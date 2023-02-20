Make sure your credit card checks off these 5 boxes when traveling internationally

The top-searched international destinations for Americans for 2022 travel are Rome, Bali, London, Paris and Mexico's Riviera Maya — which includes Playa del Carmen and Tulum — according to Expedia.

When it comes to traveling abroad, most people put a great deal of thought into the clothes and accessories they're packing. While that's certainly important, it's also worth considering which types of credit cards you should be bringing along with you. Credit cards aren't just a safe and convenient payment option — many of them also come with valuable benefits that can improve your travel experience and come to your aid in case of an emergency. With the right credit cards, you can skip buying travel insurance and still have peace of mind in knowing you'll be protected if your travels are ever interrupted or canceled. Of course, there are other things to look for when it's time to pack your wallet for an international trip. You'll want to bring multiple cards that are widely accepted, especially those that waive foreign transaction fees and offer generous travel rewards. And while you may be able to accomplish this by bringing a single credit card, it's always best to have a backup or two, just in case. Here are five types of credit cards to take with you on your next trip overseas.

No foreign transaction fees

Earns bonus points on travel

When you're planning a trip abroad, bringing along a travel rewards credit card is a must. Travel spending is one of the most lucrative bonus categories out there, so you'll want to take advantage of the opportunity to maximize it. While plenty of travel rewards credit cards offer bonus points for flights, hotels, rental cars, and other travel expenses, the following four cards can provide especially lucrative points-earning opportunities. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers a very generous 10X miles per dollar spent when you book your hotel and rental car via the Capital One Travel portal, plus 5X miles per dollar on flights booked directly through Capital One Travel. All other purchases earn 2X miles per dollar, making this a valuable card to take with you on a trip abroad — plus, you won't have to worry about paying any foreign transaction fees. Although the card comes with a $395 annual fee, it can be offset by taking advantage of perks like the up to $300 Capital One Travel credit and 10,000-mile bonus on each account anniversary (worth at least $100 toward travel).

Chase Sapphire Reserve The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is an excellent choice if you're planning to travel abroad, as it offers 10X points per dollar spent on rental cars and hotels booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal. Flights booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards® earn 5X points per dollar, while dining and general travel purchases let you pick up 3X points per dollar. The card, which has a hefty annual fee of $550, also waives foreign transaction fees and offers an up to $300 annual travel credit, which is an excellent way to save on your travels. Plus, points are worth 50% more when you redeem them for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. So, 3X points is effectively a 4.5% return, 5X points is 7.5% and 10X is a whopping 15%.

Chase Sapphire Preferred The Chase Sapphire Preferred® is a budget-friendly alternative to the Chase Sapphire Reserve, offering a modest $95 annual fee and generous rewards on travel spending. Cardholders earn 5X points per dollar spent on Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel bookings (excluding hotel purchases that qualify for the annual hotel credit); 3X points per dollar spent on online grocery shopping (except Target, Walmart, and other wholesale clubs); 3X points per dollar on dining, including takeout and delivery; 3X points per dollar on certain streaming services; 2X points per dollar on all other travel-related spending; and 1X points per dollar for all other purchases. The card also comes with an annual $50 credit that's valid on hotels booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, and offers a 10% points boost on your anniversary. Overall, it's a solid option if you're looking for a rewarding card that waives foreign transaction fees and has a reasonable annual fee.

The Platinum Card® from American Express The Platinum Card® from American Express is on the pricier end with a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees), but lets you earn 5X points per dollar on flights booked directly with the airline or via the Amex Travel Portal (on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotel bookings made through Amex Travel, and 1X points on all other purchases. Terms and limitations apply.

While the points-earning category bonuses are more limited than those offered by other travel rewards credit cards, the Amex Platinum does come with a full suite of valuable travel protections to help make up for the lack of rewards, which brings us to the next point.

Offers travel protections

Earning points on purchases and saving money on foreign transaction fees is great, but one of the most important benefits you can have when you're traveling abroad is travel protection. A lot can go wrong when you're out of the country and travel insurance can help you recover nonrefundable travel expenses and get help during an emergency. You'll want to bring a credit card that comes with trip cancellation and interruption insurance, primary rental car coverage, and baggage insurance. For instance, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers one of the most comprehensive collections of travel protections, including up to $10,000 per person in trip cancellation and interruption coverage. Cardholders also receive primary rental car coverage of up to $75,000 in the U.S. as well as abroad. Lost luggage reimbursement covers up to $3,000 per passenger for lost or damaged luggage, while the included trip delay coverage gets you reimbursed up to $500 per ticket for meals and lodging if your flight is delayed by six hours or longer. There are plenty of credit cards out there that offer this type of travel insurance, so be sure to familiarize yourself with your preferred's card's benefits and pack one that will have you covered if things don't go quite as planned. Learn more: How does credit card travel insurance work?

Grants airport lounge access

Visa or Mastercard backing

When traveling abroad, it's important to carry a reliable form of payment, and credit cards backed by Visa and Mastercard are among the most widely accepted forms of payment worldwide. Taking a Visa or Mastercard with you can provide peace of mind with the knowledge that you can easily access your funds and make purchases without worrying about currency exchange rates or other fee-related issues. These types of credit cards also offer included benefits such as travel insurance, fraud protection, and purchase protection, which can come in handy if your trip is interrupted or canceled for covered reasons. If your card happens to be a Visa Signature or Mastercard World Elite credit card, you can even access premium travel perks and discounts. For example, both Visa Signature and World Elite Mastercard cards provide access to exclusive rental car perks, fine dining experiences, and discounts at participating hotels. These benefits can vastly improve your travel experience and help save you money as you go. If you're going to be traveling with a Mastercard, bring a Visa credit card as backup, and vice-versa. You never know when you might need one or the other, and aside from ensuring your credit card will be accepted, bringing a backup along will come in handy should you lose your primary credit card. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

Bottom line

Traveling internationally can be an exciting adventure, but there's always a chance you could encounter some challenges along the way. By having the right credit card line-up, you can help to mitigate some of the difficulties you may face, all while saving money, earning travel rewards, and enjoying peace of mind. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

