up with hundreds of other passengers to claim a hotel voucher when your flight is canceled. Or perhaps the airline lost your luggage and you need essentials fast. With the right credit card, you can get reimbursed for things like hotels, meals and essential purchases when things go wrong without needing to purchase a separate policy. Trip cancellation and interruption insurance, trip delay coverage, auto collision damage waiver and luggage insurance are all included when you charge your travel to a credit card with these benefits. Be sure to read our guide to credit card travel insurance for our top picks, which include the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and The Platinum Card® from American Express. Many of the best travel cards also come with other valuable perks like no foreign transaction fees.

Use Autoslash to save on rental cars

For many, summer means road trip season, which often sends rental car prices soaring. If you're looking to hit the road, be sure to start your search through AutoSlash. The free site specializes in tracking and rebooking rental cars to secure lower rates. By constantly monitoring prices, Autoslash helps users find the lowest prices across major rental car companies. Autoslash will even search for discounted rates based on the types of credit cards you carry and any memberships that would qualify you for savings (i.e., AAA, AARP, Costco, etc.). If you already have a reservation, you can set an alert with Autoslash to notify you in case of price drops. Setting up only takes a few minutes and can save you hundreds of dollars on your rental car. Overall, Autoslash is a valuable tool for travelers looking to save money on rental cars by finding the best rates and tracking reservations for price drops. Remember to pay with a credit card that comes with *primary car rental insurance, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. This way, you won't need to go through your own auto insurance provider in the event of an accident or theft and can simply submit a claim through your card issuer.

Use HotelsSlash to save on hotels

With hotel prices predicted to skyrocket this summer, HotelSlash could be a great way to save money. HotelSlash is the sister site to Autoslash and charges a $29.95 annual membership fee, though you can easily recoup that cost if you frequently stay at hotels and find a good deal. The site scours the web for the best possible deals on hotel bookings. Not only can you conduct a general search for hotels by city, but you can set up alerts for individual hotels. The rate monitoring service applies to hotels booked directly through HotelSlash and third-party bookings. Setting up alerts is easy, requiring you to specify the hotel, travel dates, number of guests, and room preferences. You'll get an email alert when the search is complete and you can review the available rates. HotelSlash will notify you if rates drop further. The nice thing about the site is that the checkout page will display the total price, including resort fees (which some hotels leave out until it's time to check out). Don't miss: Get free breakfast, room upgrades and more with the best hotel credit cards

Best rate guarantee claims

Every major hotel chain has a best-rate guarantee policy to encourage guests to book directly. If you find a lower rate on another public site, most hotel chains will match that rate, and some will even give you additional 20% to 25% discounts or bonus points. If you have upcoming hotel stays, it's absolutely worth familiarizing yourself with your hotel chain's best rate guarantee policy and monitoring the site for lower rates. Hotels often run sales or discount last-minute stays. By staying on top of these deals, you can secure a substantial discount. HotelSlash can also come in handy here, allowing you to put the monitoring process on autopilot. Once you find a lower rate, simply submit proof and wait for the claim to be processed. This simple step alone can save you hundreds of dollars on your hotel stay this summer. Just remember that the lower rate must be publicly available, be for the same room type and have the same exact cancellation policy. While airlines generally don't offer any guarantees of this sort, if your ticket allows for free changes, you may be able to rebook it and get the fare difference back as a travel credit. Alternatively, if you're a Capital One cardholder, you can book through the Capital One Travel portal, which automatically gives you credit back if the flight cost drops after you book it.

Use points when booking flights last minute

Take advantage of Lyft's airport pick-up feature

Lyft unveiled a new feature that takes the hassle out of airport pick-ups. Rather than rushing to the rideshare pick-up stand and hoping it's not packed with other travelers, causing an extensive wait, you can pre-order a ride as soon as you land. Lyft will then assign a vehicle to you as you near the pick-up spot, estimating exactly when you'll arrive. This makes hailing a ride even easier than before, allowing you to just focus on going from Point A to Point B rather than stressing over how and when you'll actually get there. Don't miss: Save money and enjoy VIP perks with the best credit cards for Uber, Lyft and taxi rides

Have flexibility and be patient

Summer travel can be busy and crowded. Everyone is stretched thin and experiencing frustration, so it's important to have some flexibility and patience. Delays and crowded attractions are going to be common, so prepare yourself mentally and try to embrace the experience. Get to where you're going early, plan to avoid the crowds and have a backup plan in case your trip doesn't go as planned. The last thing you want to do is lose your cool (at others or yourself). Remember that you're on vacation and even the biggest frustrations can turn into humorous anecdotes later. Do what you can to avoid the ruckus but don't stress over things you have no control over. Cooler heads always prevail and that goes for travel more so than anything. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

Bottom line

Summer can be a stressful time to travel, but it doesn't have to be unpleasant. With a bit of planning and forethought, you can prepare yourself for possible hiccups and make sure you're not overpaying. More importantly, being aware of your rights as a passenger ensures that you won't be left stranded in case of flight delays and luggage issues. With the right travel credit card, you can earn heaps of rewards that can help offset the cost of your vacation and unlock valuable perks like airport lounge access and travel protections. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

*For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply. For rates and fees of the Platinum Card® from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the American Express® Green Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.